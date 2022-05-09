PayPal is an online money service that is widely used across the world for making easy online payments in addition to sending and receiving money. It has gained popularity as a safe and secure way of making successful online transactions. If you are using PayPal for various money services it offers, you must have made payment for something you have bought online. With online shopping, returns and refunds are common practices. But what if you mistakenly send money to your friend or family. In this case, you must be wondering whether you can get refunds with PayPal or not? To get an answer to this and learn about PayPal’s friends and family refunds, keep reading the article.

Does PayPal Allow Friends and Family Refunds in 2022?

PayPal doesn’t provide refunds for payments made to friends and family as of 2022. This is because PayPal’s friends and family payments are not covered under PayPal’s Purchase Protection Program. Once you transfer the money, PayPal is not subjected to any refunds, even if you made the payment by mistake. In this case, you can immediately cancel the payment if it is pending or ask your friends or family to return it if the payment has been made by mistake.

If you want to know in detail about the process of canceling payments and want to clear your doubts about PayPal’s friends and family refunds, then just stick to the article.

Are Friends And Family Payments And Goods And Service Payments different?

Yes, there are a few differences between the friends and family payments and goods and service payments that are mentioned below.

The basic difference between the two payments is that the payments made for goods and services are covered under PayPal’s Purchase Protection Program but payments made to friends and family are not covered under the program.

PayPal doesn’t charge any fee on payments made to friends or family unless the payment is made using a credit card. If you use a credit card the sender has to pay a fee. You can also change the option of paying a fee to the recipient, which will change your payment into Goods and service payment and will be covered under PayPal’s Purchase Protection Program. But, in the case of Goods and service payments, the merchant has to pay a fee to receive the payment.

Also, you can’t request a refund for payment made to friends and family unless it is covered under PayPal’s Purchase Protection Program whereas you can request for refund for the goods and service payments.

Does the Paypal Purchase Protection Apply to the Friends and Family Refund?

Unfortunately, Paypal’s Purchase Protection is not applicable to the payments made to friends and family. Hence, you can’t raise a request for a refund if you make a payment to any friend or family member.

On the other hand, there is a way you can cover the payment under Paypal’s Purchase Protection. For this, you have to select the option of paying a fee for receiving the payment similar to Goods and service payments. If the recipient pays a fee for the payment made to friends and family, then your payment will be covered under PayPal’s Purchase protection, and you will be eligible to request a refund in such a case.

So, selecting such an option may help you in getting refunds if the payment has been done mistakenly.

What Is The Process To Cancel a Friends and Family Payment on PayPal?

You can cancel a patent made to a friend or family member on PayPal if the status of the payment is pending. But if the payment status shows successful, you can’t request for cancellation. So make sure you cancel it as soon as possible before the transaction is successfully completed. To cancel a payment made to friends or family follow the steps below.

Login to your account using your credentials if you are not logged in either on the app or at PayPal.com

Click on the Activity tab.

Under the activity, you can see the history of your payments. Select the payment you want to cancel.

Note that the option of cancel is available, only if the transaction is pending.

Click on the Cancel Payment option if it’s available under the payment option.

Once you cancel, your request will be processed.

You can get a refund only in case the payment is pending. If the payment is successful you can ask your friend or family member to reimburse you in case it’s done by mistake. If they agree then it’s good and if they don’t you can’t raise an issue or dispute.

Also, you may give it a try by contacting PayPal’s Customer service and requesting a refund by explaining your situation. It’s totally up to the Company, whether it may refund or not.

How Can One Report a Fraudulent Activity to Paypal?

If you are scammed or have faced any fraudulent activity by any friend or family member it’s difficult to report as it is not covered under PayPal’s Purchase Protection programs. Still, you can report it through the resolution center and the company may take a look at it, analyze and get back to you with a solution. On the other hand, if you are scammed by some external unknown people, then you may report it to PayPal. Note that, any fraudulent activity must be reported within 180 days from the activity. To report any fraudulent activity at PayPal follow the instructions below.

Log in to your PayPal account through its website Paypal.com. Note that you can’t report fraud through the app installed on your phone as the resolution center is only available on its website.

After your successful login, locate the Resolution Center.

Now, select the payment that you want to report as a fraud and click on continue.

Once you select the payment you may see three options under it that say I didn’t receive an item I purchased The item I received was significantly not as described. I want to report an unauthorized activity

You can select the option that best suits your problem with payment.

Select ‘I want to report an unauthorized activity’, if you want to report fraudulent activity.

Then follow the instructions provided to complete the process.

Once you report fraud, the company may analyze it and either provide you with a solution or refund.

What Are the Pros and Cons of the Friends and Family Refund at Paypal?

PayPal is extensively used by millions of users across the world to make online payments and send and receive money instantly. If you use PayPal just to send and receive money to the people in your contact that is friends and family, then you must be aware of its various pros and cons. Just go through the pros and cons of friends and family refunds at Paypal to get a clear understanding of its refund process.

Pros of the Friends and Family Refund at Paypal

You can send and receive payments to your friends and family without paying any processing fee unless you use a credit card.

Though you can’t get a refund for payments made to friends and family, you can convert the payment to Goods and service payment by opting for payment of fee by the recipient. In this case, your request for a refund may be processed.

Also, if it’s not refunded, you can ask your friends and the family to reimburse you in case it’s not refunded.

Cons of the Friends and Family Refund at Paypal?

Payments made to friends and family are not covered under the PayPal Purchase Protection, and hence PayPal doesn’t process your request for such payments.

Once you have made a payment to friends and family it’s not refundable. You have to ask the recipient to reimburse you if the payment is done by mistake.

If you make a payment to a friend or family using a credit card, then either you or the recipient will be subjected to a processing fee.

Conclusion

PayPal doesn’t provide refunds for payments made to friends and family as of 2022 because Paypal’s friends and family payments are not covered under PayPal’s Purchase Protection Program. If you want to have access to the refund option, then you can do that by opting for payment of the fee by the recipient. By doing so your payment will fall under Goods and service payment and you will be eligible for the refunds. Otherwise, you may be required to ask the recipient to reimburse you the amount.

Additionally, we have discussed the difference between friends and family payments and goods and service payments, the process to cancel a pending payment, and also the process to report payment frauds. Lastly, we have discussed the pros and cons of PayPal’s Friends and family refunds.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Paypal allow refunds on payments made to friends and family? No, PayPal doesn’t allow refunds on payments made to friends and family as it is not covered under PayPal’s Purchase Protection program. Can you make your friends and family payments covered under PayPal’s Purchase protection program? Yes, You can make your friends and family payments get covered under PayPal’s Purchase Protection program by selecting the payment of fee by the recipient while making the payment. Selecting that option will make your payment fall under Goods and service payments and also eligible for refunds. Can you cancel a payment made to friends and family? Yes, you can cancel the payment made to friends and family unless the status of the payment is pending. Once the payment is completed, you can’t cancel the payment made to friends and family using PayPal.