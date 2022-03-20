Oil Change is very important when it comes to maintaining your vehicle. In most cars, an oil change is required to be done every 3000 miles. But let us admit that most of us do not do this either because there is no time or it is expensive, etc. But as we mentioned before, it is necessary to have an oil change once in a while, and Yes! Walmart changes the oil in your car. Here, we are going to be answering a few of the common questions related to oil change. We will also be looking at the prices of oil change in Walmart, and what are some other that you can do for your automobile at Walmart? Let us start by answering what an oil change is and why it is necessary.

What Are Oil Changes?

Oil Change is as you guessed is replacing the old dirty oil in your automobile with new clean oil. This is done because oil starts to break down and become dirty over the course of its time. Replacing it with new clean oil is good for the long life of the vehicle’s engine. This can be done by yourself but if you do not know how to do it, we recommend you go to a professional who will do it for you, for example, Walmart will do an oil change for you which we will get into in a while.

Why Are They Necessary for Your Automobile?

Oil changes are necessary for your automobile as they help in removing or decreasing the excess oil which can be pilling up in your car engine. Another common thing that can be formed in the engine of your vehicle is sludge. These can be removed by changing the oil in your engine. By doing this, the engine of your automobile will start to work more efficiently. It will also help maintain the overall cleanliness of your engine. This will in return contribute to the long-lasting life of the engine.

We often hear a question asking us what will happen if the oil in the engine of a vehicle is not changed for long? If the oil in your car engine is not changed for very long, the engine will completely fail. The car would be ruined. This would not only cost you to change your oil, and its filters, but might cost you an entire engine or a car. This is because all the dirt and sludge in the engine gets trapped and does not let any heat in the engine escape and will cause you to either buy a new engine or a car. It is recommended that oil will need to be changed every 5000 to 7500 miles or twice every year.

How Much Is an Oil Change at Walmart?

Now, that you understand why oil changes are necessary for the long life of your car engine, let us see how much it costs in Walmart. There are ranges in Walmart when it comes to changing the oil in your automobile. If you are getting a basic oil change, then it would cost about $20. The more advanced you keep getting with the oil, and it’s changing, the higher the prices will get. The more advanced oil change might be around $50. Walmart provides different types of oil changes from the basic type of oil change being pit crew oil change which can cost nearly $20. The most advanced would be the synthetic oil change, which can cost up to $50.

Pit Crew Oil Change $19.88 Standard Oil Change $29.88 High Mileage Oil Change $35.88 Semi Synthetic Oil Change $39.88 Synthetic Oil Change $49.88

How Long Does an Oil Change at Walmart Take?

Now, if you are in a rush, and you quickly need the oil to be changed then it might not be the brightest idea to stop because if you need the oil to be changed then it would take at least 15 to 30 minutes for the technicians to change the oil in your car. This also depends on how packed Walmart is at the time. If you go in and the place is empty, you can expect to leave faster. But if it is packed, you will have to wait for a while. The technicians at Walmart are all certified and will guarantee you quick and efficient work when it comes to handling your car.

What Are the Oil and Filters That Walmart Uses for Its Oil Changes?

If you have time to get your oil changed and are also finding the pricing of changing the oil in Walmart economical, let us see what type of oils and filter Walmart uses for our automobiles. Walmart uses an oil called Quaker State Oil most of the time. This oil is owned by Shell. Walmart will use any oil depending on the model of the car. They will also use the oil which you provide to them. When it comes to oil filters, Walmart has a particular brand that they use. It is called Super Tech. Apart from Super Tech, Walmart also used Delco filters and Farm oil filters. Even the oil filter of the car depends on the model of the car, the year of manufacturing, and whether it is a diesel or a petrol car.

What Are Some Other Things That You Can Do for Your Automobile at Walmart?

Apart from changing the oil and the oil filter in your car. There are many more things that Walmart does for your vehicle. For example, they also change your tires. If you have a flat tire, they can replace it or fix it. Walmart will also do the most basic job for your vehicle, such as changing the lug nuts in your vehicle’s tires. Each lug nut would cost about $2. A few other things that they do are installing or repairing wiper blades. They will also fix your headlight if they are damaged or broken. Walmart also takes care of your vehicle’s battery. All of these cost less than $10. Not only do they replace these items, but they also sell them in their stores. Walmart also does a car wash where they will clean your entire car in and out. They also do car inspections, spark plug changing, etc. So, if you need any repairs or inspections for your car, look for the nearest Walmart Auto Care Center.

Comparing Walmart Prices to Oil Changes From Other Retailers

Now, Walmart is a great place to replace oil or oil filters for your automobile. There are many other popular places which also provide these services. A few of the popular places include Jiffy Lube, Pep Boys, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, etc. Now, let us compare their prices. Starting with Jiffy Lube.

Jiffy Lube

When it comes to basic oil changing, Jiffy Lube charges $50 for a regular oil change. With Semi-Synthetic oil change, they charge $80 and for a full synthetic oil change, they charge $94 to $99. When compared to Walmart, Jiffy Lube is very expensive, as Walmart charges only $50 for a full synthetic oil change.

Pep Boys

Pep Boys is another recognized place for oil changing. Their pricing for an oil change seems to be less than that of Jiffy Lube, but more than Walmart. For a basic oil change, Pep Boys charges $40, and for a semi-synthetic oil change, they charge $50. For a full synthetic oil change, they charge around $85.

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Firestone Complete Auto Care seems to have very affordable pricing options with oil changes. For a regular oil change, Firestone Complete Auto Care should charge you $30. If you require a semi-synthetic oil change it will cost you nearly $57 and for a full synthetic oil change, the price would range from $$70 to $100. Which might be cheaper than the other places, but is still more expensive than Walmart.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Valvoline is another famous company which will change oil for your automobile. Their prices are affordable, but still more expensive than Walmart. For a basic oil change, Valvoline Instant Oil Change charges $45. A semi-synthetic oil change cost nearly $68 and a full synthetic oil change costs $100.

Conclusion

Walmart is one of the best when it comes to changing oil and oil filters for your automobile. Their pricing for different types of oil changes. Not only do they do oil changes, but they also change your tires, battery, and they also do car inspections. Walmart will also wash your car, and you can also buy any car accessories that you need for your car in their store. Walmart has certified technicians who will guarantee you an efficient and satisfactory job.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Do all Walmart stores have an auto care center? No, not every Walmart has an auto care center. There are only a few which have these centers and their locations can easily be found online. 2. Can Walmart do a good job with Oil Change? Walmart is one of the best in the business when it comes to oil and oil filter change. They have certified technicians which we have mentioned in the above sections who will do an amazing job for you. 3. When should I change the oil in my vehicle? Oil should be changed every 5000 to 7500 miles or at least twice a year. It is very important to change the oil in your vehicle as it helps the car and its engine have a long life.