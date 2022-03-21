People who never own a pet or ever had the fortune of spending time with one will never understand them. Pets become a huge part of our lives and our best friends. There are usually two kinds of people out there. One is that you are a dog person, and the other is is that you are a cat person. Though nowadays we are seeing many people own both a cat(you don’t own a cat, the cat owns you) and a dog.

Taking care of a pet is not an easy job and one that requires a lot of effort and care. You have to take off their diet, health, cleaning, and also groom them from time to time. Fortunately, there are a lot of places now that help you with these kinds of things. And if you are aware of this then you might already know about Petsmart. Those who don’t let me explain. Imagine a retail store, hospital, saloon, and a shelter but for pets. That’s the best and easiest way to describe Petsmart.

There are a lot of services that PetSmart offers for your little friend, and the one of things that we are going to talk about is grooming. Providing food and shelter is not enough when you have a pet, grooming is an undeniable part of it. While the other two are simple stuff, the grooming part is something that not everyone can handle. Hence the need for grooming services.

Petsmart Grooming Prices 2022

For many people in the U.S, PetSmart is the place where they would go for any kind of grooming. Now, if you are new to this whole thing of “owning a pet” then you probably don’t know much about grooming. For starters, Petsmart offers a wide of grooming services that you can opt for individual and in the package. Petsmart grooming prices depend on the kind of pet you have, its age, and the services you want to go for.

Well, the basic price range for full grooming is from $76-$89.99 for all sizes of dogs. This is their price in 2022 which only involves grooming, and for bathing, it is $40.99-$49.99. This again depends on the size and age of the dog, including the breed. In case you do not the size of the dog, don’t worry because you can find that out at PetSmart.

In full grooming, the pet services include full hair cut, shampooing, teeth cleaning, nails clipping, and a few others. There is a multitude of services and packages for all kinds of customers. You do not have to feel left out if you are a cat owner because they also have grooming services for cats too. The prices for full cat grooming are a little cheap compared to dogs as it costs around $15-$60.

This shouldn’t be surprising considering how the felines are much smaller in size compared to those lovely canines.

Price List for Cats and Dogs

Let me tell you it is impossible that you provide you with 100% accurate pricing for all cats and dogs. The reason is simple, the prices vary for every store and depend on multiple factors like age, size, and breed. So we shall do our best to give you a value based on the pet’s size.

Pet Type Size Bathing Price Full Groom Price Puppy/Dog Small $40.99 $76.00 Puppy/Dog Medium $40.99 $76.00 Puppy/Dog Large $40.99 $76.00 Puppy/Dog Extra Large $49.99 $89.99 Kitten/Cat Standard $40.00 $60.00

Petsmart Grooming Services

As mentioned earlier, Petsmart offers a plethora of services for pet cats and dogs. So what exactly are those pet-friendly services? Well, let us see.

For Dogs

When you go to their offline place or check their services online, you will find 6 different grooming options for a dog.

The basic one is the “Bath & Full Haircut” which invloves nail trim, ear cleaning, light dematting, sanitary trim, brushing, haircut, and a few other things.

There’s anotehr similar package but wth added FURminator. The Furminator is used to remove the loose hair and undercoat fur of your dog. This doesn’t effec the upper coat. This also includes desheeding shampoo & solution.

The two other options are “Bath & Brush” with and without Furminator. It is pretty much the same as the previous one except instead of haricut its bath.

The last two options for your little puppies that include “Bath & Trim” or “Bath & Brush”.

For Cats

Unlike dogs, Petsmart doesn’t offer de-shedding services for cats. This doesn’t mean you cannot use one for your cat, though there are certain things to keep in mind. If you have a large or a medium-sized cat that weighs more than 10 pounds then you can use de-shed its hair. As for Petsmart cat services, here they are.

The full set of service which is “Bath & Full Haircut”. It consists of nail & feet trim, ear cleaning, hair cut, brushing, little dematting, and a few more.

“Bath & Brush” is other cat grooming service that provides brushing and bathing instead of a bath.

Then the simialr kind of service for your kitten which are “Bath & Trim” and “Bath & Brush”. Since kittens do not have much hair, trimming is good enough.

Depending on the breed of your cat or dog, the prices for these services vary. There are a few other factors that determine the price, like the store location, pet age, health, and a few other things. Apart from the services mentioned above, there are a few add-one and packages. Check them out from below.

Add-ons

If you have purchased a groom or bath option for your pet then a few other add-one services are available. Nail Grind, Coconut SPAW, Teeth brushing & Breath Freshener, Deep Coat Conditioner, FURminatior, Top Dog, CHI, HEMPZ Petz, and Premium Shampoo. These are the add-ons that you can get for your pet grooming. Visit the store to know about these services and how much they cost.

Packages

Customers are always on the look for package services that can save them a few dollars. Petsmart does have a few such packages offers for customers. For example, Buy 7 and get 1 Free, Buy 8 and get 2 more Free, Buy 9 and get 3 more Free. These are their Ultimate Savings Package.

They also have 3 others for new customers under Salon Welcome Package. buy 1 and get 10% savings, Buy 2 and get 20% savings, and Play & Pamper Package. All these packages should cover you for at least a year.

What Other Services Does Petsmart Offer Its Customers?

So far we have discussed all the grooming and bathing services offered by Petsmart but those aren’t the only things they have. Their pet service portfolio is a bit more vast than a usual pet care one. You will find services like PetsHotel, Doggie Day Camp, Dog Training, Veterinary Care, Adoption, and a pet store.

Their stores sell cat and dog food and contain a wide variety of options for your pet. They even sell day-to-day utilities like waste scoopers, dental treats, toys, biscuits, chewy treats, dry food, bones, etc. All these items are from multiple brands so you can choose the one you like.

Similarly, there’s also cat food, toys, litter & waste disposal items, medicine for fleas & ticks, beds & furniture, and other necessities. You should check out their store to find out more.

PetsHotel

If you are about to go on a holiday or for a business meeting where pets aren’t allowed then put them in a PetsHotel. Go to your nearest Petsmart and check in your pet and let them stay comfortably till you come back.

Adoption

There are a lot of stray cats and dogs out there, that need a loving family. You can be that family. Check out the strays pets that they have and find a new addition to your family.

The Doggie Day Camp

Let your dog have a fun day at Doggie day where he/she can have a great experience without any restrictions. The full-day play costs $34 and the half-day play costs $28.

What Other Animals Does Petsmart Offer Services or Sell Stuff for?

Other than the favorite cats and dogs, the PetSmart store sells products for a few other pets too. Their store has products for fishes, birds, reptiles, and small pets like hamsters. You will find, food, bedding, vitamins, and other stuff. They also sell pharmacy products for pets, cages, clothes, home decor, toys, etc.

The store offers various offers on their products during holidays. They even have a separate shopping option with Spring Shop, Easter Shop, Team Shop, and Safe Travels.

Wrapping Up

So now you have an idea about the Petsmart grooming price 2022. There are a lot of options for pet owners when they visit Petsmart. Their services are top-notch that come from professional hands, so you do not have to worry about your pet. All kinds of safety precautions are followed, even the ones required after Covid-19. We have listed out the Petsmart grooming prices for cats and dogs, so check that out.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What are Petsmart Grooming prices near New York NY? The prices vary from store to store in every location so it is difficult to give exact PetSmart grooming prices near New York NY. The same is the case for PetSmart grooming prices near Brooklyn. Does PetSmart sell dog food? Yes, Petsmart sells dogs, cats, reptiles, birds, and other pets foods. Can I get a pedicure for my cat or dog at Petsmart? Yes, you can get a pedicure for dogs and cats at Petsmart. How much does it cost for bathing an extra-large dog? At Petsmart, it will cost you $49.99 for bathing an extra-large dog.