Remember the old days when you had to carry your money whenever you go? There was always the risk of losing it or getting it stolen. Also, you had to go to the bank to withdraw it when needed. And don’t get me started on the withdrawing process. On top of this, remember the problems faced when you tried to wire the money to other cities? All of these problems went away after the incorporation of PayPal. Most of you think that PayPal was founded by Elon Musk. The statement is correct, but it’s only a half-truth. Elon Musk and his team founded an online bank called “X.com” and Peter Thiel and his group founded a finance software called “Confinity”. The two companies came together to form a new company, which is now known as “PayPal” in 1998.

You might already know about Elon Musk, but not many know about Peter Thiel. Peter Thiel was born in Germany and is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He is most famous for co-establishing renowned corporations such as Palantir Technologies and Founders Fund. Not only this, but he also made significant investments in Facebook back in the mid-2000s.

What is Peter Thiel Worth?

The American-German entrepreneur, Peter Thiel net worth is reported to be an enormous $7 billion as of October 2022. Peter Thiel collected his huge fortune by establishing multi-million companies and venture capital firms. In addition to this, he also invested a great deal of his income on Facebook in August 2004. One of his most famous companies is PayPal, which was founded in 1998. After PayPal was purchased by eBay in 2002, Peter Thiel ventured into the venture capital business. He founded a data analytics company called “Palantir Technologies” in 2003.

As of this writing, Peter Thiel serves as the chairman of Palantir Technologies. Later on, Peter Thiel along with his team started a venture capital fund called “Founders Fund” in 2005. Then in 2010, he formed another venture capital company called “Valar Ventures” with Andrew and James. Peter Thiel also played a big role in the establishment of Mithril Capital, and he was also one of the partners of the technology company “Y Combinator” from 2015 to 2017.

Apart from this, Peter Thiel is also a famed political activist. The billionaire has given away millions of dollars from his personal fortune for various purposes. In addition to this, he has also made donations to numerous nonprofit organizations that are carrying out studies in fields such as AI (Artificial Intelligence), Human Life Extension, Seasteading, etc. Look, how much does Peter Thiel make?

Name Peter Thiel Net worth $7 billion Birth 11 October 1967, Frankfurt, Germany Nationality American/German Age 55 years Height 6ft 1in Weight 82 kg Partner Matt Danzeisen Profession Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist, Activist Career 1993-Present

How Much Does Peter Thiel Make?

The multi-billionaire, Peter Thiel is reckoned to earn more than $100 million every year. He has multiple income sources such as stakes in large companies, high positions in multi-million corporates, investments, and many more. Peter Thiel’s investment portfolio is evaluated to be worth millions of dollars. Thiel understood the potential of Facebook back in 2004, and thus he invested in it heavily. After nearly a decade, he sold most of his Facebook shares for a high margin. Aside from Facebook, he has 10% ownership of companies like Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc, Chemomab Therapeutics, Airbnb Inc, Oscar Health, AbCellera Biologics, BlackSky Technology, and many more. If he decides to sell his ownership stake of even 1 company, he will get millions of dollars for it.

Peter Thiel Earnings

After selling PayPal to eBay in January 2002 for a whopping sum of $1.5 billion, Peter Thiel sold his PayPal stake in February. According to reports, Peter used to own a stake of 3.7% in the company, and he got an amazing $55 million for it. The $500k invested by Peter in Facebook in 2004, fetched him an enormous $1 billion in 2012. Peter Thiel reaped enormous profits by investing his money in potential companies and selling them for huge margins when the time was right.

Peter Thiel Investments

The journey of Thiel becoming a billionaire started with investing. Back in January 1998, Peter Thiel managed to collect funds of $1 million to establish his first venture capital company called “Thiel Capital Management”. After PayPal was taken over by eBay, Peter Thiel used some of its profits to launch “Clarium Capital Management” in June 2002. According to our reports, Peter reportedly spent a whopping $10 million from his pockets on his capital firm. Later in the year 2011, Claruim Capital Management was evaluated to be worth more than $350 million. Before the market crash of 2008, Clarium’s value was greater than $7 billion. In 2003, Peter inaugurated a data analysis company called “Palantir Technologies”. In addition to establishing Palantir, Thiel also holds the post of the company’s chairman.

By 2015, Palantir generated profits of more than $20 billion. As of this writing, the PayPal co-founder has 10% ownership in Palantir and is also the biggest shareholder of the company. His shares are evaluated to be worth over $1.05 billion. You have already read that Peter Thiel sold his Facebook shares in 2012 for a billion dollars, but that’s not the end of it. He later gave away 1 million shares in 2016 and got over $100 million in return. Then in the following year, he again gave away his shares and this time earned $29 million. It is said that Peter Thiel is left with less than 10k shares on Facebook. As of this writing, Thiel is the owner of over 1 million Meta Platform Inc. stocks.

Other Investments

Later in 2005, Peter Thiel and his friends came together to launch another venture capital company called “Founders Fund”. The main goal of this company was to provide financial assistance to startups. Thiel and his team made early investments in big companies including LinkedIn, Yelp Inc, Spotify, MetaMed, SpaceX, Quora, and many more. In 2017, Founders Fund took over $20 million worth of bitcoins, and it is reckoned that the bitcoin value has increased tenfold. After selling his Facebook shares in 2012, Peter and his friends invested over $402 million to start another company called “Mithril Capital Management” in June.

Peter Thiel Early Life

The American-German billionaire is the son of Klaus Friedrich Thiel and Sussanne Thiel and was born on the 11th of October 1967 in Frankfurt am Main, West Germany. A year later Peter Thiel’s birth, his parents relocated to Cleveland, Ohio, United States. In America, Klaus was employed as a chemical engineer, and later on, worked at mining companies. During his time in school, Peter Thiel was a nerd and excelled in mathematics. Before passing high school at San Mateo High School in 1985, Peter Thiel already changed 7 schools. After this, Peter Thiel went to Stanford University, where he took philosophy as his major. After this, the PayPal founder went to Stanford Law School to study.

In 1992, he came out of Stanford Law School with a Juris Doctor degree in his hand. After graduation, Peter Thiel briefly worked as a securities lawyer and later became a derivatives trader. Soon, he realized the potential of the internet and computers and thus managed to acquire $1 million from his friends and family. He used the money to start his first capital management company called “Thiel Capital Management”. Thus, this marked the beginning of Peter Thiel’s story of becoming a billionaire.

Peter Thiel Personal Life

The American-German billionaire, Peter Thiel is gay. The news of Peter Thiel being gay came out through a blog company owned by Gawker. Though Thiel dismissed the claims made by the blog, he eventually came out of the closet sometime later. He is currently married to a man named, Matt Danzeisen. As per profession, Matt works as a portfolio manager at Peter’s company, Thiel Capital. There is no information on Peter Thiel’s past relationships. Matt and Peter shocked the world by marrying each other in October 2017. Their union took place a few days after Thiel’s 50th birthday and the pair have been living together since then.

Conclusion

The billionaire, Peter Thiel is far from getting done. He is currently working with numerous companies on several projects that can change the face of the earth in the coming future. He is working on constructing residences on seas, life extension research, Artificial Intelligence, and much more. Peter Thiel is currently reported to be worth $7 billion and his income is projected to increase many times more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Peter Thiel

1. What is Peter Thiel worth? A. The American-German billionaire, Peter Thiel net worth is a breathtaking $7 billion as of this writing. 2. How old is Peter Thiel? A. The multi-million entrepreneur, Peter Thiel recently celebrated his 55th birthday on the 11th of October 2022. 3. Who is Peter Thiel? A. Peter Thiel is a world-renowned entrepreneur known for establishing big companies such as PayPal, Palantir Technologies, Founders Fund, etc. He has spent millions of dollars on startups and has also donated money to various causes. 4. How tall is PayPal co-founder, Peter Thiel? A. According to our reports, the world-famous businessman Peter Thiel stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall.