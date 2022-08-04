Patti LaBelle Net Worth: Career, Biography, Awards, Age, Earnings, Family

Thanks to the famous girl group “The Bluebelles (a.k.a. Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles)”, which gave us gifted singers like Cindy Birdsong, Sarah Dash, Nona Hendryx, and Patti LaBelle. The group was started by Patricia Louise Holte, who became famous throughout the world by her stage name “Patti LaBelle”. The Bluebelles have given us many memorable songs like Down the Aisle, You’ll Never Walk Alone, Over the Rainbow, Nightbirds, and many more. Unfortunately, one of the members of the group “Sarah Dash” left the world on September 20 last year. Dash was 76 years old at the time of her death. Of Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles, we will talk about Patricia Louise Holte a.k.a. Patti LaBelle.

What Is Patti LaBelle Worth?

The American singer, Patti LaBelle net worth is an astounding $60 million as of August 2022. Building a massive bank account was no easy task for Patti LaBelle. She entertained people for more than 60 years with her music. As a mark of appreciation for her musical works, she has been bestowed with the title “Godmother of Soul”. The singer has so far sold more than 50 million records across the globe and has won several accolades.

She has been honored by NAACP and Grammy Awards multiple times. Not only this, but she has also won a BET Award, CableACE Award, GLAAD Media Award, and Soul Train Awards. Furthermore, she has also been included in the Hall of Fame list of Grammy and Apollo Theater. Patti LaBelle has also secured a spot in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. Check out how much does Patti LaBelle make? below.

How Much Does Patti LaBelle Make?

The founder and member of Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles, Patti LaBelle earns a whopping $8.1 million every year from her works. A large portion of her income consists of the stipend received from musical tours, concerts, album sales, merchandise sales, royalties, etc.

You might not know this, but Patti LaBelle is also an esteemed actress who has acted in movies like A Soldier’s Story, Sing, Preaching to the Choir, Mama, I Want to Sing!, and a few others. She has also been featured in TV shows like A Different World, American Horror Story: Freak Show, Out All Night, Living It Up with Patti LaBelle, Dancing with the Stars, etc.

Patti reportedly makes money through her business deal with Wal-Mart and her restaurant venture. The American singer draws up to $700k every month from her various works without even breaking a sweat. Patti LaBelle’s weekly takings are recorded to be at least $150k. Below are the details on Patti LaBelle’s career earnings.

Patti LaBelle Earnings

The American female group “Labelle” released their album titled “Nightbirds” in November 1974. The album proved to be a huge success and Patti LaBelle walked home with a $1 million check from the album sales. Nightbirds grabbed 7th and 4th position on the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album list after its release. Patti LaBelle released her solo album titled “I’m in Love Again” which was released in the year 1983.

This release of Patti LaBelle also proved to be a success and was also declared gold by the RIAA. According to reports, Patti LaBelle was given around $500k from the record sales. Three years later i.e, in 1986, Patti LaBelle dropped another hit album “Winner in You”. Winner in You went on to earn a platinum certification by the RIAA and brought $1 million into Patti LaBelle’s pockets. In 1991, Patti LaBelle released another album titled “Burnin'” and reportedly made $500k out of record sales.

Then in the years 1994 and 1997, Patti LaBelle released the albums “Gems” and “Flame” respectively. As per our estimation both the albums fetched Patti LaBelle a sum of $500k. In 2006, Patti LaBelle released a gospel album titled “The Gospel According to Patti LaBelle”, which went on to secure number 1 and 17 positions on the US Top Gospel Albums and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums respectively. The album generally received positive reviews, and it recorded a profit of over $18k within the first week of its release. It is estimated that Patti LaBelle has earned more than $80 million through her music career alone.

Patti LaBelle Other Earnings

If you think that the American singer has made money by singing alone, then you are wrong. She has also made a fortune by composing, songwriting, and acting. It is said that Patti LaBelle has received over $5 million for her acting and songwriting works. Patti LaBelle has also made tons of cash by performing at musical tours and concerts both as a group member and solo artist. It is reported that Patti LaBelle charges up to $175k for a single event.

So far, she has collected more than $10 million from concerts and music tours. As mentioned before, Patti LaBelle has made a business deal with Wal-Mart and is also the owner of a restaurant. According to reports, she runs a frozen Chinese Food venture and has reportedly made more than $20 million from her business ventures. Looking at her stipend from various works, it’s no wonder Patti LaBelle ended up with a net value of more than $60 million.

Patti LaBelle House

The singer is said to be the owner of numerous properties in Los Angeles and the Bahamas. Patti LaBelle reportedly resides in a huge mansion which is located in the Wynnewood area, which is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is said that Patti LaBelle paid a whopping $2.3 million for her Philadelphia house in the year 2018.

The huge abode is said to have 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, and it covers an area of 9,000 square feet. Before this, she also purchased a home in the Wynnewood area in 1978 for $200k. Patti LaBelle reportedly gave away her 1978 house to her son named, Zuri Kye Edwards in 2018. Not only this but she is also said to own a huge abode in Los Angeles.

While renowned singers prefer to ride costly cars, Patti LaBelle on the other hand shocked her fans by revealing that she doesn’t know how to drive. Despite not knowing how to drive, Patti LaBelle is said to be the owner of some pretty luxurious cars. If you are wondering what’s the point of having cars if she doesn’t drive. Well, let me tell you that she has drivers to take her wherever she wants to.

Patti LaBelle Early Life

Patti LaBelle is the 4th out of 5 children of Henry and Bertha Holte. She was brought into this world on the 24th of May 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. Patti’s father, Henry used to work as a railroad worker, while Bertha took care of domestic works. Apart from Patti LaBelle, Bertha gave birth to Thomas Hogan Jr. (born in 1930), Vivian Hogan (born in 1932), Barbara (born in 1942), and Jacqueline (born in 1945).

Unfortunately, all of Patti LaBelle’s sisters left the world before attaining the age of 50 years, while Henry went on to live till 2013 (approximately 83 years). Patti LaBelle began to sing when she was just a high school student. Labelle was sent to John Bartram High School, where she honed her singing skills. During this time, Patti LaBelle formed a music group and eventually joined a record company. In the year 1963, the group released their song “Down the Aisle”, which became a roaring hit.

Patti LaBelle Personal Life

Patti LaBelle went through trauma during her teenage years. She was molested by one of her family friends and at that time, Patti LaBelle’s age was just 12 years. According to LaBelle, she was also the victim of sexual violence carried out by Jackie Wilson (a famous singer of that era) in 1960. Later in 1964, Patti LaBelle exchanged engagement rings with Otis Williams, who is known as the founder of the American vocal group called “The Temptations”.

However, Patti called off the engagement in 1965 due to the fear of Otis restricting her to continue her singing career. A few years later, Patti LaBelle tied the knot with a schoolteacher named Armstead Edwards. Their union took place on the 23rd of July 1969, and Edwards went on to become LaBelle’s manager after she commenced her career as a solo artist.

Edwards and LaBelle’s union lasted till 2000 and in the year 2003, the pair’s marriage officially ended. During their marriage, Edwards and Patti LaBelle welcomed a son named Zuri Kye Edwards on the 17th of July 1973. Zuri went on to follow in his father’s footsteps i.e, he is serving as the manager for Patti LaBelle.

Conclusion

Patti LaBelle and her group have entertained the public for more than 60 years. She has given us many memorable songs that people sing even today. Aside from this, Patti LaBelle has also delighted the audience by appearing in both movies and TV shows. Most of her roles in movies and TV shows have been as a guest. This year she has appeared in A New Orleans Noel as Loretta Brown, The Neighborhood as Marilyn Butler, and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock as Merggle Queen.

