Nipsey Hussle Net Worth: Age, Career, Height, Assets, Earnings, Achievements

Nipsey Hussle was a highly regarded singer and songwriter in the hip-hop industry. Tragically, his life ended abruptly in 2019 after he was shot in front of his own garment store in LA. While his fans and fellow rappers still could not get over his passing to date, the singer’s work in the rap music scene has kept him alive among everyone. Now, his untimely demise also kept many wondering what was Nipsey Hussle net worth at that time? Who inherited his wealth after him?

Various sources have estimated Nipsey Hussle net worth to be $8 million at the time of his death in 2019. However, his impressive business acumen aside from his music talent has sure increased his estate value in a big way today. Although the actual figure is unknown, it has been estimated that his net worth would have at least touched around $20 million in the present day. We will see in a bit- how!

Aside from music, Hussle was known for deeply involving himself in community well being. He worked towards improving the fund raising programs for local schools. In fact, he established his own business in 2017, so he could offer better financial support in this area. In today’s article, you will learn more about this American singer, how much does Nipsey Hussle make, his career, what is Nipsey Hussle worth, who murdered him and more. So let’s get going.

Now that you know what is Nipsey Hussle worth, you would obviously want to know how did the rap-star amass all this wealth. Well, unlike many others in this industry, Hussle has been very particular about planning his finances and investments well rather than blowing it off on various forms of addictions.

Nipsey Hussle net worth of $8 million (at the time of his passing) comprises of the profits generated from album sales, his clothing business, other liquid and less liquid assets such as cash, real estate, stocks, trust, value of his master recordings etc. As per the court records, Hussle’s estate was worth $4.2 million but this excluded his master recordings, royalties from book, and his albums that were not released until then. So you can imagine how these unadded factors would have helped upturn Nipsey Hussle net worth.

Another solid reason why Nipsey was able to secure his finances and plan them well for his family after him was his constant effort towards learning new things by reading which he believed was vital for success. The singer used to read numerous books during his lifetime. As an example- the rapper developed the idea of selling 1,000 copies for $100 per piece after reading Jonah Berger’s book, “Contagious”.

Some of the companies Nipsey invested in and owned include record label called ‘ALL Money IN Records’, a marketing firm called ‘The Marathon Agency’, his very own retail brand ‘The Marathon Clothing’.

Biography and Early Life

How old is Nipsey Hussle? Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was born on 15th of August, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. He was 33 years old at the time of his passing in 2019. His parents are Angelique Smith (mother) and Dawit Asghedom (father).

Nipsey grew up alongside his two other siblings Samantha and Samuel in the Crenshaw neighborhood in the southern side of Los Angeles. He started going to Alexander Hamilton High School in Castle Heights there but quit before graduating. He was 14 when he joined a gang called Crips, who had a powerful presence in Crenshaw, the neighborhood where he lived.

When he turned 19 in 2004, Hussle’s father arranged a three-month long trip to his native place, Eritrea in East Africa. Much of the credit of him becoming a social activist later goes to this trip because it was after his stay in Eritrea, he realized that he was going in a wrong direction. Upon his return to the States, he left Crips and dedicated himself to community welfare.

Career

Early Career

Nipsey Hussle stepped out into the professional world in 2005. He dropped his debut mixtape “Slauson Boy Volume 1” which grabbed a lot of attention and also gained him a huge fan following. Also, thanks to his previous ties with Crips, it helped him rise quickly in the rap scene.

In 2008, the rapper agreed on contracts with two popular record labels- Epic Records and Cinematic Music Group. He dropped the mixtapes “Bullets Ain’t Got No Name” Volume 1 and 2 that year which rose him to international fame. Hussle then released his first solo single “Hussle in the House” in 2009 after which he gave his audiences his third mixtape, the 3rd version of “Bullets Ain’t Got No Name”.

By this time Nipsey’s career was already soaring high with huge fan support. It got even more boosted after his collaborative work with other popular artists like Drake, Snoop Dogg, Haiti among others.

In 2010, Epic Records was reportedly facing financial issues which made Hussle decide that he will not renew his contact with the label. He went on to release the much acclaimed “Crenshaw” which was hugely supported by the notable rapper Jay-Z. He bought ‘100 copies for $100 each’ which helped Hussle elevate his bank balance and he later used this to sell more units later. This mixtape featured many artists like Dom Kennedy, Rick Ross, James Fauntleroy II, Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Sade among others.

‘All Money In’ Record Label and More

The rapper the founded his own record label “All Money In” towards the end of 2010 and dropped his very first mixtape, “The Marathon” under his record label and following its success with “The Marathon Continues”. Some of the other albums and singles that he worked on with other rappers include “Proud of That”, “Self Made Vol. 2”, “Fountain of Youth” among others.

In 2013, Nipsey gave the world the third rendition of “The Marathon” called “The Victory”. The following year he sold the track listing of “Crenshaw” and his mixtape “Mailbox Money” using the ‘1,000 copies for $100 each’ model and achieved massive success.

After several other projects, Hussle then released the most anticipated work and the first album of his career in 2018 called “The Victory Lap” and instantly enjoyed huge success on this. The album charted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and was able to sell more than 53,000 copies in the first week of release. Not just that, it also recieved the nomination for the prestigious Grammy for Best Rap Album, although it couldn’t win it. Almost a year later, after Hussle’s passing in 2019, the album grabbed the 2nd spot on the Billboard 200. His single “Racks in the Middle also charted well reaching #44 on the Bill Board Hot 100.

In 2017, the rapper had tried his hands in the clothes business by launching his own brand and retail store called Marathon Clothing in Los Angeles. The company also allows his fans to purchase merchandise and get updates on his upcoming releases through Marathon Clothing Store mobile app.

Personal Life

In 2013, Nipsey Hussle got into a relationship with actress Lauren London. They became the parents of a boy child named Kross in 2016. Hussle also has a daughter named Emani from someone he was apparently not in serious relationship with.

The rapper had given up violence by dedicating himself to music and community services. He believed in giving back to the community especially the community of color and therefore was a part of several charitable activities. Sadly, Hussle lost his life after he was shot at the parking space of his clothing store in Los Angeles in 2019. Reports say that Eric Ronald Holder Jr., who has now recieved life imprisonment for killing the rap star fired at him at least 10 times.

Nipsey had numerous fan worldwide and after his death, several groups came forward and created crowdfunding pages in order to support his kids. However, his family courteously turned down all those efforts, even the help from celebrities rappers, since Hussle, reportedly, has planned his finances wisely to secure the future of his kids.

Summing Up

Nipsey Hussle was a great singer and above that was a wonderful and empathetic human being who did a lot for the community. Drugs, addictions, gun violence have somehow become common in the hip-hop community. Despite diverting to the wrong path at one point, Hussle realized his mistake early and worked on it to come out as a better person. As for the rap scene, he has given some incredible work to the industry that people will continue to cherish for generations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Nipsey Hussle net worth? Nipsey Hussle net worth at the time of his passing was reportedly $8 million which he had earned from his successful music career and other investments. How did Hussle die? Hussle was shot in front of his apparel store in Los Angeles. How old is Nipsey Hussle? Nipsey Hussle was born on 15th of August, 1985 which means he was 33 years old at the time of passing. Who inherited Nipsey’s estate after his death? Nipsey’s children Kross and Emani are the heirs of his estate. Since they are minor, Kross’ mother, Lauren London is taking care of of it until they reach 18 years of age.