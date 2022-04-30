Paul Stanley Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Weight, Family, Earning

If you are into rock, music then Paul Stanley and his band KISS probably needs no introduction at all. One of the founding members of the band KISS, the lead vocalist and guitarist, Paul is an influential figure in the rock music scene. As for his band, KISS is widely recognizable for its outlandish costumes and unique face painting. In addition to that, however, the band has given some record breaking performances establishing itself as one of the best-selling bands of all time. KISS has sold more than 100 million records globally through more than 5 decade of its existence. As for Paul, he is known as “The Starchild” of the band having built the it from ground level up and seen it grow. So what is Paul Stanley net worth today?

At present while KISS has an estimated worth of $300 million, Paul Stanley net worth is reportedly $200 million. With a staggering figure such as this, Paul Stanley, his co-band members and the band itself, speak for themselves what they are worth in the industry.

That said, after having an incredibly successful recording and performing journey spread over decades, the band is now set on its final touring that comes to an end in 2022. While Paul has been one of the biggest forces behind this world-renowned hard rock band, his own personal portfolio is also pretty impressive. In addition to his two solo albums, the heavy metal artist has also recently created his own band named “Paul Stanley’s Soul Station”.

In addition to his prolific music career and related ventures, Paul Stanley also authored his memoir titled “Face the Music: A Life Exposed”. It grabbed a place in the New York Times bestselling list.

This article today will give you more information on how much does Paul Stanley make, his life, biography, how old is Paul Stanley and more. So let’s get started.

Paul Stanley Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Stanley has earned the reputation of being one of the greatest rock vocalists with decades of contribution to the music industry. Having co-founded one of the world’s best-selling band, KISS, along side Gene Simmons, he and his band members have dominated the rock music space for years. With such an admirable career in hand, the singer is currently enjoying a massive fortune. But, fans are curious to know how big is his earnings operating a successful band! Let’s say what’s Paul Stanley Net Worth and how much does Paul Stanley make.

What is Paul Stanley Worth

As of 2022, Paul Stanley net worth is estimated to be $200 million. This rock icon stands as the second richest member among his bandmates behind Gene Simmons. Gene currently holds a net worth of $450 million dollars, which means he beats both KISS and Stanley. Moving on, while Stanley has dedicated himself to KISS building it from scratch along with Gene, he has also invested in various other music and non-music ventures that has resulted in such an impressive bank balance.

How Much Does Paul Stanley Make

It can be challenging to say how much does Paul Stanley make a year considering that most of his earnings depends on the sale of the records and other factors that do not have a fixed revenue. However, his astoundingly high net worth is the clear proof that the rock star earns in millions every year.

KISS is one of his main sources of income given that the establishment is extremely profitable. To date the band has sold more than 100 million copies owning and maintaining the title of the best selling band of all time. It has reached several milestones during its more than 4 decades of tenure – like becoming the very first one that has reached 30 albums getting Gold status certified by RIAA. out of these 14 hit ultimately Platinum and three of them reaching multi platinum status. Thus they have made a significant contribution to upturning KISS’ worth and in turn Paul Stanley net worth as well.

In addition to that, the band has made headlines in close to 40 tours and concerts including the most recent and probably the last Farewell tour. It reportedly collects more than 1 to 2 millions per tour. With this last tour that started in 2019 with a scheduled end in 2022, the KISS net worth of $300 million will surely increase.

Other Ventures Contributing to Paul Stanley Net Worth

The rock artist has released two individual albums of his own outside the band. With the kind of popularity and fan following he has, Paul would have made a decent amount of cash from the record sale of these pieces.

Stanley has also started his own band outside KISS, called “Soul Station”. The band devotes itself to celebrating the best ever songs in the history of R&B. Stanley’s main motto behind creating this band is to keep the greatest creations in the genre alive in the coming years. That said, with all the events and concerts it does, this is another major source of income adding up to Paul Stanley net worth.

Non Musical Ventures

Outside the music career, Paul Stanley has many other ventures that he earns from. For example, he is the author of the book (his Memoir) called “Face the Music: A Life Exposed” that was published in 2014. It became New York Times best selling book, which undoubtedly has brought him good money on its sale. Even today, everytime there is a sale of the copy, he enjoys the royalties.

The rock star has also been a part of a few television and theatre projects including the well known musical documentary “The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years”. Aside from that, Stanley has been into some partnership businesses with his co-band member Gene Simmons. He owns a part of the L.A. Kiss Arena Football League team. He also has a share in the restaurant chain called “Rock & Brews” that brings in fair share of money into his account from the profit it generates.

This brings us to the end of how much does Paul Stanley make. Let’s move on to see what his early days were like and how did Paul Stanley get to what he is today!

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Stanley Bert Eisen Popular Name Paul Stanley Date Of Birth January 20, 1952 Age 70 years Place of Birth Manhattan, New York Parents William Eisen (Father) Eva Eisen (Mother) Spouse Pamela Bowen (m. 1992 - 2001)

Erin Sutton (m. 2005) Children Evan Stanley \(From Pamela)

Colin, Sarah, and Emily Grace (From Erin) Profession Rock musician, Singer, Songwriter, businessperson Net Worth $200 million

Paul Stanley’s real name is Stanley Bert Eisen. The hard rock musician has garnered millions of fans worldwide. They love to keep themselves updated about everything about Stanley’s life including how old is Paul Stanley. Well, the “Starchild” of KISS was born on January 20, 1952 in the city of Manhattan, New York. so currently he is 70 years old. He is the son of William Eisen (Father) and Eva Eisen (Mother). Stanley’s mother was from a family who fled from Nazi German or German Reich and wet to countries like Amsterdam, Netherlands before finally reaching New York City. His father’s family on the other hand have their roots in Poland.

KISS co-founder grew up in a Jewish household along with his older sister Julia, although their family wasn’t a staunch follower of the religion. Now, given that Stanley is one of the top notch hard rock artists today, you might expect him to have grown up as a die hard fan of the rock genre. But it was quite the opposite in reality. Throughout his childhood, Paul had mostly grew up listening to music forms like light opera, songs from classical genre while developing a special love for of Beethoven’s creations.

Eventually, his taste started shifting as Paul started watching American Bandstand on TV. He got his first (child) guitar when he was just 7. In 1960, when he was 8, his family moved to Kew Gardens, a place in Queens, NY. There he started listening to a lot of Rhythm and Blues music. However, after the rock bands like Rolling Stone and The Beatles started taking over the television, Stanley started getting more passionate about their music. Their performances inspired him in a big way. He got his very first proper guitar when he was 13.

Education

Stanley attended the Herman Ridder Junior High School, also called the Public School 98 in Bronx New York. His love for music led him to join High School of Music & Art in New York City from where he graduated in 1970.

Medical Issue

The now “Starchild” of KISS was born with a birth defect which led him to struggle a bit as a child. He had a deformed right ear which is medically termed as “Microtia”. Due to this condition it was hard for him to hear from tat side of the ear and he couldn’t figure out the direction of the sound. He also found it difficult for understand a person speaking in a noisy background. His friends from his middle school would often make fun of him because of this. It was only in 1982, at age 30, that he underwent a reconstructive surgery.

Career

Paul Stanley began his journey into the professional world by joining in various bands like Uncle Joe, Rainbow, and Post War Baby Boom. He then began working with Gene Simmons in a band named Wicked Lester. The duo worked together for sometime and they later joined Ace Frehley and Peter Criss creating the band KISS. In 1974, they joined their first album which was self-titled. Right after the band’s first release, Stanley adapted the name ‘Paul’ Stanley. He said that he got inspiration from Beatle’s Paul McCartney and Bad Company’s Paul Rogers and hence took the name “Paul”.

KISS subsequently started releasing albums continuing for decades since and enjoyed huge success. They reached heights of fame in the early 80’s first. Stanley, being the prime mover of the band had massive contribution in the bands extraordinary performances. He was not just the co-lead vocalist but also the songwriter alongside Gene giving some of the biggest hits of the time.

KISS is known for its band members’ unique costumes and make up that reflect their on-stage persona that they adopted. Paul created the character “Starchild” for himself as his KISS personality like every other member of the band. In 1978, the Paul dropped in first solo album titled “Paul Stanley”. He then followed this with his solo single in 1989 that was used for the horror movie “Shocker”.

In the 2005, Stanley teamed up with the pop band “Click Five” and created the single “Angel to You (Devil to Me)”. The very next year, the fans got his second album “Live to Win” in 2006 and later in 2008 “One Live Kiss”. He has collaborated with several other artists on various projects like with Sarah Brightman for her album “Symphony”, ex-KISS member Ace Frehley for her album “Origins”.

Other Career Pursuits

Stanley has been a part of Penelope Spheeris’s music documentary film “The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years”. The film features many other artists from hard Rock genre. He gained a lot of attention though this in the big-screen realm as well. In 1999, he appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s theatre production titled “The Phantom of the Opera”.

As a music producer, Stanley produced the 1978 debut album for a rock band called New England.

Now, it might come as a surprise but this highly successful rock artist is also a painter. While he explored this skill within him in 1996, Paul did not hesitate to try his talent in the professional world. In 2006, he began his journey as a professional artist, displaying and selling artworks created by him.

Awards and Accolades

With decades of contribution in the music industry, Paul Stanley along with his band KISS and other band members have won several awards including several nominations. Some of the notable ones include – Classic Rock Roll of Honor Awards in the category of “Best Showman”(Paul) and “Best Reissue” won by KISS. They also won several Metal Edge Readers’ Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards. Paul received a star in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an original band member.

In addition to that the band received Grammy Awards nomination for it song “Psycho Circus”.

Personal Life and Assets

In 1992, Stanley married Hollywood Pamela Bowen. The couple have a son named Evan Stanley born on born in 1994. They however, split in 2001 for reasons unknown. The KISS band member then tied the knot with Erin Sutton in November 2005. Erin and Stanley have been blessed with three children – Colin born in 2007, Sarah, in 2009 in 2011, Emily Grace.

He also underwent two hip replacement surgeries in 2004 and later in 2011, a vocal cords surgery.

On the real estate front, the rock artist owns a luxurious mansion in Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, California. The property sits on 9,000 sq. ft. area with Italian architecture in 1996. the home features several high end amenities like large fountains outside, swimming pool, including an art studio. The studio was later converted to baby room after Collin was born.

Wrapping Up

With this we come of the edge of Paul Stanley net worth. With an extensive career spreading over 45 years, Paul Stanley has earned the reputation of being one of the greatest rock musicians of all time. He received the #18 spot on Hit Parader’s list of Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time and #13th in another similar list. Today while the journey of KISS is likely coming to an end, Paul is far from taking a retirement from the industry. As of current status, Paul Stanley net worth stands at $200 million. With several different business pursuits that he has ventured in, we are sure to see his net worth grow further.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Paul Stanley worth? As of 2022, Paul Stanley net worth is $200 million. He has earned this from his rock band performances, record sales, book sale, and several other side ventures that he has. How old is Paul Stanley? Stanley was born on January 20 in the year 1952 in the city of Manhattan, New York. So currently he is 70 years old. Who is Paul’s wife? Paul is married to Erin Sutton from 2005 to present. They have three children together. Where does Stanley live? Stanley reportedly lives in Los Angeles, California where he owns a massive property spreading over 9000 sq. ft. area.