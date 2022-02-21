Nick Mercs Net Worth: Earnings, Assets, Cars, House, Relationships

While gaming might not be an art, it has a huge esports industry. In 2021, the esports market was valued at $1.08 billion globally. This just means that there are a lot of gamers out there, and even people who would pay to see them play. You can find so many streamers on YouTube and Twitch where players show their gaming prowess in various games. One such streamer is Nicholas Kolcheff, or the famous NickMercs as you might know from his gaming/streaming name.

In this article, we are gonna talk about Nick Mercs’ net worth and about his career. So let us find out.

What is Nick Mercs Net Worth?

Nick Mercs may have started playing games at a very early age, but people came to know about him in the latter half of 2000. So you can say that he has been a professional American gamer for almost 22 years now. From all this game, he earned a net worth of $4.2 million, and this is in 2022. He is a YouTuber and also a Twitch streamer where you can find him playing games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and a few others.

He mostly competitive shooter and battle royal games. The interesting thing about his gameplay is that he uses a controller for a PC game, which is something you don’t see often. At least in professional gaming, people don’t prefer a controller when playing on a PC. He is known to be quick and brutal in close combat scenarios and often dominates in a match.

Name Nicholas Kolcheff Age 31 Nationality American Profession Gaming Streamer, and Esports Net Worth $4.2 million Date of Birth November 21, 1990 Spouse Emumita Bonita

Brand Endorsements and Merchandise

When you are a streamer and have millions of subscribers for your channels, brands tend to sign multiple endorsement deals to promote their products. Nick Mers does have a few endorsement deals that add to his $4.2 million net worth. If you check out this Twitch channel then you can find info on that and his merchandise. He is the brand ambassador of Under Armour, which is a huge sport’s wear and equipment brand. That’s probably because he is huge and has a fit physique.

The announcement for this was made on Twitter with a video that displayed his MFAM logo with the brand’s logo. There are no details on how the brand is paying the streamer on this deal tough, but we can guess it could be at least a 5-figure. He also partnered with Astro Gaming in 2019 and from this deal, he is going to receive all kinds of peripheral from the brand that he can use for his streams. For Astro Gaming, Mercs is going to be creating, distributing, and promoting their content through his streams.

Nick Mercs also partnered with Beats to create gaming-based products for them. This is also the first time Beats have entered the world of gaming accessories, by partnering with Faze Clan in 2020. Now, they are specifically working with Nick Mercs to promote their products. Scuf, H4X, GFuel, Seat Geek, Cash App are some other brand deals that he is a part of. You can estimate a $5,000 – $12,000 monthly income from such deals.

His Social Media Handles

Nicholas Kolcheff is a famous streamer who has many followers across various social media platforms. He goes by the name “NickMercs” in all his social media accounts. The account on Twitch and his YouTube channel has millions of followers and is also one of his sources of income. If we talk about his Twitch channel then it has 6.34 million followers. This channel has 214 million views for all his streams, and people still flock to his videos.

His Twitch Earning

If you do follow him, then you would know that he is currently streaming Apex Legends. Just in the last 30 days, his streams on Twitch have had 4.881 million views with a 70,000 follower increase. This is a huge number for any streamer, which just shows how much people enjoy his videos. His streams pull in an average of 25k to 40k for a video. The streamer can easily earn around $110,000 – $120,000 in a month just with his subscriber count, which doesn’t include top-tier subs. Also, we are not including any ad revenues or donations.

This puts his earning more than $1 million in a year. In October 2021, there was a breach in Twitch, and data was leaked. From this data, it is inferred that Nick Mers is one of the top 5 highest paid streamers on the platform. He was paid more than $5 million from August 2019 to October 2021, which is pretty considering we are just talking about streaming and no ads or donations. The highest-paid streamer is CriticalRole with a whopping $9.6 million.

If we take an estimated earning from his donations, it could be between $2000 – $8000. The number could even be a bit more on the higher side since we do not know his highest donations. Twitch usually pays around $10-$20 CPM to run ads, which is based on the contract streamer makes.

YouTube Channel and Earnings

Nick Mercs’ current subscriber count on YouTube is 4.04 million with 1,488 videos so far uploaded on his channel. He streams and uploads every day on his Youtube and Twitch channels. If you check the SocialBlade estimates, then he draws between $10,000 to $35,000 income in a month from YouTube. This is based don’t the number of views and subscribers he had on his channel.

The last 30 day views on his channel were 6.46 million, which would get him somewhere close to $32,000 for that month. These earnings are from Google Adsense. When it comes to YouTube paying for the ads, they pay around $2-$7 CPM(this is specifically for gaming streamers). This is when a view makes at least 1000 views. While we can infer a ballpark number for his earnings based on this, it is still difficult to give an exact number. The reason for this is that many people use ad blockers. Hence we have provided a certain range.

All this income from streams and video from the two platforms adds to Nick Mercs’ worth.

Joining FazeClan

If you constantly follow Nick Mercs and his streams then you already know that he had joined FazeClan in 2019. This was an abrupt departure from his preview “100 Thieves” clan, and the reason for this was unknown at that time. After some time, Mercs got candid in one of his live streams where he talked with his fans. In that stream, he mentioned that he was promised a 5% in the company, which they did not keep. He said that the company co-owner/investor and his former friend Nadeshot promised him that.

This led to a tear between the two friends and Mercs leaving the “100 Thieves” to join the FazeClan. Nadeshot was asked about his debacle with Nick Mercs during a Tech Crunch event, which he chose to keep quiet about. On the other hand, Braun Scooter who is also an investor and co-owner of “100 Thieves” defended Nadeshot saying that he did not do anything wrong so he don’t have to defend himself.

Regardless of what had exactly happened, both Nick Mercs and Nadeshot aren’t on speaking terms anymore. Looks like both of them of happy with their own work. Now, you all know that he joined Faze Clan as a Co-Owner.

Personal Life and Career

Nicholas Kolcheff was born on November 21, 1990, and is an American gaming streamer. Before Mercs became famous for his YouTube and Twitch streaming, he used to steam his videos on Justin.tv. This was in 2010 when he was in his early career. After he built a fan base from his Gears Of War days, he used to leverage followers for his streams.

Initially, he also played Halo then moved on to streaming Call Of Duty videos on YouTube, he made his account on Youtube in 2011. He also played and streamed Outlast on his YouTube. Then, he later moved on to Fortnite and Apex Legends. His Twitch streaming started in 2014. Now he has more than 900 videos streamed on his Twitch account and 1,488 videos on YouTube.

In his Fortnite gameplay, he along with his squad broke a world record where they killed 54 players in a single match. Though this record did not stand for much longer as another squad made 59 kills. This squad was comprised of players like TozSlays, JuicyMutt, MannyinCali, and xPolitics. Apart from this, he has a great community which is called MFAM. He constantly interacts with his follower. His followers love his gameplay and him because he offers giveaways and helps other streamers that are just starting out.

Mercs even organizes bar-b-que events for his fans and their families that even include games and events. If we talk about his personal life, he got married to his longtime girlfriend in October 2020. This was after he proposed to her in 2019 in his stream.

Wrapping Up

So now you know Nick Mercs’ net worth and how does he make his living. If you are new to world streaming, especially in gaming then you should check out these Twitch and YouTube channels. His streams are interesting and fun, and if you are lucky then you can even win some giveaways. So follow him and try your luck. Also, make sure to check out his TikTok and Instagram account where you can see a little different side of him. He had also started to post some of his workout videos as well.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Who is Nick Mercs? Nicholas Kolcheff or popularly known as Nick Mercs is an American streamer who has a plethora of videos on Twitch and YouTube. He has streamed games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Apex Legends. Check out his channel to find more. What is Nick Mercs Net Worth in 2021? Nick Mercs’ worth was $4 million in 2021 and is a little more now in 2022, which is $4.2 million. How much does Nick Mercs earn from his streams? With 6.34 million followers on Twitch and 4 million subscribers on YouTube, he earns more than a million annually. This is just his ads revenue which doesn’t include donations and promotions income. From his YouTube, he earns around $10,000-$35,000 and more than $110k from his Twitch. This is a ballpark number for his monthly income. What brands does Nick Mercs endorse? If you check out his YouTube and Twitch channels then you can find names of brands like GFuel, Scuf, Seat Geek, Cash App, and a few others. He had also signed deals with brands like Under Armor and Beats. You can find more details on this from the article.