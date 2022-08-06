Nicole Richie Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Biography, Assets, Awards

This article is for the fans of the American reality show called “The Simple Life”, which ran from 2003 to 2007. However, if you are not a fan or watcher of The Simple Life and still want to read this article, then go ahead it’s fine by me. Anyway, this article is about Nicole Camille Richie, who became popular for her appearance in the show “The Simple Life”. After The Simple Life, Nicole Richie went on to work in shows like Fashion Star, Candidly Nicole, Great News, Making the Cut, etc. Apart from her reel life, Nicole Richie is also famous for her real-life incidents. What are those you ask? To find out more about Nicole Richie you will have to read this post till the end.

What Is Nicole Richie Worth?

According to our reports, the TV personality, Nicole Richie net worth is determined to be $40 million (more or less) as of this writing. She has made most of her riches through her TV and business ventures. Thanks to the attention gained by the media during the run of The Simple Life, Nicole Richie used this opportunity to write books as well. Nicole was seen in “The Simple Life” with her longtime friend Paris Hilton. The show aired its first episode in December 2003 and the last episode in August 2007. The show ran for 5 seasons of which the first 3 were aired on Fox, while the remainder aired on E!

After this, Nicole Richie served as a panelist on another reality series called “Fashion Star”. Fashion Star ran for 2 seasons i.e, from 2012 to 2013. Nicole went on to appear as the main cast in “Candidly Nicole” from 2014 to 2015. She also graced the sitcom “Great News” as a guest character. Richie also served as the judge of “Making The Cut” for 1 season. Check out how much does Nicole Richie make? below.

How Much Does Nicole Richie Make?

The reality TV personality, Nicole Richie earns up to $5 million every year from her TV and business works. She gets her cash from her work as an actress, presenter, panelist, etc. on TV. Richie also makes appearances in movies now and then. As you can tell from her appearance, Nicole Richie is a fashion star. She launched a fashion line called “House of Harlow”, where you can all the items related to fashion and style. Nicole established her fashion venture in the year 2008, and it has proved to be one of her smartest business moves. Apart from acting and running a business, Nicole Richie is also a writer who has published 2 novels so far. The monthly income of Nicole Richie is computed to be around $300k, which she derives from her various works. Nicole Richie’s weekly takings amounted to at least $75k.

Nicole Richie Business Venture

After enjoying fame in the entertainment business for more than 5 years, Nicole Richie ventured into the fashion industry. She eventually started off as a model and appeared in many renowned magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Flare, Seventeen, Marie Clarie, and many more. Richie went on to pose for other magazines like Vogue, Elle, People, Blender, Hollywood Reporter, Glamour, etc. Nicole then got the chance to feature in Bongo Jeans commercial campaigns. She also served as the face of Jimmy Choo advertisements. In mid-2007, Nicole Richie expressed her desire to launch a fashion line concerned with the selling of jewelry, sunglasses, perfume, etc.

Then in the following year in October, Nicole Richie inaugurated a jewelry line called “House of Harlow”. After this in 2009, Nicole joined hands with “A Pea in the Pod” (a maternity company) to launch a collection of maternity clothes. The maternity line was named “Nicole”. By the year 2010, House of Harlow expanded its operations to sell shoes and wardrobes as well. Later on, Nicole Richie’s fashion venture evolved into a lifestyle brand. It started selling eyewear, perfumes, home accessories, and much more. Also, in the same year, Richie started a clothing line called “Winter Kate”. According to reports, Nicole named her clothing brand after her daughter.

Other Ventures

Richie’s business venture “House of Harlow” went on to earn her the title “Entrepreneur of the Year”. It also earned her a nomination at the Teen Choice Awards for the “Celebrity Fashion Line” category. Nicole introduced a purse collection in July 2011, which was sold at renowned stores like Bergdorf, Goodman, Shopbop, etc. The following year, Richie launched a perfume called “Nicole by Nicole Richie” in September, and later in March 2014, she released another perfume called “No Rules by Nicole Richie”.

You might not know this, but Nicole Richie also tried her hand at music as well. Her first appearance as a music artist was on the American talk show “The View”, where Richie was spotted playing the piano. Nicole Richie was featured in a charity song titled “We Are the World 25 for Haiti” in 2010. In 2013, Nicole Richie made a guest appearance in the song “Let There Be Love” by Christina Aguilera. In 2020, Nicole Richie released an album titled “Unearthed” in August.

Nicole Richie Publication

In November 2005, Nicole Richie released a novel titled “The Truth About Diamonds”, which is based on her real life. The plot of the novel revolves around a woman called “Chole Parker”. The novel tells the story of Chole Parker and her struggles in life and her journey to success. Nicole Richie’s novel managed to secure the 32nd spot in the list of New York Times Best Sellers. Nearly 5 years later, Nicole Richie released another novel titled “Priceless”. This novel narrates the journey of a girl from losing everything to realizing the important things in life.

Nicole Richie Legal Issues

The American TV personality has been involved in many legal issues throughout her career. She was taken into custody for disturbing the public in a bar in October 2002. However, no cases were registered against her and in the following year, she was caught with heroin and a suspended license. Nicole was taken into custody and was later put on 3 years probation by the court. She was again arrested for DUI (Driving Under Influence) charges. It was found that Nicole consumed marijuana and narcotic Vicodin. As a result, Nicole Richie was ordered to serve 4 days in prison but was released a few hours later.

Nicole Richie Real Estate and Car Collection

Back in the year 2015, the American reality TV star purchased an abode located in Beverly Crest, Santa Monica Mountains, California. According to our information, Nicole Richie paid a whopping $6.7 million for the residency, which used to be the house of Jack Nicholson. The property features a 5,500 mansion, a car garage, and a swimming pool. As per reports, Adele paid around $10 million for this property to Nicole Richie in June 2021.

A few months later i.e, in September 2021, Nicole Richie and her better half, Joel Madden bought another property in the same area for a whopping $10.2 million.

Nicole Richie Cars Collection

Suiting to her last name, Nicole Richie has some costly cars in her possession. She is said to own a Jeep Wrangler, whose cost is around $29k. She also purchased a Range Rover Sport car for a sum of $70k. Nicole spent approximately $86k on an Audi A8 car. In addition to this, she possesses not one but two expensive Mercedes cars. Richie is the keeper of a Mercedes S Class which is worth at least $100k. Last but not the least, Nicole Richie also owns a Mercedes G Class and the price of this luxury ride is a whopping $130k.

Nicole Richie Early Life

The American TV personality, Nicole Camille Escovedo is the daughter of Peter Michael Escovedo and Karen Moss. Peter and Karen welcomed Nicole on the 21st of September 1981 in Berkeley, California, United States. Unfortunately, by the time Nicole Richie reached the age of 3 years, her parents found it difficult to meet her basic needs. As a result, Peter requested his friend, Lionel Richie to raise Nicole. Lionel agreed to help out his friend, and thus he started raising Nicole as his own daughter.

When Nicole attained the age of 9 years, Lionel and Brenda (Lionel’s wife) legally adopted her. Nicole adopted the surname “Richie” later on. Richie was sent to Montclair College Preparatory School. Richie passed out of high school in 1999 and joined Arizona University. At Arizona University, Nicole Richie studied with renowned TV personalities Kourtney Kardashian and Luke Walton, a popular basketball coach.

Nicole Richie Personal Life

Nicole Richie’s earliest known romantic partner was Adam Goldstein, who is known by his stage name “DJ AM”. It looked like the pair were serious as they exchanged engagement rings in 2004. However, two years later, Adam and Nicole broke off their engagement. In late 2006, Nicole Richie started seeing Joel Madden, who is an American singer.

Joel is popular as the lead singer of an American singing group called “Good Charlotte”, which started in the year 1996. After dating Joel for a few months, Nicole Richie got pregnant with his child in 2007. In January 2008, Nicole Richie gave birth to her first child, a daughter named “Harlow Madden”. Reportedly, Joel and Richie accepted $1 million from People Magazine for their daughter’s first photos.

A year later after the birth of Harlow, Nicole Richie became pregnant with Joel’s second child. She welcomed her son, named Sparrow Madden in September 2009. Then in the following year, Nicole and Joel exchanged engagement rings in February and tied the knot in December.

Conclusion

Nicole Richie became a public figure after starring in “The Simple Life”. She went on to star in numerous TV shows and make appearances in plenty of movies. Thanks to Richie’s fashion venture, she now has millions of dollars in her bank account. According to reports, Nicole Richie is going to appear as “Kelli” in an upcoming TV film titled “Richard Lovely”.

