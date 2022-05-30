Fishes may be slimy when you touch them, but they sure are magnificent to watch in aquariums. There are literally thousands of fish species that reside in freshwater lakes and rivers. The variety of colors and sizes that they come in is what makes them interesting to have as pets.

When we think of getting a pet, there are many options for where to get them. PetSmart is one such place that offers many types of pet fish and fish supplies. But what if the pet fish you bought becomes sick, unhealthy, or even dead just a few days after buying them? Will you have to suffer the loss? Or can you return the fish back to PetSmart?

PetSmart does have a fish return policy at its stores. So, if you are here to find details regarding the return policy for fish at PetSmart, then you’ve found the right source. In this article, I’ll give information on PetSmart’s fish return policy, the requirements needed to return the fish, provisions to exchange your fish, the time taken for a refund, etc. Just read on and clarify your doubts on this issue.

What Is the Return Policy for Fish at PetSmart?

Yes, you can return the fish that you have purchased at PetSmart. There is a window of 14-day period after you’ve bought the fish at PetSmart where you can return it back. You can also exchange the fish for another one or request a refund. Sometimes the fish you buy to keep as a pet may be sick or dead due to some reason, in such a case, you can just return or exchange it for another one at PetSmart.

If the fish you bought is dead somehow, then you also take it back to PetSmart and request a refund. They would ask you some simple questions regarding its death.

So, to recap, you can return your fish back to PetSmart, but it requires you do it within 14 days after buying it from PetSmart. I suggest you call the PetSmart store where you bought the fish from and inquire about their fish return policy before taking your fish there, as they prefer to view returns individually.

How to Return a Sick or Dead Fish as Per PetSmart’s Fish Return Policy?

You’ll just need to put the sick fish in a container or bag filled with water and take it to PetSmart without delays. Make sure to not fill up the container or bag with tap water as it may cause harm to the already sick which will ultimately lead it to die. Try to bring the sick fish to the store as soon as possible, as they may have means for saving the fish from dying.

In case the fish is dead, then put it in a secure container and take it to the PetSmart store. PetSmart employees will question the water quality and environment where the fish is kept, so take a vial of water in which the fish was kept. PetSmart will test the water sample and check for any anomalies present in it that may have caused the fish to die. If it appears that you aren’t responsible for its death, then you can request a refund or ask for a substitute.

What Is Required for Returning the Fish at PetSmart?

There are certain things you’ll need to bring with you when returning a fish at PetSmart. Here’s a list of those things

Your photo ID

receipt for the fish you are returning

A vial of water where the fish was put in (only if the fish is dead)

The fish you want to return in a container or bag

The above-listed things are necessary for you to bring when trying to return the fish, either for a refund or exchange.

When Will PetSmart Refund After Returning the Fish?

After returning the fish back to PetSmart, you’ll get back your refund within 3 to 7 days from the date of return. You will get the refund amount in your bank account. PetSmart will e-mail you once the refund has been completed.

What Type of Fish Does PetSmart Sell?

PetSmart offers a plethora of fish at its stores. You can find both exotic tropical fishes and freshwater fishes. The fishes they offer will surely make for a pretty aquarium at your house. You would be mesmerized if you are a fan of water species. Don’t miss the chance to check all types of fish sold at PetSmart. Here are some of the fish that are sold at PetSmart.

Comet Goldfish

Rosy Red Minnow

Male Betta Fish

Balloon Belly Molly

Fantail Goldfish

Shubunkin Goldfish

Log Fin Red Minor Tetra

Albino Cory Catfish

Silver Lyretail Molly

Crowntail Female Betta Fish

Electric Blue Acara Cichlid Fish

Blue Mustard Male Betta Fish

Dumbo Half moon Male Betta Fish

These fish that I listed above are just some types from the vast selection of fish that PetSmart has to offer. Check out the fish section of their website, petsmart.com, to see the options they provide for buying fish. The price of fish sold at PetSmart range anywhere from $0.15 to$50. That’s right! You can also buy a fish for just 15 cents!

The number of Fish supplies PetSmart sells is nothing to scoff at, too. Fish supplies like pumps & filters, Nets, Fish tanks, aquariums, aquarium-related decor products, etc. are all available at PetSmart. As per PetSmart’s fish return policy, there are restrictions on what kind of fish you can return.

What Other Pets Can You Return at PetSmart?

PetSmart has a variety of animals to offer at its stores. If you walk through one of their stores, you’ll find many animals and reptiles like snakes, iguanas, rats, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, birds, and many other cool creatures that are put up for sale. You can buy any of these as your pet and take them home.

But there may be situations where you’ll need to return them back due to some reason whatsoever. As per PetSmart’s return policy, you can return your pet within 14 days from the purchase, just like you do with a fish. Make sure to bring proper identification with the receipt of your pet while returning it.

Does PetSmart Accept Product Returns?

Yes, PetSmart does accept product returns. Firstly, the product needs to be undamaged, and perishable goods like pet food should be sealed in order for PetSmart to accept its return. Secondly, you’ll need to return the product within 60 days from its date of purchase for your return request to be accepted.

There are some things to remember before thinking of returning your Pet supply product. PetSmart does not accept returns or exchanges of Prescription Pet medications. So make sure to double-check the medicine you are buying for your pet.

Returning electronic items, pet grooming equipment, non-prescription medications/vitamins, pumps, and filters bought from PetSmart require receipts if their value crosses $10.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Buying Fish at PetSmart?

Buying a fish is not all sunshine and rainbows, there are some disadvantages when buying a fish at PetSmart. But the advantages are also fairly good, so be sure to read both pros and cons of buying Fish at PetSmart.

pros

Fishes at PetSmart are generally well-fed and healthy.

PetSmart maintains its fish tanks well-filtered and clean. They make sure to keep the fish tanks as hygienic as possible for the fish.

Fishes at PetSmart are kept with their species to avoid cross-breeding.

PetSmart takes extra care of its fish. They wouldn’t make fish travel long distances, which does not mentally strain the fish.

Cons

The price of fish at PetSmart is more when compared to its rival Petco.

Unlike Petco, PetSmart doesn’t sell saltwater fish. They only trade in freshwater and tropical fish.

The fish are fed the same type of food most of the time, which may cause discomfort to the fish.

As you can see, the pros of buying fish at PetSmart surely outweigh the cons. So, if you’re thinking of visiting your local PetSmart, then go for it.

Conclusion

PetSmart has a lenient attitude regarding its fish return policy. All you need to remember is that you can only return the fish or, for that matter, any kind of animal within 14 days from the date of purchase. Be sure to have a photo ID and the receipt for the fish you bought while returning or exchanging it.

With the variety of fish that PetSmart has to offer, it is hard to resist buying your fish at PetSmart. Although Petco also sells many types of fish, their fish maintenance is poor compared to PetSmart. Due to keeping many fishes in the same fish tanks at Petco, many fishes come with diseases when bringing them home.

FAQs – PetSmart’s Fish Return Policy

What is the return policy for fish at PetSmart? You can return the fish you bought from PetSmart within 2 weeks from the date of purchase if in case the fish is sick, unwanted, or dead. How much do fishes cost at PetSmart? Fishes at PetSmart cost anywhere between $0.15 to $50 Where does PetSmart get its fish from? PetSmart gets its fish from various fish vendors. But Fish Mart is the leading supplier of fish for PetSmart.