If you are into NBA, and also a big fan of the Boston Celtics Team, then you must have heard about Paul Peirce often, as he is one of the star players in the said team. If you are interested in learning more about him, especially how much is Paul pierce worth? Then you can do just that here in the below sections. As here in this section, we are going to discuss in great detail his net worth, and various luxury assets. Besides, we will share information from his childhood, and how he developed his interest in Basketball sport. And lastly, we will share insights about the recent incidents or controversies involving him.

Who Is Paul Pierce?

As stated in the above section, Paul Pierce is a Popular American Professional Basket Ball Player, who earned fame and popularity by playing for the Boston Celtics in the NBA for multiple seasons. Besides, he played for other teams, such as Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers. Currently, the pro basket player is retired, but his fame and popularity keep rising, because of his amazing records and recognitions over the years, as NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for more than one season.

What Is Paul Pierce Net Worth?

The Former Pro Basket Ball Player, Paul Pierce roughly has a net worth of $70 Million. This is why became one of the highest-earning players in the NBA. However, unlike other NBA and Pro Basketball Stars, Paul Pierce made most of his net worth through his amazing career in the NBA itself. Moreover, Paul Pierce played for the Boston Celtics for 15 seasons, during which he earned multiple extension contract deals worth millions while earning millions as an annual salary. After this, he went on to join the Brooklyn Nets team for one season, during which he earned more than $15 million as salary for a period of one year.

Further, he had a contract worth $10 million with the Washington Wizards, after which he joined the Los Angeles Clippers Team for two seasons, and officially retired from the sport in the year 2017. Because of this, the former NBA player lost more net worth over the years. However, in recent years his net worth is slowly recovering now that he has started taking part in brand endorsement deals as well as being active on various social media platforms. Based on these stats, we can ensure that Paul Pierce will see growth in his net worth in the next few years.

Childhood of Paul Pierce

Name Paul Anthony Pierce Age 44 Years Height 6'7" Weight 107 Kg Spouse Julie Pierce Net Worth $70 Million

Paul Pierce is from Oakland, California, where he was born on October 13, in the year 1977. His parents are George Pierce and Lorraine Hosey. However, his father left their home when he was just 6 years old, and Paul had to move to Inglewood City in California. Where he attended Inglewood High School, while his mother worked various odd jobs to earn living. Soon here in this school, Paul Pierce got attracted to the Basketball Sport and somehow made it into the varsity team.

However, his joy was short-lived, as soon after that he was cut off from the team for both Junior and Sophomore years. This made the star push himself to the limits, to become a better player in the sport. And he did just that, by becoming one of the best players on the varsity team in his junior year. Because of this amazing performance at his high school, Paul Pierce went on to participate in the McDonald’s All American Game contest, where he met many of his future NBA friends. Besides, this Paul Pierce was a big fan of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA Team, while hated the Boston Celtics Team.

Career Beginning of Paul Pierce

After graduating from High School, Paul Pierce went on to attend the University of Kansas. Here he joined the University Team and set various records and achievements over the course of three years. This in turn helped him to get an opportunity to join the United States Under 22 Team for the World Championship Tournament held in Puerto Rico. Furthermore, his amazing performance at the tournament helped the United States to dominate all other countries, he was awarded prestigious trophies such as Nai Smith and John Wooden awards. Additionally, he set up various records and achievements at the University.

Later in the year 1998, he officially got into the NBA Draft and ironically got picked by the Boston Celtics Team he despises. In the first season with this team, he scored a total of 19.5 points. However, his game improved further in the next few seasons, setting up high score points and leading the team to victory on multiple occasions. However, when the stars such as Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen got selected by the team, Boston Celtics turned their luck around. As the team when on to become the champions in the year 2008.

Luxury Assets of Paul Pierce

The former basketball player had an amazing luxury mansion in Calabasas City in California. This mansion is said to be worth more than 8.7 Million and is located inside a gated community that offers 24 hours security. Besides, the mansion is said to offer various luxurious amenities and features such as Mediterranean Design, Private Garden, Separate Driveway, Billboards Room, Top Class Kitchen Cabinetry, Indoor Bowling Alley, Boston Celtic Themed Basketball Court, Indoor Movie Theatre, Swimming Pool, Large Car Garage, Eight Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms and a living space of 16,000 sq feet.

In addition to this, he bought a lavish Mediterranean Style mansion for his mother in the year 2000, in Cheviot Hills Neighborhood in Los Angeles City. However, the former pro basketball star has put this home for sale currently, and he is asking a price of $3.4 million. Moreover, this mansion also has various features such as Top Kitchen Cabinetry, Covered Patio, Outdoor Seating Area, Private Garden, Car Parking Space, spacious back yard, six bedrooms, and 5 baths, etc. Apart from this, Paul Pierce has an amazing vintage car in his garage, a 1996 Chevy Impala Convertible, featuring a custom green color.

Personal Life of Paul Pierce

The star basketball player has dated many people over the years and even got married multiple times. More about his dating history is revealed here in this section. His first official relationship was with the American Actress Dana Davis. They started dating in the year 2000, got married soon after that, and had one child together. However, unfortunately, they decided to get divorced in the year 2004. And the next two years he kept to himself and concentrated on improving himself on the basketball court.

Moreover, in the year 2006, he met Julie Landrum and immediately fell in love with her. They dated for a period of four years and got married after that. Currently, the couple have a successful married life for more than 11 years and going. Besides, the couple always loves to attend exclusive events together. In addition to this, the couple also has a daughter named, Prianna Lee Pierce. Apart from this, during his early basketball career, Paul Pierce reportedly dated American Inga Newson, and Singer Farrah Franklin for a brief period of time one after the other. Outside this, Paul Pierce has been part of many rumored relationships over the years. Although there is no evidence or any confirmation from the star and his rumored girlfriends.

Conclusion

Here in the above article, we have discussed in great detail what is Paul pierce net worth, and detailed Paul pierce ESPN salary after retiring from the sport. In addition to this, we provided brief information about his childhood, and how he became a basketball star in his junior year. Moreover, we have talked about the hurdles he faced when he joined the Boston Celtics team, and how he became a key player in the team within a few seasons. Besides, we have listed out his multiple luxury assets and explained their current value. And lastly, discussed his dating history, while addressing the truth behind some of his rumored relationships.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the various NBA Teams, Paul Pierce played for? The former Pro Basketball Star, Paul Pierce has played for many teams like Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Washing Ton Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets. However, he spent the majority of his career, almost 15 seasons with the Boston Celtics team itself. What is Paul Pierce Net Worth? As stated in the above sections, Paul Pierce has an official net worth of $70 million, which has seen some drop in the past few years. However, for the upcoming years, Paul Pierce net worth is said to increase furthermore. How did Paul Pierce earn his nickname, The Truth? The Former Pro Basket Ball Player, Shaquille O’Neal gave Paul Pierce his nickname, The truth, after witnessing his amazing performance in a match between Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.