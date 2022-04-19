Now, you must be in a bit of a pickle, which is why you somehow came here. From what we can guess, you must be going out of town, or on a date, and you can not take your pet there. You tried to ask your neighbors if they can look after your pet, but they either refused or they must be busy with some other work. Anyway, so you are looking for a place that will take care of your pet till you get back. Do not worry as here we are going to be discussing where you can take your pet in case you have to travel or go to a place where pets are not allowed. We will also be looking at a few more common questions related to this topic. So let us start without any more delay.

What Is the PetSmart Hotel?

For those of you who do not know what PetSmart is, it is a company that owns a chain of stores in the United States of America that cater to the needs of pets. The same company also owns hotels. These hotels are called PetsHotel, and they are, as you guessed, cater to the need of pets only. The pets are taken care of by safety-certified associates who are a part of PetSmart. The pricing for the accommodation of the pets is very economical, and they have a lot of facilities so that the pets are kept entertained and are happy till the owners are back. The prices at the PetSmart hotels range from $15 to $41 for one day.

How Does One Locate the Nearest PetSmart Hotel?

Locating a PetSmart which is nearest to your location is very simple. You can either contact a PetSmart store near you and ask them for a location. You can also just go online and locate the nearest PetSmart hotel by simply searching for it. As of now, there are more than 70 PetSmart hotels across 24 states in the United States of America. Another way you can locate the nearest PetSmart hotel is by visiting their official website.

What Are the Different Types of Pets Accepted at Pet Smart Hotels?

The PetSmart hotels accommodate dogs and cats. They have a huge range of accommodation options available in their hotels. When it comes to the size of the hotel, it can be anywhere from 5000 feet to 7000 feet. The hotel has about 120 atrium rooms, 25 suites, 4 playrooms, and 12-14 kitty cottages. The PetSmart hotels also have more than 200 animals at their full capacity and the company has 25 certified associates catering to the needs of the pets at all times.

What Is the Total Number of PetSmart Hotels in America?

As we have mentioned in the previous section, there are about 70 PetSmart hotels which are located across 24 states in the United States of America. When it comes to the PetSmart stores, there are more than 1650 PetSmart stores which are located in the United States of America, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

What Is the Cost Per Night for a PetSmart Hotel?

Just as we were discussing in the initial section, PetSmart hotels are very economical. The prices of the accommodation will depend on the type of room and service you choose for your pet. The price will also vary depending on the pet as well. When it comes to dogs, the price will start at around $15 for a half-doggie day camp. The prices can go up to $41 if the owner chooses to get their dog to stay in a suite. As for the cats, the price starts from $20 for an overnight kitty cottage stay.

If you have family pets in a single room, then you will get up to a $5 discount per night. There are additional costs as well, such as $11 for an exit bath and $9 for a nail trim. Looking at these prices, we think it is quite economical to send your pet to PetSmart hotels next time you have to travel or go out.

Are PetSmart Hotels Clean?

Yes, PetSmart hotels are kept very clean and tidy. Every room in the hotel is cleaned thoroughly and is also sanitized every day. This is all done by the employees of PetSmart in order to keep all the pets safe and clean. The PetSmart hotels also use clean air technology and have PetAirapy. They also use UV air purification technology that is designed to keep pets safe, clean, and away from any allergens. PetSmart has a wide range of scents that help the pets relax and know that it is a safe space to be in.

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of a PetSmart?

When it comes to the advantages and disadvantages of considering PetSmart as accommodation for your pet. Let us start by talking about the advantages.

Advantages

There are various reasons why you should choose to accommodate your pet at PetSmart when you are not around. One of the reasons is that PetSmart is one of the cleanest and safest places for your pet to stay in. The place also has certified professionals who will be taking care of the pets. Not only will the pets be looked after, but they will also provide various services for your pet. They will provide services such as nail trimming, exit baths, etc.

PetSmart also sells various pet supplies such as dental care, flea and tick medication, merchandise, etc. Not only this, but PetSmart also offers training for dogs and if your dog misses these classes, you can contact the trainer and send your pet for makeup classes. The best part is that every pet here gets grooming sessions as well. Apart from this, one of the nicest things that PetSmart does is they give animals for adoption, so that the animals find themselves a home.

Disadvantages

As for disadvantages, there are not many with PetSmart hotels. The only disadvantages with PetSmart are, that the prices that are offered online and in their stores are different. The company’s terms and conditions also state that the prices online and in their stores may vary. Another disadvantage with PetSmart is its shipping costs. The shipping costs of PetSmart are based on what the customer has ordered and what method he/she has used to order. Apart from this, we do not see any other disadvantage with PetSmart.

Who Are a Few PetSmart Hotel’s Competitors?

PetSmart might be one of the largest chains of pet stores and hotels in the United States of America, but they still have a few competitors in the market. A few of the competitors of PetSmart are,

PetFlow

Petco

Pet Supplies Plus

Chewy

VCA

Pet Valu

These are a few of the direct competitors of PetSmart. They offer similar products and services that are offered by PetSmart and are located throughout the United States of America.

Conclusion

PetSmart is one of the biggest chains of stores and hotels that cater to the need of pets only. They have their branches across 24 states in the country. More details on PetSmart and what they do has been given in the initial sections. If you want to locate the nearest PetSmart branch, then you can do it easily. The steps to how one can find these stores have been given in the above sections. Later, we have even given details about what are the pets that are accommodated in PetSmart hotels. The cost of accommodating your pet in the PetSmart hotels has also been given. In the final sections, we have mentioned the pros and cons of PetSmart and all the direct competitors of PetSmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the meaning of pet boarding? Pet bonding means placing your pet for an overnight stay. This is said when you place your pet in a pet hotel or some other accommodation where the pet will spend an overnight stay. 2. Where does PetSmart get their animals from? They get animals from various breeding mills and animal rescue shelters. Where these animals are from depends on which animal it is. For example, PetSmart sells hamsters, rats, etc. These animals come from breeding mills 3. What animals does PetSmart sell? PetSmart sells various types of animals. They sell dogs, cats, birds, and a few reptiles. They also sell hamsters, mice, rats, guinea pigs, etc. These animals come from animal recuses or from breeding mills.