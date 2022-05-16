Pet parents tend to pamper their pets and love them unconditionally. Even their pets love them back and aim to make them happy when they are depressed. This relationship has evolved so much that a pet owner is now being called a pet parent. Likewise, the pet parents want the same services and pampering to be provided by a professional for their pets. Petsmart is the most popular pet grooming and supply provider in America.

Introduction

It has a chain of superstores where pet products and services are available. They also help people adopt pets, which is assisted by their nonprofit organization called Petsmart Charities.

Just like the major retailers around the country, even Petsmart also conducts drug tests on their employees. It holds the right to test its employees under America’s Drug and Alcohol-free policy. Did you also have no idea about this policy or wondered even once why they conduct these drug tests? How do they perform these tests, and what happens when an employee fails? Continue to read more to know a little more about Petsmart’s drug test.

Drug Test in America, and Why Do the Retailer Tests Their Employees?

The drug test was initially started in 1971, but dated back to the times of the Vietnam War. The rate of positivity was relatively high when only the personnel from the Military, Army, and Defense were tested back then. In 1988, Congress introduced the Anti-drug abuse act and Drug-Free workplace act, when an operator was tested positive for marijuana, who have caused a train accident. The employers of America have been testing their employees under the Drug and Alcohol-free policy since 1986. By 1991, the act was passed for conducting drug and alcohol tests for all candidates and employees. A drug test can be performed by testing samples of Urine, Blood, Follicle, Saliva, Sweat, and Breath of an individual. But Urine Sample drug test has been the most popular because of its accuracy and low budget availability.

Retailers test their employees to find any usage of drugs by them which may affect the workplace decorum. The potential candidates are not asked to do a drug test right in the interview. But if they are asked to get a drug test done, it has to complete within 48 hours before joining the job. Retailers also have the right to inspect randomly and conduct tests on their employees without noticing them. So it is recommended to notify the usage of any prescribed drugs/medicines to the employer beforehand. It may sound ridiculous when I say that an employer conducts drug tests on its employee for Safety and Reputation reasons. But that is a major aspect of what an employer looks forward to. A drug test can also be reasoned as a measure to increase productivity.

Does Petsmart Conduct Drug Tests?

It isn’t a mandatory test for the newly hired candidates, but Petsmart carries the right to conduct a drug test on its employees or new joiners. It may ask the joining employees to get a test done before the employment. But Petsmart will not ask for any drug tests during the initial interview, only selected candidates to have to take a drug test. Petsmart tests for any drug usage or alcohol content after an accident at work or post-recovery period. There are no records that Petsmart asks for a drug test for the promotion of any employee, but if it insists, the employee has to undergo one. The employees have to be negative of any drug and alcohol usage to secure a job or promotion in Petsmart.

Post-recovery of an employee can also be a reason for Petsmart to conduct a drug test. A drug test can detect the use of prescribed drugs in the employee. So one has to register their prescribed drugs/medicines with Petsmart beforehand.

Frequency of a Drug Test at Petsmart

There isn’t any fixed period of time gap by which Petsmart tests its employees. And it isn’t even mandatory to get tested before joining. It is all in the hands of your employers who is the one to decide. But if the employer asks for a drug test, then the candidate should have to pass it positively to get the job. Petsmart has the right to conduct drug tests randomly for any of its employees.

How Does Petsmart Drug Test?

Like many other retailers, Petsmart also conducts its drug test by urine samples, which is considered accurate and cheap. But there are many other ways to conduct a drug test. Generally, Petsmart takes help from any third-party laboratories to get their employees tested. The drug test is conducted by collecting an unsupervised urine sample of the employee. The urine is tested at a particular temperature for some chemicals. The test results will only be handed to Petsmart within a week’s time. Petsmart usually conducts its drug test under 5 panels. They test for drugs like Marijuana, THC, PCP, Amphetamines, Opiates, and Cannabis. Besides, they even search for the presence of any level of intoxication. This is just to make sure the employee is clean and clearheaded to increase productivity.

Drug Test for Marijuana

Petsmart drug tests can detect any use of Marijuana, as mentioned above. The level of Marijuana can be known by the THC testing. Tetrahydrocannabinol Testing, known as THC test, detects the level of Marijuana in the body. The level of the drug for the initial test is 50 ng/mL and 15 ng/mL for the confirmatory testing. A positive in this level indicates evidence of Cannabis and metabolites in the sample. A Drug test for marijuana is extremely accurate when a sample is tested at the perfect temperature and time.

Will Petsmart Hire You if You Fail a Drug Test?

Petsmart serves its customers with total care and considers any presence of alcohol and drugs on its premises as a risk to the pets. So, if the drug test conducted by Petsmart comes positive, then there is a high chance you wouldn’t be offered employment. It could be considered direct denial by Petsmart. Any newly hired employees who fail the Petsmart drug test will face termination from their employment and will be flagged red. So, the potential new hires and employees should refrain from usage of any kind of drugs that can affect their employment. Even any accident case in the workplace can lead to a drug test by the employers at Petsmart, so if you are using any kind of drugs, it may cause them to fire you.

There are no records that Petsmart will conduct a drug test on employees who apply for promotion internally. But that doesn’t mean they can’t. They may randomly ask the employee to undergo one and if that individual fails the drug test, then the employee wouldn’t be considered for promotion and may even terminate their employment.

Can You Reapply Even After Failing a Drug Test?

Failing a drug test at Petsmart is a direct denial considered by the retailer. Once an individual fails the drug test here, they would be flagged red by the employer and refrain from any kind of employment from Petsmart. Petsmart wouldn’t really consider your application when you have recorded drug use or a positive result on their drug test. So the chances of an individual can be high when they reapply to Petsmart after a while, taking a considerable gap. And it doesn’t always be the same, it can be based on the employer whether to rehire you or reject your application. So it is recommended to be on the safer side and refrain from any kind of drug intake when you are planning to give an interview at Petsmart.

Conclusion

Petsmart considers the employees who use drugs and alcohol in their store as a danger to their potential customers that are Pets. So it takes its Drug test results seriously and takes action against those who fail them. This may affect your career at Petsmart. So refrain from any usage of drugs and intake of alcohol when you are at Petsmart for employment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

Does Petsmart ask me for a drug test in the interview? No, Petsmart doesn’t ask for a drug test in the initial interview, but it may ask you to get one before employment and that has to be done within 48 hours. I have applied for a promotion at Petsmart. Do I have to take a drug test? There is no mandatory condition to conduct a drug test before any internal promotion. But Petsmart can ask you to get one if it wishes, or suspects. I had alcohol before the Drug test. Will this affect my test results? Yes, the level of intoxication can also be detected through drug tests. I tested positive for the drug test last year. Will Petsmart consider my application if I apply now? There is no definite answer to this question. You can reapply even if you came positive on the test in the past, but the employment is totally dependent on the employer at Petsmart.