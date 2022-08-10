Nyjah Huston Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Achievements

I still remember the time when I used to fail miserably in front of my classmates while trying to do a stunt with my skateboard. Though I failed numerous times to perform stunts with my board, I never gave up on my dream of becoming a professional skateboarder. Finally, after numerous failed attempts, insults, practice, injuries, and encouragement from friends and family, I realized that I Am not made for skateboarding. So what if I couldn’t become a professional skateboarder? I can still write about them, right? So, here I bring you the article about the American professional skater, Nyjah Imani Huston, who goes by the name “Nyjah Huston”.

The American skater has won numerous skating tournament events during his career. He is most known for his victories at the Summer X Games sports event. Not only this, but Nyjah Huston also participated in the World Skateboarding Championship event. He also held the title of being the highest-paid skateboarder across the globe.

Are you interested to read more about what is Nyjah Huston net worth? how old is Nyjah Huston? Nyjah Huston’s earnings, and how much does Nyjah Huston make? If your answer is “Yes”, then finish reading this article.

What Is Nyjah Huston Worth?

The American skateboarding champion, Nyjah Huston net worth is a handsome $12 million as of August 2022. He made his fortune through his career as a professional skateboarder. Huston has also earned money from his endorsement deals as well (more about it in the later section). Nyjah Huston has had his career run with the American skateboard company called “Element Skateboards”. Huston competed in the World Skateboarding Championship event 11 times. Out of his 11 games, he won a gold medal at 6 events i.e, in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019. While at the remaining 5 events i.e, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2021, he brought home silver medals.

The American skateboarder has been honored with an ESPY Award in the “Best Athlete in Action Sports-Male” category in 2014. Also in the same year, Nyjah Huston received a Young Hollywood Award nomination in the “Most Awesome Athlete” category. Check out how much does Nyjah Huston make? given below.

Name Nyjah Huston Net Worth $12 million Birth 30 November 1994, Davis, USA Nationality American Age 27 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 75 kg Partner Alexa Adam (rumored girlfriend) Profession Professional Skateboarder Career 2000-Present

How Much Does Nyjah Huston Make?

You will be left stunned to know that Nyjah Huston makes between $800k to $1.3 million every year from his work as a professional skateboarder. His income also includes the stipend received for endorsing brands or products through TV commercials or his social media platforms. Given that, Nyjah Huston has competed in and won numerous skating tournaments and events, it’s no wonder that he makes more than $100k a month. Nyjah Huston is reported to earn at least $25k from his professional skateboarding career and endorsement deals. You can read more about Nyjah Huston’s earnings below.

Nyjah Huston Earnings

Over the years, Nyjah Huston has participated in many skateboarding events like X Games, Street Championships, World Skateboarding Championship, etc. Back in the year 2011, the American skater, Nyjah reportedly won a cash prize of $200k at the Skateboard Street event. Later in the same year, Nyjah Huston participated in the Street League Skateboarding Championship event and won. According to reports, Nyjah Huston was awarded the cash prize of $200k.

Then in the following year i.e, in 2012, Nyjah Huston again participated in the Street League Skateboarding Championship and walked home with the trophy as well as a $200k check. Nyjah Huston also competed in the X Games Barcelona Street League event and won. He received a sum of $200k as prize money.

Nyjah Huston YouTube & Instagram Earnings

The professional skater, Nyjah Huston is followed by more than 505k people on YouTube. His channel has garnered more than 29 million overall views, and it generates annual revenue up to $4.8k. Nyjah Huston reportedly makes between $25 to $400 from his YouTube channel.

Unlike his YouTube channel, Nyjah Huston has over 5.3 million followers on his Instagram account. It is no secret that Instagram won’t pay a penny to the influencers based on followers. Most of the influencers on Instagram make money through paid promotions or by posting sponsored content. Nyjah Huston has endorsed brands like Diamond Supply Co., Nike, Apparel, Mountain Dew, Doritos, CCS, and numerous others. It is said that the brands pay him over $2k for an Instagram story. Likewise, Nyjah Huston’s fee is around $5k to promote a product or brand through photos. Nyjah Huston can get up to $9k for each sponsored video he posts on his account. Let’s see how Nyjah Huston spends his money.

Nyjah Huston Tattoo

I think it won’t be an understatement if we call Nyjah Huston a human billboard of tattoos. There’s hardly a part left of Nyjah’s body where he hasn’t got a tattoo. According to our sources, Nyjah Huston has inked about 132 tattoos on his body (amazing isn’t it?). It isn’t possible to cover each tattoo in this post. However, we will try to cover as many of Nyjah Huston’s tattoos as we can in this section. The American skater has a rose portrait on his chest, and on his abdomen, Huston has inked the picture of a lion. While on the left arm, he has tattooed the face of a wolf.

On the right forearm, Nyjah has a tattoo of an eagle and right below the eagle, he has a tattoo of a human skull. Also, on the back of his right forearm, he has inked the word “Ambition”. On the back of his left palm, Nyjah Huston has inked the face of a girl, while on the right he has another tattoo of a wolf’s face. On the left side of his chest, he has the tattoo of a clock and on the right, he has inked a compass. The skater has the design of a “grim reaper” and “lion skull” on his left thigh. Nyjah Huston has almost got his whole body covered in tattoos, the only place that he doesn’t have inked is his face. Given that he has inked almost all of his body, it is safe to assume that he has spent a fortune on them.

Nyjah Huston Real Estate

The Skater has burned out a considerable share of his income on tattoos, cars, jewelry, and real estate. His first ever real estate purchase (with his own money) was in the year 2013. Nyjah Huston spent a whopping $2.55 million for a house located in San Juan Capistrano (a city in California). The land covers an area of 3 acres. Nyjah Huston’s house sits in a space of 6,000 square feet. A few years later, Nyjah Huston put the house on market. Soon, he found a buyer who gave him around $3.22 million for the house in 2018. It was reported that as soon as Nyjah Huston left his San Juan space, his neighbors beamed with joy.

The reason was, that Nyjah Huston used to create nuisance in the neighborhood by throwing parties. There have also been cases filed against the skater for disrupting neighborhood peace and causing a nuisance. After this, Nyjah Huston acquired a home in Laguna Beach, California. According to reports, the house sits on a 6,000 square feet area, and it features 5 bedrooms. The mansion comes with 7 bathrooms, and it has many more luxurious features like a master suite, gym, a separate trophy room, kitchen, etc. Nyjah Huston acquired this piece of land in 2018 after paying a whopping $3.6 million.

Nyjah Huston Car Collection

Aside from tattoos and real estate properties, Nyjah Huston has also spent a significant sum of money on cars as well. It is reported that Nyjah Huston has some amazing cars in his possession. He is reportedly the owner of a Chevy Tahoe car and the price of the car is no less than $40k. Nyjah Huston also purchased a Mercedes-Benz CLS63 car. You will be amazed to know that the professional skater paid a whopping 495k for the supercar. Nyjah Huston also owns an Audi R8 car, thanks to the money received by winning skating tournaments. Huston reportedly spent at least $100k for the car. There have been reports stating that Nyjah Huston has purchased a BMW M8 car. He bought the ride for a shocking amount of more than $136k.

Nyjah Huston Early Life

Adeyemi Huston and Kelly Huston were blessed with Nyjah Huston on the 30th of November 1994 in Davis, California, United States. You can say that skating ran in Nyjah Huston’s blood as his father was also a skateboarder. Aside from Nyjah Huston, Adeyemi is also the father of 3 sons and a daughter. Adeyemi made sure that his sons never skipped a day practicing skateboarding. Nyjah Huston’s journey to becoming a professional skateboarder commenced when he was just 5 years old. The Huston siblings didn’t get any formal education and were tutored by their mother, Kelly at home.

Adeyemi relocated to Puerto Rico with his wife and children in 2006. However, Kelly and Adeyemi separated, and thus she moved back to California with her children except for Nyjah Huston. Nyjah wanted to move to California as well, but he had to stay with his father. This was because at that time Adeyemi served as Nyjah Huston’s manager as well as videographer. Eventually, Nyjah Huston joined his mother in California after Adeyemi and Kelly’s divorce got finalized.

Nyjah Huston Personal Life

It is reported that Nyjah Huston has been in a romantic relationship with Alexa Adam since 2020. Alexa Adam is the daughter of Bones Adam, who was a professional boxer. She is a well-known model and social media influencer. Though there have been rumors about the pair’s relationship, Huston and Alexa haven’t made any official announcement about their relationship yet.

Conclusion

Ok, that’s it for this article. In this post, you have read about Nyjah Huston net worth and his career earnings. You have also read how much does Nyjah Huston make a year? and also about his real estate, tattoos, and car collection. If you have liked this post, then let us know in the comment section. And if you want to read about more the net worth of Hollywood celebrities, NFL players, Singers, Rappers, etc. then make sure to check them out at our website. Until next time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Nyjah Huston

1. What is Nyjah Huston worth? A. The professional skater, Nyjah Huston net worth is $12 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Nyjah Huston? A. The age of professional skater, Nyjah Huston is 27 years. 3. Who is Nyjah Huston dating? A. Nyjah Huston is said to be in a relationship with Alexa Adam, who is a social media influencer and model. She is the child of an ex-professional boxer, Bones Adam. 4. How tall is Nyjah Huston? A. Nyjah Huston is 5 feet and 10 inches tall.



