I try to act responsibly when I am buying fish or any other pets. In fact, I don’t want to call it buying, rather I would call it “Adopting”. I feel the word “Buying” is not suitable for any live animals, especially pets which we will be raising like our own kids. PetCo is a place where you can find a large variety of fishes belonging to both the saltwater and freshwater category. If you are going to bring fish home from PetCo, you have to be careful enough to buy a healthy one. Since not everyone who is buying fish is an expert in discerning the illness of the fish by their eyes, many do end up with fish that is either unhealthy or dies soon. In such cases, you should be familiar with the PetCo Fish return Policy.

By the end of this article, You will have better clarity on the fish return policy of PetCo. Hence, continue to scroll down till the end.

What is the Fish Return Policy at PetCo?

PetCo accepts the fish back if the customer returns it within 30 days. If you want to get a full refund from PetCo, you have to return before the deadline. Additionally, PetCo demands you have the original receipt when you are returning. You have to note that when you are purchasing the fish online, PetCo provides a guarantee stating that the fish would be alive until 7 days from the day the fish arrived at your home. In case, it dies within the mentioned period, PetCo has accepted to provide a full refund. This is just a succinct account of PetCo’s fish return policy. If you need a detailed explanation, you should continue scrolling down.

Will PetCo Accept the Return of Unwanted Fish?

Sometimes you will purchase a fish that you will regret later due to various reasons. One of the common reasons is, people don’t plan priorly and feel it as a burden later. In such cases, will a customer be able to return unwanted fish? Yup. You can return unwanted fish. However, this return is possible only if you visited the PetCo Pet Card center and bought the fish from there.

Since PetCo doesn’t accept the fish that are alive, it priorly asks you to double-check the fish you are purchasing. Hence, you have to make sure you are buying the right one before you are finalizing the order. Moreover, PetCo stores are aware of the risks involved in accepting unwanted fish. If the fish you are returning is diseased, they will not accept it.

However, certain PetCo stores do accept unwanted fish based on the space availability in their artificial tanks. So, you have to make sure the fish you are returning is healthy and call the nearest PetCo store to find out if they accept unwanted fish.

Will I Be Able to Return Unhealthy Fish to PetCo?

When you are buying fish, and it suddenly gets sick, people try to save it by returning it. Although many would call it abandoning the fish, I still see it as an attempt to save it. So, will PetCo accept the return of unhealthy fish from its customer? Usually, the PetCo stores will not take back unhealthy fish. However, they are bound to accept it when you have got the fish from PetCo online. Online shoppers are given a 7-day guarantee and hence these people can return if they find the fish unhealthy or even when it dies. PetCo allows you to make use of this guarantee only if the fish is terribly sick and is on the verge of death.

As I mentioned earlier, PetCo doesn’t readily accept the return of fish from offline shoppers. Even if the store is going to take back the fish, it expects the customer to return it within 30 days. Beyond this deadline, the PetCo store may take back the fish, the customer will not be able to get a refund. Nevertheless, if the store doesn’t have enough space, there are chances of rejecting the fish return.

Will I Be Able to Return a Dead Fish to PetCo?

Only if the fish you got is covered under PetCo’s 7-day guarantee. If you had got the fish home from PetCo online, and it died within 7 days (starting from the day it reached your home), you can return the fish and get a complete refund in monetary value. Hence, contact PetCo’s customer care department immediately after witnessing the death of the fish.

After informing PetCo, you should mail them the proof of death to customer care along with the order number. Only after receiving and verifying them, PetCo will begin the process of refund. If you had bought home a freshwater fish from the PetCo Pet care store, and it died within 30 days, PetCo will is will either refund or exchange it. In both cases, PetCo will be responsible for the disposal of the dead fish.

In case, you brought the fish after 30 days to the PetCo store, you will not receive a refund, but you can still ask PetCo to dispose of the dead fish. Certain PetCo stores demand the customer bring the water sample with them. Only after verifying the water sample, these stores will initiate the process of refund or exchange. So, just to be sure, it will be better if you call the PetCo store you are visiting beforehand.

How to Return the Fish to PetCo?

If you are returning a fish that got from a PetCo Pet Care Center, you carry the fish by yourself there. At the same time, you should check if it has not been more than 30 days since the purchase. When you are at the location, make sure you have the fish, government-issued photo ID, and the purchase receipt with you.

In another case, where PetCo online delivered the fish, you can initiate the return process by staying at home. PetCo’s customer support team will help you in this case once you contact them at 1-877-738-6742. Note that, you are not allowed to mail a fish irrespective of the fish’s living status.

Will PetCo Accept the Exchange of Sick Fish?

A customer can exchange a sick fish if he/she had got the fish from PetCo Pet Care Center. Even then, PetCo will reject the exchange request if you don’t have the original receipt with you, or if you are returning it after 30 days. However, in the case of the latter, there is a slight chance of PetCo accepting it. It will depend on the space availability at the store. Since PetCo provides a 7-day guarantee for customers who got the fish online, some may guess that PetCo will accept the return of sick fish. Unfortunately, the guarantee policy states that PetCo will accept the return of dead fish and hasn’t mentioned anything about the sick fish.

Final Thoughts

PetCo is a great place for getting fish and other types of pets. The company has framed a perfect fish return policy so that the customer or themselves will not experience unwanted loss. At the same time, PetCo is quite flexible in following the rules and regulations of the return policy, when they get a chance to save fish. Hence, the return policy of PetCo is not completely rigid. This is a good thing, considering that it is not possible to comply with the policy every time. Any policy will have its own limitation and while dealing with things that aren’t covered by the policy, this flexible nature will be helpful for the retailers and their clients.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – PetCo Fish Return Policy?

1. Can I send fish via mail to PetCo? No. You are not supposed to send the fish via mail. PetCo will not accept dead or alive fish sent via mail package. 2. What is the deadline for returning the fish to PetCo? It depends on where you purchased the fish. If it is online, you have 7 days from the day the fish reached your hand. If you had personally visited the PetCo store, then the deadline is the 30th day from the day of purchase. 3. Does PetCo provide a guarantee for fish bought at the store? No. PetCo provides a guarantee to fish if it was bought online. However, PetCo still allows you to return the fish and get a refund.