This post is about the man who won the heart of Phoebe Buffay, and he is also the man who was waiting for Hawkeye with orange slices in his hand. Yes, you have guessed it correctly, I Am talking about the Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 i.e, Paul Rudd. For those who don’t know Paul Rudd, then let me tell you that Paul is an American actor, who is famous for portraying Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul is also credited with being a screenwriter and also as a producer. If you want to know What is Paul Rudd worth? How old is Paul Rudd? And How much does Paul Rudd make? then read the post till the end.

What Is Paul Rudd Worth?

The Mike Hannigan fame Paul Rudd net worth is projected to be around $70 million as of 2022. Paul Rudd has collected a large part of his wealth through his acting career. His income is further generated by his works as a screenwriter and producer. In addition to this, Paul Rudd has also invested his money in ventures as well. Let us have a look at how much does Paul Rudd make?

Name Paul Rudd Net Worth $70 Million Birth 6th April 1969, Passaic, New Jersey Nationality American Age 53 Years Old Height 5Ft 10In Weight 78 Kg Partner Julie Yeager Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Producer Career 1991-Present

How Much Does Paul Rudd Make?

The Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 undoubtedly earns millions of dollars every year. It is estimated that Paul Rudd earns around $12 to $15 million every year. As said earlier, most of his wealth is generated through his acting career, screenwriting, and production. Paul also earns decent money from his ventures as well. According to reports, Paul Rudd makes a massive sum of more than $1 million every month, while his weekly earnings are recorded as around $100k to $200k. Below are the details of Paul Rudd’s earnings.

Paul Rudd Earnings

Most of Paul Rudd’s fortune from acting came through Marvel Cinematic Universe for portraying the character of “Ant-Man. According to reports, Paul Rudd received a salary of just $300k for playing the role of “Scott Lang” in the first installment of Ant-Man. There are also reports stating that Paul Rudd received royalties of $1.5 million.

Fortunately, the audience loved Paul playing the role of Scott, which led him to appear in other MCU movies like Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame, and the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel. It is reported that Paul Rudd’s stipend from these movies (excluding Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel) was a colossal amount of more than $41 million. If we take a look at his net worth, more than half of it is generated from his role as “Ant-Man”. As per reports, Paul Rudd received a salary of $8 million in Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, Paul Rudd was spotted playing the role of “Mr. Grooberson” in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was released in November last year. According to reports, Paul took home a hefty paycheck of $2 million for playing the role of Mr. Grobberson. If we take Paul Rudd’s earnings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe out of the equation, then Paul is still left with a fortune between $20 million to $25 million.

How Much Does Paul Rudd Charge For A Movie?

This is a tricky question, as payrolls to feature in a movie depends on the movie’s budget. Given that Paul Rudd is a big name in the Hollywood industry, it is reported that he charges between $300k to $20 million for the role. Now, as said before it all depends on the type and the budget of the movie. Rest assured, Paul takes home at least a million for starring in a movie and depending on the success of Ant-Man and the Wasp 3 he might increase his fee.

Paul Rudd’s Highest Grossing Movies

In the classic movie “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”, where Paul plays the supporting character i.e, David earned a total of $176 million. This movie created massive hype but also ruined our expectations after its release. Yes, I’m talking about “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” which managed to collect only $196 million. Next on our list is “Knocked Up” which managed to collect a massive amount of $219 million. Paul also lent his voice to Derek Deitl in “Monsters vs Aliens” which earned $381 million across the globe.

Next comes the movie that made Paul Rudd millions of dollars richer i.e, the “Ant-Man” which earned more than $518 million around the world. If the first installment made more than $518 million, then the sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp” managed to collect over $623 million. Before “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was released, Captain “America: Civil War” showed us the epic showdown between the team of Iron Man and Captain America. The movie collected more than $2 billion across the world.

Last but not the least, we have “Avengers: Endgame” which was released in 2019 and Paul’s character played a prominent role in bringing the heroes back to life. The movie collected a colossal amount of more than $2.7 billion, making it the top-grossing movie in the world back in 2019.

Paul Rudd Ventures and Endorsements

Back in 2014, Paul Rudd and Jeffery Morgan took over a sweet shop after its owner passed away. Paul and Jeffery made a sweet gesture by purchasing “Samuel’s Sweet Shop” to save it from running out of business. You will often find Paul Rudd serving the customers with a smile on his face. Coming to his endorsement deals, then allow me to tell you that he takes home payments in millions of dollars. The actor has promoted reputed brands like Hyundai, Samsung, Nintendo, and EA Sports. According to reports, these endorsement deals earn Paul Rudd around $1 million to $2 million every year.

Paul Rudd Cars and Watches

Despite having millions of dollars in the bank, Paul Rudd prefers to step out of his house in a simple ride. According to reports, Paul Rudd does not own expensive cars, but instead he is the owner of a Hyundai Sonata car. The reports reveal that the cost of the car is between $25k to $35k. The MCU actor has been spotted wearing an IWC watch at an award ceremony. The cost of the watch is estimated between $10k to $12.5k.

Paul Rudd House

Though he has a big name in the Hollywood industry, there isn’t much information on Paul Rudd’s spending. This is the same in the case of Paul Rudd’s real estate. However, according to reports, it is stated that Paul Rudd owns a huge house in West Village. Now, you might be thinking that how can we say that it is a huge house when there is no information on Paul Rudd’s real estate?.

We can say that it is a big house because the actor revealed that he has built a pub in the basement of his house. Now if we are talking about a pub in the basement on top of this in a celebrity’s basement, then you can be sure that it won’t be small. If you are looking to own a place in West Village, then let me tell you that it can cost you at least $2 million.

Early Life

Paul Rudd is the child of Michael Rudd and Gloria Irene Granville. His father used to work as a tour guide and was also ex-vice president of Trans World Airlines. Paul’s mother used to work as a sales manager at KCMO-TV. Fun Fact: Did you know? that Paul Rudd family’s surname was “Rudnitsky”? The surname was changed to “Rudd” by his grandfather. Gloria Irene Granville gave birth to Paul Rudd on the 6th of April 1969 in Passaic, New Jersey.

Later his family relocated to Lexena, Kansas when Paul attained the age of 10 years. Paul was sent to Broadmoor Junior High School and later to Shawnee Mission High School. He completed his high school in the year 1987 and later joined the University of Kansas. Paul enrolled in the Dramatic Arts Academy College and after completing his graduation he took up a job to earn money. During his time in college, he also attended British American Drama Academy for 3 months.

Then later in the year 1992, Paul got his first role in a drama series called “Sisters”. In this series, Paul appeared as “Kirby Quimby Philby”. Soon Paul started making appearances in many television programs as a guest and eventually went on to feature in movies as well.

Personal Life

Paul Rudd met the love of his life, Julie Yeager, in a publicist’s office. The two started seeing each other and later in the year 2003, Paul and Julie exchanged wedding vows. Then three years later i.e, in 2006 Paul and Julie welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Sullivan. A few years later in 2010, the couple became parents for the second time to a daughter named Darby.

Conclusion

Paul Rudd has given us many memorable performances throughout his career. He started his acting career by appearing as a guest in television series and went on to star in movies as well. His most noted appearance on the television is in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, where he played the role of Mike. Paul’s career reached new heights when he was cast as the lead in the MCU movie “Ant-Man”. His role in the movie was so good that he went on to star in other MCU movies as well. Currently, the actor is set to make a comeback on the big screen with his upcoming sequel of Ant-Man and the Wasp i.e, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. The movie is going to hit the screens next year.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Paul Rudd worth? A. The MCU actor Paul Rudd net worth is estimated at around $70 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Paul Rudd? A. Paul Rudd is 53 years old. 3. Who is Paul Rudd married to? A. Paul Rudd walked down the aisle with Julie Yeager in 2003. The couple is the parents of 2 children a son and a daughter. 4. What is Paul Rudd’s upcoming movie? A. Paul Rudd is going to reprise his role as Ant-Man in the third installment called “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is going to release in 2023.