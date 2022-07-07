If you have a pet companion, you are most likely to be a customer or at least heard of the PetSmart stores. It sells a myriad of products for different pets and their owners. This makes it a one-stop destination for pet owners to buy products. Moreover, PetSmart sells the products at a reasonable rate. As a result, the pet owners throng the PetSmart stores. Dog food is one of many products sold by PetSmart. If you don’t have a clear idea about the PetSmart Dog Food Return Policy, continue reading this article.

What Is the Dog Food Return Policy of PetSmart?

According to the dog food return policy of PetSmart, the customer can return both dry and wet food for a full refund. Additionally, you also have the option of exchange. There are two return time windows depending on the condition of the Dog Food. If the dog food is still sealed and the package is opened, the return window is around 60 days. However, if you are returning a used or opened Dog food, it should be submitted to the PetSmart store in 14 days. So far, whatever I have mentioned is applicable only if you have the original purchase receipt with you. If you don’t possess the receipt, PetSmart will only provide you with store credits. Keep reading this article to know more about the PetSmart Dog Food Return Policy.

Can I Return the Dog Food if I Am Not Satisfied With It?

Yes. If you feel the quality of the Dog Food is not up to your expectation, you can return it to PetSmart. You may want to return the dog food for other reasons as well. PetSmart will accept the return if you provide a reasonable explanation. PetSmart follows the above policy for most of the products it sells in the stores.

What Is the Return Window for PetSmart?

The return window for dog food that is in new condition and unopened is around 60 days. This is not limited to dog food. The same return window is applied to all the products. If you are returning it beyond the given time window given, then the decision is left to the manager’s discretion. The return window is different if you had opened or used the dog food. In this case, it is reduced to just 14 days from the date of purchase.

Is It Possible for One to Return Dog Food That Has Been Opened?

Yes. Since PetSmart follows a policy of accepting the return if the customer is not satisfied with the product you bought from PetSmart. Under the same policy, PetSmart will accept the return of opened dog food as well. Be it any dog food bag belonging to various brands such as Purina, Royal, Hills, and Canin, you will be allowed to return them. However, you should note that PetSmart will accept your return only if you are able to return the dog food within 14 days from the date of purchase.

Is It Possible to Return the Dog Food Without a Receipt?

Most stores will ask you for the original receipt for return. The stores include PetSmart as well. However, you do have a chance to return in case you don’t have the original receipt.

One is when you are part of the company’s pet rewards program known as PetSmart Treats. This will enable the PetSmart associate to search their database for your purchase history. They only need your phone number to do this.

If they are unable to find your proof of purchase, then you still give them back the dog food. However, for that, you have to bring a government-issued photo ID and credit card (if you had used it). Even though PetSmart will accept your return, it will not give you a monetary refund. Instead, they will credit your merchandise return card with shopping credit. You can use this shopping credit for future purchases in PetSmart.

Will PetSmart Accept the Return of Dog Food Because My Dog Doesn’t Like It?

Yes. PetSmart will accept it. Even though you are the customer, the consumer of the product is your dog. Moreover, as a customer, you will be satisfied with your purchase only if your dog likes the food. While customer satisfaction is one of the important goals of PetSmart, it will be more than willing to give you the right product. However, when you bring the dog food to PetSmart located in your neighborhood, please seal the bag with food. Once you reach the store, the PetSmart staff will either refund you the price or get an exchange.

If your dog has been feeding on one brand for a long period and is suddenly showing dislike, it is better to buy another dog food package of the same brand.

Is It Possible to Return the Dog Food That I Purchased at PetSmart.com?

If you purchased your dog food from PetSmart online store, you can still return the dog food at PetSmart in-store. This is a better option than shipping the dog food to PetSmart’s warehouse. Moreover, many people prefer returning the dog food at physical PetSmart stores only because they don’t have to pay shipping costs. Lastly, if you have opened the dog food, you cannot ship it back to PetSmart’s warehouse. You have to return the dog food at PetSmart in-stores only.

Will I Retain the Reward Points That I Got When I Bought the Dog Food?

No. PetSmart’s reward program allows a customer to make use of the “Treat Point”. If you had to return the dog food that was bought using these points, you will not get them. Furthermore, some points will be deducted from the purchase by PetSmart. PetSmart deducts the points to compensate for the return.

Has PetSmart Set Any Limit on the Dog Food Returns?

Generally, PetSmart hasn’t set any limit for the amount of Dog Food one can return. However, if anyone returns a huge quantity of dog food worth huge money, the store will probably verify before accepting the return. Moreover, returning a huge Dog Food raises suspicions of a scam. Hence, the store will be more careful about accepting such returns. Hence, only if you are returning an unusually high amount of Dog Food, you may face some restrictions in return. However, if you are returning the Dog Food that you regularly buy from PetSmart, most probably PetSmart will accept the return with much fuss.

Final Thoughts

PetSmart mainly focuses on giving quality products and customer satisfaction. This is one of the main reasons why PetSmart has a lenient return policy. Moreover, you would have observed that more than the customer, it also respects the likes and dislikes of the consumer of the product (dog). This shows that PetSmart is both pet-friendly and pet-owner-friendly. However, in the case of reward points, it is very strict.

