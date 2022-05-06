Have you bought a Chew Toy for your pet from the nearby Pet Smart Store recently? And now you want to return the chew toy back to the stores, as your pet is no longer interested in it. In that case, you are in the right place, as here in the below article, we are going to talk about the PetSmart Return Chew Toy in more detail. Additionally, we will provide comprehensive information on the Return Policy employed the Pet Smart Stores across the country, while also listing its various benefits and features. Besides, we will talk about some of the aspects that one must keep in mind before purchasing products from Pet Smart Stores Nearby.

What Is Pet Smart?

As you can guess from the name itself, Pet Smart is a pet superstore chain company, that is operating more than 1600 stores in multiple countries and regions such as the United States of America, Puerto Rico, and Canada. This company was originally established on August 14, in the year 1986, by the founder, Jim Dougherty. Moreover, the Pet Smart company offers various types of products and services for the customers like, Doggie Day Camp, Pet Toys, Pet Food, Pet Supplies, Pets Hotel, Grooming, Training, and many more. Currently, the Pet Smart company is owned and operated by the Parent Company, BC Partners.

What Is the Petsmart Return Policy?

Here in this section, we will describe about the return policy currently employed by the Pet Smart Company. First of all, according to the company’s policies, the company allows customers to return various types of products purchased at the stores, only if they have the original product purchase receipt with them. And not just that the company return policy only extends for a period of 60 days, after which the company does not accept product returns from the customer.

Furthermore, the customers must also remember that even if the return of the product is accepted by the company, the refund issued by the company will directly depend on the payment option used by the customers while purchasing the product in the first place. For example, if the customer has used a gift card to make a purchase, then the customer will receive the refund in the form of another gift card, while the people who made purchases through cash will get a refund in the form of cash. However, if the return period is completed, we suggest the customers call the customer care center or visit your local stores.

What Are the Benefits of Shopping At PetSmart?

The PetSmart company takes great care of its customers, to make sure that they have the best services, products, as well as shopping experience while visiting the store. This is why it offers various benefits and features for its customers that are described briefly in this section.

Product Variety

Usually, the pet stores across the country are small-scaled, and they only consist limited variety of products at their stores. However, PetSmart is quite opposite, as it usually operates large stores that consist of multiple varieties of products for the customers to choose from. And not just that, this company makes sure that they have the stock of all the in-demand products, and updates its aisles with these products often so that the customers can find all the products they are looking for right here at these stores.

Multiple Services

The PetSmart stores are not just limited to product varieties but also multiple types of pet services for all the customers visiting their stores. These services include Pet Day Care, Grooming, Training, Boarding as well as Veterinary Services. Moreover, the cost of these services is not very expensive, and the customers who are willing to spend more money will still have the ability to choose various other exclusive services for their pets. And if you are a person, who is planning to adopt a pet, then you can make use of the pet adoption days hosted by the company often.

Membership Options

All those people who are planning to save more money on purchasing pet products and services at the PetSmart Company can make use of the multiple membership or loyalty programs offered by the company. Through these loyalty programs, the customers might be able to get reward points on each purchase made at the store, which in turn can help them get discounts on their next purchases at the stores. Besides, the programs will also help the customers to earn additional perks and benefits such as, Free Pet Surprise on Pet’s Birthday, and Free Pet Treats at the store.

Accessibility

The PetSmart Stores are abundant in the country, so it will not be hard for the customers to find one nearby their location, no matter what state they are located in. Besides, the company has strategically placed its stores across the country, so that they will be easily accessible to the customers. However, if the customers are located in a remote region, and they do not have a PetSmart store nearby, then they can simply book or order the products from the PetSmart stores easily through their online platform.

What Are Some Things That You Should Be Aware of Before Purchasing Items at PetSmart?

If you are planning to purchase products from PetSmart Stores, then you must keep in mind certain aspects before making the purchase. These aspects are explained in much more detail here in this section.

Nutrient-Rich Food

If you want to buy food, for your pets, then make sure you purchase the food items at the stores that are more nutrient-rich, as these kinds of food help the pets to stay healthy, and have better immunity. So that they don’t suffer from any kind of disease. Furthermore, we suggest customers first contact the veterinary doctors and get their opinions on the type of food items that must be given to the pets.

Age and Size

Moreover, when you are planning to purchase a product from the PetSmart stores located nearby your home, you must first consider the age and size of your pet. Mainly because, Most of the products, especially food items, are differentiated based on the age and size of the pets most of the time. So, we suggest customers buy the right products for their pets based on the two aspects mentioned here.

Grooming Products

When purchasing various types of grooming products from PetSmart stores, the customers must make sure that they do not harm their pets in any way. So before purchasing collars, chains, or toys, make sure that these are not very tight, instead be more free and flexible. As that will help the pets to move freely all the time. Moreover, if you are buying shampoos, or bath products for your pets, first consult your pet veterinary doctor, as he/she will help you find out the products that are most suitable for pets and are not harmful.

Supplements are Not Diet

Many people who have recently bought pets for their homes, often confuse themselves that supplements are diet. So most of the time, they provide supplements as the main food option for their pets. These kinds of people must first remember that pet supplements are additional food products that consist of protein and nutrients, which are added to the main food of the pets. However, the supplement content in the pet’s daily diet should also be kept minimum, as overdosage might cause some medical concerns or issues for the pets.

What Is the Process of Returning Items at PetSmart?

The Items or Products purchased from PetSmart can be returned by the customers through two options, either through mail or by making in-store visits. These return methods will also be applied to the products bought from the stores or the online shopping platform.

In-Store

If you are a PetSmart customer who doesn’t want to spend additional charges for mailing the items to the store or have a store located nearby your house. Then the In-Store visit might be the best choice for you, for returning the products purchased from these stores. However, if you bought the product online, then you can visit the online store locator web address given here, and find the nearest pet smart in your location, easily from the comfort of their homes. So that you can save more money on the mail or delivery of the returned product.

By Mail

Customers who have purchased the products online, and do not have any pet smart store nearby can make use of the mail option, to return the products to the stores easily. Although the customers might have to pay charges for the delivery, it is much better than finding and visiting the PetSmart store that is very far away. However, we suggest the customers make sure that the product is insured, and the delivery order receipt is kept safe, so even if the product gets lost or damaged during the delivery, the customers don’t have to worry about paying the expenses.

Conclusion

