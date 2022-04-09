Nicholas Crown Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Earnings, Assets

Today’s post is a bit different from our other posts, as it is going to be about an entrepreneur as well as a TikTok influencer. Yes, this article is about Nicholas Crown, who rose to fame on TikTok with his Rich vs Really Rich series. He is also popular on other social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. He is best recognized by the people for doing reverse engineering on ATS systems. ATS system is a popular method of hiring the right candidates for the right post using the assistance of Artificial intelligence. He has also garnered fame for owning not one but two firms called Amoeba and Resume Atelier. In this post, you will learn What is Nicholas Crown net worth? How old is Nicholas Crown? And How much does Nicholas Crown make a year?

What Is Nicholas Crown Worth?

The Rich vs Really Rich series creator Nicholas Crown net worth is projected around $10 million. The entrepreneur makes most of his money from his 2 firms and as well as from his social media handles as well. He first established his company known as “Resume Atelier” (a company that assists jobseekers to get the job they want) in the year 2016, last year, he launched another firm known as “Amoeba” (a company that helps its clients to grow their business rankings on the web).

Name Nicholas Crown Birth Name Nicholas DiNorscio Net Worth $10 Million Birth 30th September 1985, Livingston, NJ Nationality American Age 36 years old Parents Larry DiNorscio and Deborah McCoy Companies Resume Atelier and Amoeba Profession Entrepreneur, Digital Creator Career 2005-Present

How Much Does Nicholas Crown Make?

The social media influencer takes home a hefty salary of $500k to $1 million every year at his home. His income is generated by his social media handles like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram where he posts his series Rich vs Really Rich. Apart from this who can forget his two firms? It is safe to say that he makes pretty good money from them. According to reports, it is estimated that Nicholas Crown earns about $50 every hour, which makes a total of $1200 in 24 hours. If we add the figures, it makes a total of around $36k for a month.

Nicholas Crown’s Social Media Earnings

Nicholas Crown joined the YouTube platform back in September last year, and he has more than 128k followers on it. The channel has 103 video uploads, and it crossed 75 million overall views. It is reported that Nicholas’s earnings from his channel are up to $1.3 million (depending on views). The channel gets at least 30k new subscribers every month.

Crown’s monthly earnings from the YouTube platform are projected between $6.7k to $107k. Coming to his Instagram account, he has more than 239k followers, and he can charge a few thousand dollars for each promotional post.

Similarly, the entrepreneur has more than 1.6 million followers on TikTok with more than 2.5 billion overall views on his account. It is safe to assume that Nicholas Crown’s earnings are in thousands of dollars given that he has a massive fan following.

Early Life

Nicholas Crown was born to Larry DiNorscio and Deborah McCoy, and he was born on the 30th of September 1935 in Livingston, NJ. He was raised in Mendham, and later his family relocated to Morristown. Crown’s parents parted ways when he was just 7 years old. He was enrolled in Seton Hall School, where he also developed his interest in playing guitar. After completing high school, Nicholas joined the University of Cornell. In the year 2008, Nicholas completed his graduation in Applied Economics and Management.

Career

During his time in college, Nicholas started to work as a clerk at New York Mercantile Exchange, and later at Barclay Capital. Then in the year 2011, he secured a job at UBS, which is located in Stanford. After serving his time in the company for 2 years, Crown decided to launch his own company.

Thus, in the following year, he started working on his first company called “Resume Atelier”. Then last year, Nicholas Crown inaugurated another company known as “Amoeba”, which helps its clients to increase their rankings on the web.

Apart from this, he also started posting content on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok which soon started attracting huge followers. This year, Nicholas Crown has collaborated with Public.com and Honey to promote social media campaigns.

Personal Life

Nicholas Crown has been very private about his personal life. There are no reports on whether Nicholas Crown is single or does he have a girlfriend. However, we do know that the social media influencer loves to travel to new places, and he has been to places like Madrid and London. He has also visited places like Istanbul, Mexico, Buenos Aires, and Kraków. Apart from this, he is also interested in music and playing guitar. He was also seen playing guitar at some music concerts.

Conclusion

Nicholas Crown has made his reputation by launching 2 successful firms in the market. He is also known for making great content on social media as well. His series “Rich vs Really Rich” has gained him a massive following on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. He is now worth more than $10 million, and it is expected to grow even more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Nicholas Crown worth? A. Nicholas Crown net worth is estimated at around $10 million (or more). 2. How much does Nicholas Crown make? A. The founder of Amoeba company is estimated to earn between $500k to $1 million every year. 3. How old is Nicholas Crown? A. Nicholas Crown is 36 years old. 4. What is Nicholas Crown’s real name? A. The real name of Nicholas Crown is Nicholas DiNorscio.