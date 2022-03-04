Peter Dinklage Net Worth: Height, Weight, Age, Assets, Cars, Family

Today in this post we are going to tell you about the man, who is short, but has touched the heights of success, that many only dreams of. Peter Dinklage is famous for his role as “Tyrion Lannister” in the Game of Thrones television series. The actor suffers from a genetic disorder, that hindered his height growth, which resulted in dwarfism. Given how society treats dwarf people, Peter was not among the ones to give up on his career. He faced many hardships through the initial stage of his career, but eventually, he won the audience with his excellent acting skills. In this article, you will read What is Peter Dinklage net worth? Peter Dinklage’s career, how much is Peter Dinklage worth, and also what is Peter Dinklage doing now?

What Is Peter Dinklage Net Worth?

Peter Dinklage net worth is between $25 to $30 million as of 2022. The Game of Thrones fame made a substantial amount of money from his acting career. Peter followed a strict rule, while auditioning for movies that he never got on board with projects that mocks his dwarfism. Apart from being an actor, Peter Dinklage is also a producer and launched his production company known as “Estuary Films” with his manager in 2016.

Name Peter Hayden Dinklage Net Worth $25 to $30 Million Born 11 June 1969, New Jersey. Nationality American Age 52 Years Height 135 Centimeters Weight 50 Kg Spouse Erica Schmidt Occupation Actor and Producer Career 1995-Present

How Much Is Peter Dinklage Worth?

Peter Dinklage struggled for almost a decade to find work in the acting industry. He made his first appearance on the screen along with Steve Buscemi in the comedy/drama film “Living in Oblivion” in 1995. Soon his talent was noticed, and he got the opportunity to act in the hit comedy movie “The Station Agent”, where he played the character Finbar McBride. The film was a huge hit and from then on, Peter never looked back. He went on to feature in many hit movies, and eventually landed a role in the Game of Thrones series. Peter Dinklage played the cunning character “Tyrion Lannister” from 2011 till the series ended in 2019. During this period he made millions of dollars from the Game of Thrones series alone. Below are the details of Peter Dinklage’s income.

Peter Dinklage’s Income

Given that Peter Dinklage has an impressive net worth, he also has an impressive salary. It is estimated that the actor earns a massive amount of more than $2.5 million each month, while his monthly income is more than $400k per month. Coming to his earnings from the Game of Thrones series, it is reported that the Lannister fame actor took home around $500k for each episode.

Later during season 7 and season 8, his paycheck was revised, and he received a raise. It is estimated that Peter Dinklage took got a colossal paycheck of $1.1 million in his pocket for each episode. So calculating his income from just the 7th and 8th seasons of Game of Thrones, he earned a huge sum of $14.3 million. To add all this up, Peter Dinklage got more than $30 million in his bank from the Game of Thrones series alone.

Peter Dinklage Career

Dinklage commenced his acting career with the movie “Living in Oblivion” in 1995. His first successful movie was “The Station Agent”, where he played the role of Finbar McBride. The movie was released in 2003, and became a huge hit. It garnered more than $8.7 million against a low budget of just $500k. Not only this, but this movie also earned Peter nominations for many prestigious awards. Later he appeared in Tiptoes in 2003, which did not do well. Then Peter got a chance to star beside Will Ferrell as “Miles Finch” in the family film “Elf”. The movie was released in 2003, and had a huge $33 million budget.

However, the movie surpassed all the expectations and earned a colossal amount of more than $223.3 million at the box office. His next movie was praised by the critics, but unfortunately, it was a huge box office bomb. Peter Dinklage and Vin Diesel’s starrer movie “Find Me Guilty” was released in 2006. The movie was based on real events, and it had a staggering $13 million budget. Sadly, the movie was able to make only $2.6 million worldwide. Peter then appeared in a romantic/comedy movie named “Penelope”, which was released in 2006.

The movie earned a decent collection of $21.2 million against a $15 million budget. He was next featured in both the original and remake of the movie Death at a Funeral. The original movie was released in 2007, and earned $46.8 million for a $9 million budget. On the other hand, the remake of the movie was released in 2010, and it was able to collect just $49.1 million for a $21 million budget.

Mainstream Success

In 2007, Peter played the role of a baddie in “Underdog”, which earned $65 million. The audience had huge expectations for the next Narnia movie. Peter was cast as “Trumpkin” in 2008, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, which made $419 million at the box office for a huge budget of $225 million. Later in 2011, he got the biggest critical mainstream success for playing the role of “Tyrion Lannister” in the commercial successful TV series “The Game of Thrones”.

By the end of the show in 2019, it is estimated that the series earned more than $3.1 billion for entire seasons. It is estimated that each season earned roughly $285 million. Coming to the budget of the series, it is reported that the show had a massive budget of around $1.5 billion.

Other Projects

Peter Dinklage also worked as a voice artist for many movies. He is the voice behind the notorious “Captain Gutt” in the Ice Age 4th installment in 2012. He then appeared in the comedy/horror film Knights of Badassdom, which hit the screens in 2014. The movie just earned a tiny sum of $123k against a huge $4.5 million budget. In the same year, Peter played the role of an evil scientist in the Marvel movie X-Men: Days of Future Past. The movie was released in May, and it crossed over $745 million around the globe and had a $200 million budget. Apart from this, he was also featured in many other famous movie roles like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Three Christs, Think We’re Alone Now, Avengers: Infinity War, Cyrano, and many more.

Production Company And House And Car Collections

Apart from acting in movies, Peter also launched his production company “Estuary” with his manager David Ginsburg in 2016. The Estuary backed their first move “I Think We’re Alone Now”, which was released in 2018. As per reports, the movie grossed only $3k worldwide. There are reports that the Estuary company is developing an animated film titled “HitPig”. The Estuary production company made the announcement back in 2020.

The artist prefers to keep his life private, and resides in a grand house in his New York home. Apart from this, it is stated that the actor also possesses property in Beverly Hills, New Jersey, and some other places in America. Similarly, Peter Dinklage is also the keeper of many branded luxurious cars. He owns a Jaguar, Aston Martin, Audi A6, and many others. Peter Dinklage has got his cars customized, so that he could drive them comfortably.

Personal Life

Peter Hayden Dinklage is the son of John Carl Dinklage (insurance salesman) and Diane Dinklage (elementary school teacher). He was born on the 11th of June 1969, in Jersey Shore, New Jersey. He also has an elder sibling named Jonathan. Peter was influenced by the musical skills of his elder brother, Jonathan. Jonathan is a violinist, while Peter is an actor. During their childhood days, Peter and his elder brother performed puppet shows to entertain people. Jonathan attended Mason Gross School of the Arts, and completed his graduation, while Peter went to Delbarton School. During this time, when Peter Dinklage was in 5th standard, he played the lead in the Velveteen Rabbit play.

The play was successful, and Peter Dinklage got praises from the audience. Peter was deeply influenced by the play “True West”, and he decided to become an actor. Peter completed his graduation from Bennington College in the year 1991. Dinklage dedicated his time to study for a drama degree, and also worked in many productions before completing college. Later on, he and his friend Ian Bell, decided to create a theater company, and thus relocated to New York City. Unfortunately, they ran out of money and had to move out of their apartment when they couldn’t afford the rent. He then got a job at a data processing company. After working at the data processing company for six years, Peter decided to take up acting as his full-time career.

Marriage And Children

Peter Dinklage met Erica Schmidt and developed a romantic relationship with her. Erica Schmidt is a theater director, and the couple got married in 2005. Later in 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter. Then later in 2017, Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt became parents for the second time. Peter Dinklage and his wife Erica Schmidt lead a very private life, and there is no information available on the web regarding their children. Peter has admitted during an interview that he is protective of his children’s privacy. You will be surprised to know that there is not much information about his children, especially his second child. The second child of Peter Dinklage is 4 to 5 years now, but still, there is no information about the child’s name or even gender.

Conclusion

Peter Dinklage’s early life was full of struggles and rejection. Still the actor, stood his ground and pursued his acting career, without compromising his integrity. It was hard for Peter to land roles in movies or shows, but his acting skills, dedication, and commitment to his goal made him one of the biggest stars of Hollywood. Now, Peter Dinklage has millions of dollars in his bank and is one of the best actors. He is currently busy with his upcoming animated movie project

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Peter Dinklage’s full name? A. Peter Hayden Dinklage. 2. What is Game of Thrones cast net worth? A. The Game of Thrones cast net worth is more than a billion dollars (if we combine the net worth of all the actors). 3. How tall is Peter Dinklage? A. Peter Dinklage is 4 Ft and 5 In tall. 4. Who is Peter Dinklage’s wife? A. Erica Schmidt is the wife of Peter Dinklage.