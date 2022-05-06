Phil Collins Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, Career, Family

Today’s post is going to be about one of the most prominent members of the famous rock band “Genesis”. Yes, you have guessed it correctly, I Am talking about Phil Collins. If you have not heard about Phil Collins, then let me tell you that he has managed to sell more than 150 million records across the globe (a feat accomplished by the likes of Paul Mccartney and Michael Jackson). Paul Collins has amassed millions of dollars throughout his 6 decades-long music career. Now that you have landed on this page, let me tell you What is Phil Collins net worth? How old is Phil Collins? Also, how much does Phil Collins make?

What Is Phil Collins Worth?

The lead singer and drummer of Genesis i.e, Phil Collins net worth is speculated around $300 million as of 2022. The English singer has amassed most of his fortune through his music career. Apart from this he also made decent money by appearing in movies and television shows as well. He is known for his songs In the Air Tonight, Against All Odds, One More Night, Another Day in Paradise, etc. His music has also been included in movies like Tarzan, American Psycho, Aqua teen Hunger Force, The Hangover, etc. Now, let us have a look at how much does Phil Collins make?

Name Phil Collins Birth Name Phil David Charles Collins Net Worth $300 Million Birth 30th January 1951, London, England Nationality British Age 71 Years Old Height 5Ft 6In Weight 143 lbs Profession Singer, Drummer, Actor Career 1963-Present

How Much Does Phil Collins Make?

If you are wondering how much the lead singer of Genesis makes, then be prepared to get your mind blown. According to reports, Phil Collins earns a staggering amount of more than $48 million. His income is generated through album sales, royalties, ticket sales, music tours, and concerts. The singer also makes money by acting in movies and television shows. In addition to this, Phil Collins also earns decent money through social media and streaming platforms as well. You will be shocked to know that he takes home a massive payment of at least $3 million every month. Coming to his weekly earnings he gets around $800k to $1 million into his pocket. Below are the details on Phil Collins’s earnings.

Phil Collins Earnings From Album Sales

The singer released his first album titled “Face Value” in the year 1981, which went on to sell more than 10 million copies. According to reports, Phil Collins’s share from the album was more than $10.5 million. Then in the following year “Hello, I Must Be Going” brought a sum of $752k into Phil Collins’s pocket. After this in the year 1985, Phil released another album called “No Jacket Required”, which made him $18 million richer.

Then in 1989, the artist released another hit album titled “…But Seriously” which brought a massive sum of $14.5 million into Phil Collin’s bank account. Then in the following year, the record sales of Serious Hits…Live! earned Phil, a hefty sum of $8.3 million. Phil Collins’s album “Both Sides” managed to bring a hefty sum of $3.4 million into his pocket from the record sales.

After this, Phil Collins’s album sales started to decline. In 1996, the singer released “Dance into the Light”, which made only $1.2 million in business. Earnings from the record sales from the album “Testify” were similar to that of “Dance into the Light” i.e, $1.3 million. Then in 2010, Phil Collins released an album named “Going Back”, which managed to acquire only $425k from record sales.

Phil Collins Earnings From Music Tours

The artist also makes huge sums of money through royalties and by performing events as well. According to reports, Phil Collins charges a colossal sum of at least $50 million for performing at a concert or an event (which is understandable given that he has been in the music industry for more than 6 decades). Phil Collins’s presence is enough to make the crowd go wild.

In the year 2007, Phil Collins along with his other members of “Genesis” embarked on a musical tour called “Turn It On Again”, which generated a colossal revenue of more than $129 million. Also, the artist’s other musical tour called “Not Dead Yet” generated a massive profit of a whopping $90 million, out of which Phil took home a hefty sum of $45 million as his share. So now, you can guess that Collins takes home millions of dollars from music tours.

Phil Collins Earnings From YouTube and Other Streaming Platforms

The Genesis member joined the YouTube platform back in March 2006. Since then, there have been 243 uploads, with more than 2.04 million subscribers. The channel has more than 1.5 billion overall views, and the estimated earnings from the channel are at least $1.4 million every year. According to reports, Phil Collins receives around $7.1k to $114k every month from his YouTube channel.

Apart from this, the artist also has a massive following on Spotify as well. Phil Collins enjoys a colossal following of more than 16.9 million monthly listeners. Given that, Phil earns around a million dollars from YouTube, then it is safe to assume that his earnings from Spotify are far greater.

Phil Collins Real Estate

The singer has also resided in some expensive residencies over the years. For instance, he used to own a waterfront mansion in Miami, Florida. The mansion covered an area of more than 11,000 square feet, and Phil took over the ownership of the house after paying $33 million in 2015.

Five years later, Phil Collins decided to part with the property, so he put the house on the market and demanded $40 million for it. However, he could not find any buyer for the house, and ultimately the house was sold for a whopping sum of $39 million to Orlando Bravo. The singer is also the owner of large properties in England as well.

Phil Collins Cars

The English singer is also the keeper of some costly rides. He is the owner of a 1959 A35 Austin, which cost him around $15k. In addition to this, he is also the owner of a BMW E30, that is worth between $10k to $15k. Furthermore, Phil Collins has been seen driving a Rolls-Royce Phantom that is worth at least $465k.

Phil Collins Divorce Settlements

Apart from earning millions of dollars throughout his career, Phil Collins has also lost a considerable amount of money on divorce settlements as well. The English singer had been married to a woman called Jill Tavelman from 1984 to 1996. During their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter named Lily Collins, who went on to pursue acting. According to reports, Jill Tavelman made away with a whopping amount of $25 million out of Phil Collins’s pocket.

After this, Phil Collins fell in love once again and walked down the aisle with Oriann Cevey in the year 1999. Later in the year 2008, the couple decided to end their marriage. During their marriage, Phil and Oriann welcomed two sons. As per reports, Phil Collins had to give a colossal sum of $45 million to Oriann Cevey as a divorce settlement.

Phil Collins Lawsuits and Charity

Back in the year 2000, Phil Collins filed a case against Louis Satterfield and Rahmlee Davis, when they were paid more than their share of royalties. According to the lawsuit, Louis and Davis had the right to receive 0.5% of royalties of Phil Collins’s live album “Serious Hits…Live!”. The album had 15 tracks out of which Louis and Davis recorded only 5, but both singers received royalties for all 15 tracks. Due to this, Phil Collins demanded compensation of $500k from the lawsuit. However, both the parties agreed in the middle i.e, they agreed to pay a sum of $250k to Phil Collins.

Given that, Phil Collins has earned millions of dollars throughout his career, he has a bad reputation when it comes to donating money. Still the artist has participated in many benefit shows over the years. He has performed at various benefits events at places like The Theater Royal, Dury Lane, Royal Albert Hall, etc. The singer has also launched an NGO called Little Dreams Foundation with his former wife Cevey. Little Dreams Foundation provides financial assistance to children (from 4 to 16) in need to pursue their dreams. Also, the artist gives away the proceedings earned through royalties to a foundation named Topsy Foundation. This foundation is concerned with providing services to backward communities (does not look like the artist is stingy when it comes to giving away money for noble causes).

Early Life

Phil Collins is the son of Greville Philip Austin and Winifred June Collins. His father used to work as an insurance agent, while his mother had a job at a toy shop. Later on, June Collins went on to work as a booking agent at Barbara Speake Stage School. On the 30th of January 1951, Philip Austin and June Collins welcomed Phil Collins in Putney Hospital, London. Before the birth of Phil Collins, Philip and June became parents to two more children i.e, a son and a daughter.

Phil’s elder sister, Carole used to be an ice skater, and then later on she started working as a booking agent. On the other hand, Phil Collins’s elder brother, Clive went on to become a cartoonist. Phil Collins showed interest in music at an early age, and he was deeply influenced by The Beatles and Buddy Rich (who is a band drummer).

After this, Phil Collins went on to learn piano and music from his father’s aunt, Lloyd Ryan, and Frank King. Phil Collins was sent to Nelson Primary School, and later on to Chiswick County School. During his time in school, Phil Collins formed groups like The Real Thing and The Freehold.

Conclusion

Phil Collins is one of the few artists in the music industry, who has enjoyed success both as a group and solo career. He is also one of the few who has sold over 150 million records all over the world. Thanks to his success in music, he went on to appear in movies and television as well. The artist is now more than 70 years old, but he still continues to win the hearts of people. Given his popularity among the audience, Phil Collins’s career is far from over.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Phil Collins worth? A. As of 2022, Phil Collins net worth is projected around $300 million. 2. How old is Phil Collins? A. Phil Collins is 71 years old. 3. How many children does Phil Collins have? A. Phil Collins is the father of 5 children. 4. How tall is Phil Collins? A. Phil Collins is 5Ft 6In tall.