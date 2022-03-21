If you are looking for an employment opportunity at the USPS Delivery Company, and have completed all the interview processes. After which you received a message or email stating that your job application is Offer Phase Ext USPS, and you have no idea what it means. Then you are in the right place. As here in this section, we will discuss the USPS Offer Phase Ext 2021 in much more detail. In addition to this, we will discuss how long does Offer Phase Ext stands. While also addressing whether you got the job from the USPS or Not. Moreover, we will also provide a brief guideline for the people on how to increase their chances of getting selected by the USPS Company in the below sections.

What Is USPS?

United States Postal Service is an Independent Delivery Company that operates under the wing of the United States Federal Government. It is the biggest delivery service in the country, and it is the best option for delivering parcels into associated states and insular areas. Currently, this organization employs more than 516,636 full-time workers as well as 136,531 part-time employees across multiple states in the country. Through their parcel delivery and receiving services across the country, USPS makes a net income of over $9.1 billion and has an official net worth of more than $73.1 billion.

What Does Offer Phase Ext Mean For USPS?

The Offer Phase Ext Mean message from the UPS Delivery platform means the person who has completed the interview for job application at the company, successfully passed all the tests. However, you must also remember this message means that you are on the waiting list or period. This, in turn, might be of different reasons such as HR manager was impressed by your profile, but has found a better person for the job opportunity already. So you have been put on the waiting list, which in turn can last up to three months or more.

Although, you must know that those means they can reject your profile after three months waiting period. So we suggest you look for other opportunities in the meantime. Moreover, it also means that your screening tests including virtual interviews, postal exams, etc are successfully completed, and you have qualified in all these rounds. This means you might get an offer letter one day, or you can use your impressive skills to try better job opportunities at other Postal Delivery Companies in the country.

How Long Does USPS Offer Phase Ext Last?

As stated in the above section, the USPS Offer Phase Ext lasts for a period of three months in general. However, this might also differ based on the type of job you applied for, as well as the location, where you want to work at. Although the period is for three months, you must receive an offer letter within the 2nd week if you are performed very well in your tests and screenings, and HR feels you are the best person for the job.

And once you get an offer letter, you will start your job within a week. Moreover, the better chance on the job opportunity mainly depends on the test scores you have achieved in your Postal Exam, as well as the skills you have, that are required for the applied job position. Besides, during this offer period, you can work on further improving your skills for the required position, and try opportunities at other Delivery companies.

Does USPS Offer Phase Ext Mean You Got The Job?

From the above sections, you might have understood that the USPS Offer Phase Ext means that the candidate has completed all the tests, and screenings for the job application successfully, and also that he also has the right skills for the job. And as the company states, the candidate has successfully completed most of the hiring process. So he was added to a waiting list for the job position, as they are waiting to find a better person for the said job.

And if the HR Department of USPS agency could not find the other best person for the job, then they will reach out to you within the period of three months with an offer letter. If not you will be excluded from the USPS Offer Phase Ext list at the end of the period. Which in turn means you have to look for other job opportunities at private delivery agencies in the country.

What Is the Hiring Process for the USPS?

If you are looking to apply for a job position at the USPS agency, then you must follow the instructions given for each step below to complete the job application without any issues.

Step 1: Creating An Account

Go to the USPS Careers website from the web browser installed on your device. On this website create an account, by adding requested details such as personal details, educational details, career, experience, etc. Furthermore, also add your resume to your account, so that the HR Department can access it while reviewing your job application. Besides, you will also receive a confirmation message to your device through email or message about the account creation on the said platform.

Step 2: Search for the Jobs

Here on this website, multiple job postings of the USPS Agency are posted every day. So after completing the profile creation, you can start searching for the job position you are looking for at the company. Moreover, you can make use of the additional filters offered on the page such as distance, job type, location to filter all the available job opportunities.

Step 3: Submitting Job Application

Once you find the job application you are looking for, click on it. Now go through the details provided about the job position, like responsibilities, skills required, qualifications needed, etc. And if you meet all the requirements for the said job position, click on the “Apply Now’ option in the top right corner of the page. After that add your personal details, qualification and attach your resume to the job application. Furthermore, answer the questions, on why you will be the perfect choice for the job position.

Step 4: Screening and Exam

If you get selected for the said job position, the company will reach out to you in a few weeks. After this, you will be entering the next phase in your job application, which includes the Postal Exam. After getting more than 70% qualifying marks in this exam, you will be eligible to attend the screenings, as well as the pre-employment interview. In this interview, the HR Department will test your communication skills, dependability, ability to adapt to situations, and level of Co-operation.

Steps 5: Job Offer

After completing all this process successfully, you will receive a message whether you got the job offer, or if you are put onto the Offer Phase Ext USPS waiting list for the time period.

Employee Benefits Offered by USPS

If you have already applied for a job position at USPS and are currently on the USPS Offer Phase Ext position. Then here in this section, you will learn more about the various employee benefits you can get once you receive your offer letter or get selected for the job.

Competitive Compensation

USPS offers competitive compensation for all the employees that are working across the country. This means based on their job position and their experience in working for the company, their salary will get a hike every year. In addition to this, there are also additional compensation options such as Sunday Premium Pay, Overnight Pay, Extra Shift Pay, etc.

Medical Benefits

The company offers various medical benefits for its employees across the country. These medical benefits include Multiple Health Insurance Policies to choose from based on your salary, Vision & Dental Insurance, Life Insurance, Long Term Care Insurance, Flexible Spending Accounts, and many more.

Financial Benefits

Besides the USPS also offers financial benefits for its employees. Firstly, with Thrift Savings Plan and 401K plan, which helps the employees to save money from their monthly salary to their savings to access them later after retirement. Moreover, newly hired employees also get the opportunity to be part of the Medicare and Social Security Policies offered by the company.

Other Benefits

The company offers various career development and training programs for its employees. To help them increase their skills and expertise. Besides this, USPS employs a generous employee sick leave and Annual vacation policy. Under which, the employees will get paid leave for 13 days a year for the first three years. The number of leaves in a year will further increase with the employee’s experience in working for the company. Then there is also an employee commuter program, under which the employee will receive various benefits such as IRS Maximums, Tax-Free Parking, Tax-Free Public Transportation, and Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Offer Phase Ext USPS? Offer Phase Ext USPS is a waiting period for the job applicants who completed all the screenings, tests, and interview processes successfully. This period lasts for a period of three months, during which the HR Department will contact you with an offer later. What are the employee benefits offered by the USPS Delivery Agency? The USPS Delivery Platform offers multiple employees benefits to its workers across the country such as Thrift Savings, 401 K Retirement Plan, Health, Life, Dental, Vision Insurance, Social Security, Medicare, Career Development & Training, Paid Leaves and many more. How to apply for job positions at the USPS Company? If you are interested in working for the USPS Company run by the Federal Government of the United States, then you must follow the steps, like Creating Account, Searching for the Appropriate Job, Job Application, Screening & Exam, Job Offer, etc. All these steps are explained in much more detail in the above section of the article.