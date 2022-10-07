PetSmart is an American pet store that provides services for pets and pet lovers. They provide products for pets, services, supplies, and also live pet animals. PetSmart is in direct competition with Petco. Also, it has indirect competition with Amazon, Target, and Walmart. The services they provide at their stores include pet grooming, pet boarding, veterinary care, dog daycare, in-store vet, and also dog training. They also conduct adoption events for pets such as dogs and cats for the people who want to adopt them.

The employees who work at PetSmart or people who plan them might want to know about the dress code at their stores. Uniforms make them stand out in the store which helps the customers identify them. So read this article to know more about the dress code and others such as tattoos, piercings, hats, etc. at the PetSmart store. Happy reading.

What is the Dress Code at PetSmart in 2022?

There is a standard uniform at the PetSmart stores for its employees in the year 2022. This includes a polo shirt which is blue and is of PetSmart brand. The pants can be either provided by the PetSmart store which is khaki pants. Or else you can simply wear your own blue jeans paired with closed-toe dark color shoes. However, PetSmart dog groomers are also instructed to wear a smock, waterproof clothes, and non-slip shoes.

There is so much more to learn about the dress code and other things for employees to follow at PetSmart. This article will include everything about tattoos, hair color, and much more. So, keep reading for more information.

Does Petsmart Allow Its Employees to Wear Jeans?

Yes, if you are an employee at the PetSmart store then you can definitely wear blue jeans to your work. But, this is not the case for all PetSmart stores. Only a few PetSmart stores allow their employees to wear jeans to the store for work. All the stores have their own uniform policies based on their location.

Also, there are some PetSmart stores that provide their employees with a pair of khaki pants which are to be worn during their shift at the workplace. Such stores do not allow their employees to wear any other pants such as blue jeans.

Additionally, PetSmart dog groomers have a different uniform policy at their stores. Their uniform consists of black jeans. Also, some dog groomers have stated that their stores provided them waterproof pants for them at work.

Does Petsmart Allow Its Employees to Wear Shorts to Work?

There are many previous employees who have talked about the uniform policy at the Petsmart store. They stated that they are not allowed to wear any kind of shorts to work. So, employees cannot even wear shorts even in Summer.

However, the PetSmart employees are asked to wear khaki pants or blue jeans in some stores and nothing else. There might be a couple of PetSmart stores that will make an exemption by allowing you to wear shorts during high-temperature days and summer months. But, this is only in the hands of the PetSmart store manager or their supervisor.

Does Petsmart Allow Its Employees to Wear Hats to Work?

There are many reports online by the current employees and previous employees at PetSmart that the stores allow their employees to wear bandannas or baseball caps.

But it is recommended to check with the PetSmart store manager once before deciding to wear a hat to work. As the uniform policy may vary from store to store.

Does Petsmart Allow Its Employees to Have Tattoos?

It is known by many people that PetSmart stores allow tattoos for their employees at the workplace. However, they do not allow some kinds of tattoos at PetSmart stores. For example, employees at PetSmart do not allow graphic or face tattoos for their employees. These are not allowed at some stores by the store managers. Store managers do not allow these tattoos as they might cause any issues with the customers. So, they also do not allow any inappropriate and sexually implicit tattoos for their employees.

If you are to work with PetSmart it is always better to get all the information regarding them allowing tattoos to work. So, you can decide on getting one or not.

Does Petsmart Allow Its Employees to Have Piercings?

Employees who work with PetSmart are allowed to have body piercings but only until they are not causing any unwanted attention or distracting other employees and customers. It is okay if they look professional and appear to be friendly.

However, the PetSmart professional groomers at their stress are asked to remove all the piercings for some obvious safety reasons working with animals closely. If you cannot remove the facial piercings during the sessions then PetSmart will ask you to wear a protective layer (probably tape) over them for safety.

What is the PetSmart Policy for Dyed Hair?

If you intend to work with PetSmart it is important that you know all the policies at their stores including hair dye. You can have your hair dyed with any color of your choice. However, this might not be the same in all the PetSmart stores. But, it is always recommended to the employees and potential individuals that they consult the store manager at PetSmart to know about store policies for dyed hair.

Are You Allowed to Wear Fake Nails at PetSmart Stores?

The employees who are working at PetSmart can have their nails done neatly and can be painted. They have to maintain a clean and professional look. This is the case when you are working at the PetSmart cash register.

However, not all PetSmart stores have the same policies when it comes to fake nails. It is the decision of the store manager and according to their preferences, the store’s policies are laid out. So, it is best to check with your fellow workers or the store manager directly to know about the store policies.

Additionally, professional groomers who are in direct contact with the animals at the store are not allowed to have fake nails such as acrylic nails, and also pained nails. This rule is followed for the health and safety reasons of the pets they work on.

Is There Any Special Dress Code for the Pet Groomers at Petsmart?

The uniform for the professional pet groomers at the PetSmart stores is the standard shirt along with khaki or blue jeans or blank pants (whichever is allowed). Some PetSmart store locations also provide their pet groomers at their stores with a smock to go with their uniforms.

Along with the above, some PetSmart stores might want their pet groomers to wear waterproof clothing and non-slip shoes. These have to be purchased by the employees. But, you might want to ask the store manager of PetSmart to get information related to it and also if they will compensate the charges for buying waterproof clothing.

Final Thoughts on PetSmart Dress Code

The basic dress code at the PetSmart stores is the polo t-shirt along with khaki pants. The PetSmart stores themselves provide the Khaki pants. But some stores even allow their customers to wear blue jeans and black pants to work. Also, the pet groomers have an additional smock to their uniform along with waterproof clothing and non-slip shoes.

Besides, PetSmart allows their employees to have piercings, hair dyes of different colors, hairstyles, tattoos, and also neatly maintained nails. The polo shirt which PetSmart employees wear has their logo on it. They also have to wear dark-colored closed-toe shoes to work at the PetSmart stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does PetSmart allow its employees to wear jeans? Yes, some PetSmart stores do allow their employees to wear blue jeans and even black pants to work at their stores. Are pet groomers at the PetSmart store allowed to have fake nails at work? No, the pet groomers at the PetSmart store are not allowed to have fake and acrylic nails for the safety and health purposes of the pet they work on. Is there any special dress code for the pet groomers at PetSmart? Pet groomers at the PetSmart stores have a uniform of the standard shirt along with khaki or blue jeans or blank pants. Some PetSmart store locations also provide them at their stores with a smock to go with their uniforms. What hats are allowed to work at the PetSmart stores? PetSmart stores allow their employees to wear bandannas or baseball caps to the workplace.