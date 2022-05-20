Nile Niami Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Earnings, Biography

Have you ever heard of the most talked mansion of Bel-Air, which goes by the name “The One”? Do you know that this mansion is spread over the area of 105,000 squarer feet? Not only this but this mansion is also considered as the costliest house in all of USA. Do you know? the man, who is behind the construction of this lavish property goes by the name of Nile Niami. Nile Niami is a renowned real estate developer, who is known for building mansions in Los Angeles neighborhoods, which are worth millions. It does not end here, Nile Niami used to be a film producer before he entered into real estate. He has backed movies like Galaxis (1995), Point Blank (1998), The Patriot (1998), Resurrection (1999), The Watcher (2000), and a few others.

So are you interested to know What is Nile Niami net worth? How old is Nile Niami? and How much does Nile Niami make? if your answer is “Yes”, then stay with this post till the end.

What Is Nile Niami Worth?

The man behind the existence of the mega-mansion “The One” i.e, Nile Niami net worth is estimated to be between $100 million to $200 million as of 2022. Nile Niami has amassed his massive net worth by building grand mansions, and later on selling them to Hollywood celebrities and rich clients, thus earning profits in millions. He has also a substantial amount of money from producing Hollywood films. Now let us have a look at how much does Nile Niami make?

Name Nile Niami Net Worth $100 Million-$200 Million Birth 25 February 1968, Los Angeles, California,USA Nationality American Age 54 Years Old Height 6Ft Weight 80Kg Known For Constructing "The One" Profession Real Estate Developer, Film Producer Career 1995-Present

How Much Does Nile Niami Make?

According to reports, it is estimated that Nile Niami earns around $1 million every year by letting out mansions throughout Los Angeles. Most of Nile’s income is directly proportional to the profits made through real estate dealings. He receives a massive sum of money in the form of rent as well. There is no telling how much exactly Nile Niami earns every month, as his one real estate deal can bring millions of dollars into his pocket. As per reports, it is estimated that he earns around $50k to $100k every month and his weekly earnings are recorded as around $15k to $20k through his rented mansions. Let us have a look at Nile Niami’s earnings.

Nile Niami Earnings

You will be shocked to know that Nile Niami is the owner of multiple mansions across Los Angeles. It is stated that the mansions are reportedly worth more than $750 million. It is reported that Nile Niami receives more than $50k every month as rent from many social media influencers who are residing in Nile’s mansions. As per reports, Nile’s earliest real estate sale was to a man from Saudi Arabia. It is reported that Niami sold a lavish mansion to the Saudi dealer for a whopping $44 million.

Then Nile earned a profit of more than $39 million after he sold a property in Holmby Hills to Sean Combs. Nile also made a huge profit of more than $18 million when he sold a lavish house to the “Winklevoss twins”. Another notable real estate deal of Nile is that he sold a Holmby Hills mansion to P. Diddy for a massive $39 million. Niami has also managed to sell a mansion to the renowned fighter Floyd Mayweather.

It is reported that Niami received a huge sum of more than $26 million from the former boxer. Apart from this, Nile Niami is also the founder of an application called “Wolfpack”. This application helps the user to find friends. Though we don’t know how much Nile Niami makes from the application, we will assume that his earnings are decent.

Nile Niami Financial Losses

Though Nile Niami reaped profit in millions by making numerous successful real estate deals, he has lost millions of dollars as well. Let us have a look at some of them.

Back in 2015, Nile took over Scooter Braun’s house by paying $9.5 million. Then over the two years, Nile made many renovations to the house, which cost him thousands of dollars. Then in 2017, Nile listed the house for sale for $19.9 million. However, he couldn’t find a buyer for many years, and the house was eventually sold for $9.5 million in 2020.

Another noted failed real estate dealing of Nile Niami is the “Opus” mansion. Around 2017, Nile took a huge loan to build a massive mansion called “Opus”. According to reports, the 20,000 square feet mansion is situated on a 1-acre property in Beverly Hills. As per reports, it has 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also features a champagne vault and it also has a gold Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce car in the garage. The mansion is also decorated with many art crafts and accessories which are alone worth more than $2 million. After completion of “Opus” construction, Nile listed the property on market and demanded a colossal sum of $100 million.

A Chinese billionaire named “William Ding” offered $50 million for the Opus, but Nile Niami rejected his offer. The mansion went unsold for many years, and eventually, the property was sold to Joseph Englanoff for just $38.3 million. The interesting thing here is that Joseph Englanoff is one of the people who loaned money to Nile Niami to construct Opus. Joseph managed to sell the property for a whopping $47 million around 2020-2021.

Nile Niami “The One” Mansion

After Nile was done with “The Opus”, he immediately started to work on another huge project in 2018. According to reports, Nile Niami borrowed a massive sum of $82.5 million from Hankey Capital to build the most expensive mansion in all of the United States i.e, “The One”. The mega mansion is located around Bel-Air, Los Angeles, California.

According to reports, The One mansion is spread over an area of 105,000 square feet. The mansion has 9 bedrooms, and a guest house that covers an area of 4,000 square feet. It is said to have a capacity to hold at least 50 cars in the garage. In addition to this, the mansion also has a separate cigar room, a movie theater, and a bowling alley. The One also has a personal VIP bar and a separate wine cellar that can hold at least 10,000 wine bottles. This mega mansion also includes numerous pools and kitchens. On top of this, The One has a moat as well. Nile planned to sell the mansion for a colossal amount of $500 million after completing its construction.

Nile Leaving “The One” Project

However, Nile could not see the day, when the construction of “The One” was completed under his surveillance. Around 2020, Nile had to abandon the project as he ran out of funds, due to this, the construction of “The One” was put to halt. Later on, the house was put into receivership and another developer took over the construction work of “The One”.

According to reports, the developer spent a sum of $5 million to complete the work and the ownership of “The One” was granted to Hankey Capital. The owner of Hankey Capital, Don Hankey listed the place on the market for $225 million. Eventually, “The One” was sold in 2022 for a massive sum of $127 million.

Nile Niami Debt

Nile almost put everything he had in his power to see “The One” to the end. However, his desire to see the completion of the Bel-Air was crushed after he ran out of funds. Originally, Nile took a loan of $82.5 million from Don Hankey to commence the construction of “The One”. The project faced many stoppages over 3 years (which also included the Covid pandemic) and Nile’s debt rose from $82.5 million to a colossal $165 million (out of which Don Hankey’s loan with interest was a whopping $106 million). Reportedly, Nile owes more than $106 million to Don Hackey, and around $60 million to other lenders.

Apart from this, Nile also owes a debt of $200k to a company called “Compass”. He took the loan to construct another mansion in Bel-Air. Nile attempted to sell the property in 2019, unfortunately, he couldn’t find any buyers. Eventually, the company filed a case against Nile Niami for failing to repay the debt amount. He also owes a massive debt of $10 million for a property, which he purchased in Hollywood Hills. Nile also took a loan of $23.4 million to build a property in Bellagio Road, Los Angeles. The real estate builder has listed the place for $59 million. According to reports, it is stated that Nile Niamai owes a colossal sum of more than $200 million in unpaid loans.

Early Life

Nile Niami is the son of a special education teacher, who gave birth to Nile on the 25th of February 1968 in Los Angeles, California. Nile’s mother also used to own a bar, where she often worked during the night to support herself. Unfortunately, Nile lost his mother in 2001, when a home invader took her life. After completing schooling, Nile went on to pursue his career in the Hollywood industry. Later on, Nile inaugurated his production company, which backed movies like DNA, Point Blank, The Watcher, etc.

Conclusion

Nile Niami came from a poor family, and he found his way to success by doing nothing but hard work to achieve his goal. He started off as a producer, and he used the profits earned by producing movies to get into the real estate business. Soon he became one of the most renowned real estate developers in Los Angeles by selling numerous mansions. However, he has not made any major sales since 2017, and he is also in huge debt. Will Nile Niami make a comeback to reclaim his throne as a real estate developer? only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Nile Niami worth? A. As of 2022, Nile Niami net worth is speculated to be between $100 million to $200 million 2. How old is Nile Niami? A. Nile Niami is 54 years old. 3. What is Nile Niami profession? A. Before becoming a real estate developer, Nile Niami used to produce movies. He has produced movies like Galaxis, Point Blank, The Patriot, Resurrection, The Watcher, etc. 4. What is Nile Niami height? A. Nile Niami is 6 feet tall.