Today’s post is going to be about the lead singer of an American group called “98 Degrees”, Nick Lachey. Those who do not know who Nick Lachey is then allow me to tell you about him. Nick Lachey is a singer as well as an actor. He has also built his reputation as a tv presenter. Nick is also famous for appearing in a reality television program with his former wife Jessica Simpson, called “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”. apart from this, Nick is also known for making frequent appearances in a drama series called “Charmed” as a guest. He has also presented many television programs like America’s Most Musical Family, Big MOnrning Buzz Live, Love Is Blind, and a few others.

What Is Nick Lachey Worth?

The 98 Degree lead singer, Nick Lachey net worth is speculated around $25 million as of 2022. The singer has amassed most of his wealth through his music career. He has also earned decent money through acting as well. Apart from this, Nick Lachey increased his wealth by presenting and participating in reality shows too. In addition to this, Nick Lachey also makes money from his ventures as well. Have a look at how much does Nick Lachey make?

Name Nick Lachey Net Worth $25 Million Birth 9th November, 1973, Harlan, Kentucky Nationality American Age 48 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 76 Kg Partner Vanessa Minnillo Profession Actor, Singer, Producer, Television Presenter Career 1995-Present

How Much Does Nick Lachey Make?

The American singer and television presenter is said to earn around $3 million to $4 million every year. His income is generated through his music and acting works. He also makes money by hosting television shows. Furthermore, his divorce from his former wife Jessica Simpson brought millions of dollars into his bank account (more about this in a later section).

Apart from this, Nick Lachey also earns money by investing in ventures as well. According to reports, Nick Lachey gets around $260k to $300k every month into his pocket, while his weekly earnings are recorded as around $60k to $80k. Below are the details on Nick Lachey’s earnings.

Nick Lachey Earnings

After garnering fame as the lead singer of the group “98 Degree”, Nick Lachey embarked on a solo career in the early 2000s. Then between 2001 and 2002, Nick Lachey started working on his debut solo album called “SoulO”. The album was released in November 2003, and it reportedly sold more than 171k copies in sales. According to reports, it is estimated that Nick Lachey received around $175k from the album sales.

After a few years, Nick Lachey started working on another album called “What’s Left of Me”. The album was released in May 2006 and recorded more than 441k in record sales. Reports state that Nick Lachey received a stipend of at least $450k for his work.

Apart from this, Nick Lachey also earned thousands of dollars for presenting television shows. For instance, he took home a payment of a whopping $5 million for his work on television. Then, later on, his stipend got doubled as he took home a colossal sum of $10 million in the year 2013, for his work with the television alone. He also took home the trophy from the American singing show called “The Masked Singer” in 2021. However, he did not receive any prize money.

Nick Lachey Real Estate

Back in the year 2002, Nick Lachey and his former wife Jessica Simpson purchased a grand mansion in Calabasas, California. As per reports, the couple paid a hefty sum of $1.6 million for the house. Though Nick and Jessica bought the house together, the house was kept by Nick Lachey after their divorce. Later on, Nick gave away the house for a whopping sum of $3.45 million in august 2009.

Later on, Nick Lachey bought another property in California along with his second wife Vanessa. The house is said to cover an area of 8,134 square feet and it has 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Reportedly, Vanessa and Nick paid $2.8 million for the house in 2011. After nearly 5 years, the couple listed the house for sale for $4 million.

Then in 2016, Vanessa and Nick became owners of another property in Encino, Los Angeles. As per reports, it was a 10,000 square feet mansion, which belonged to famous singer Jenni Rivera. The couple bought the house in 2016 for $4.15 million, and later in 2019 listed the house for sale and demanded $7 million for it. However, they eventually gave away the house for $6.6 million by the end of 2020.

After this, Vanessa and Nick Lachey purchased another property in Tarzana, California. The report states that the couple paid a massive $4.8 million for the place. The house previously belonged to NFL player Randall Cobb. However, after spending a few months in the house, the couple sold the house in February this year to Naomi Osaka.

Nick Lachey Investments

The singer/actor has also invested money in ventures as well. For instance, he serves as the part owner of a basketball team called “The Hollywood Fame”. In addition to this, he is also the part owner of Tacoma Rainiers as well. Apart from this, he also contributed a substantial amount of money to the campaign for marijuana legalization in 2015. Not only this, but Nick Lachey also went on to appear on TV to showcase his support for the movement. However, the marijuana legalization act did not pass.

Nick Lachey Divorce

The American singer was married to Jessica Simpson, who is also a singer and actress in the year 2002. However, after spending nearly 4 years together, the couple ended their marriage. The interesting part here is that, though Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson ended their marriage, it was Nick Lachey who benefitted from it the most. Now you might be wondering how did Nick benefit from his divorce? The answer is simple, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

As a result, Nick Lachey was awarded a whopping sum of $12 million as a settlement. Reportedly, Jessica Simpson had a net worth of $30 million, while on the other hand, Nick Lachey had a net worth of only $5 million. Consequently, Jessica had to give away 1.5% of her company called “Dessert Beauty Line”. Not only this, but she also had to give a sum of $2 million from the profits of their real estate sales as well.

Furthermore, Nick Lachey received another $2.2 million in the form of securities. He also got away with a Ferrari car, which Jessica gifted him on his birthday, which is worth around $200k. However, everything turned out to be the best, as Nick and Jessica both went on to get married to the person they love.

Nick’s wealth rose from $5 million to $25 million, while his former’s wife’s income increased from $30 million to a colossal $200 million.

Early Life

Nick Lachey is the child of John Lachey and Cathalyn Lachey, and he has a sibling named Drew Lachey, who is also a singer and actor. Cathalyn Lachey gave birth to her first child i.e, Nick Lachey on the 9th of November 1973 in Harlan, Kentucky, USA.

Later in 1976, Cathalyn gave birth to her second son named Drew Lachey on the 8th of August in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. Nick Lachey was sent to Clovernook Elementary School and later on to SCPA (School for Creative and Performing Arts).

After completing high school, Nick Lachey joined the University of Mimi. During his time in Miami University, Nick enrolled in Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Later in 1992, Nich Lachey joined the Southern California University. After this, Nick Lachey went on to pursue his singing career.

Career

Nick Lachey commenced his career with 98 Degrees, which consisted of Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons. The group went on to garner fame for their songs. The group went on to sell more than 10 million records. After Nick’s marriage to Jessica Simpson, he appeared on a show called “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica”, which documented the couple’s daily life.

After this, Nick went on to appear in “Charmed” as a guest. Then later in 2009, Nick became the presenter of a singing show called “The Sing-Off”, and he also participated in a reality show called “Stars Earn Stripes”. He also presented shows like Big Morning Buzz Live (2014), America’s Most Musical Family (2019), Love Is Blind (2020), and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (2022).

Personal Life

Back in the year 1998, Nick met Jessica Simpson during a Christmas party. Soon the couple started seeing each other. Later in February 2002, the couple exchanged engagement rings, and later in October walked down the aisle. Then later in November 2005, the couple got separated and eventually filed for divorce by the end of the year. The couple’s marriage officially ended in June 2006.

After his divorce from Jessica, Nick started dating Vanessa Minnillo in 2006. After dating for three years, the couple parted ways in 2009. However, the couple reconciled their differences and got back together in October of the same year. Then in the following year, the couple exchanged engagement rings, and in July 2011, they walked down the aisle. Nick and Vanessa are still married and are parents to three children. Vanessa Minnillo gave birth to two sons and a daughter.

Conclusion

Nick Lachey started his career with a music group, and later on embarked on a solo career as well. He enjoyed moderate success in music but went on to become more popular by appearing on television. He was married to Jessica Simpson and took home a fortune after his divorce from her. Nick is now married to Vanessa Minnillo, and they together present reality shows like Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum.

