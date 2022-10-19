Nia Long Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Earnings, Cars

When you look up one of the best entertainers in Black cinema, you will definitely find the name of Nia Talita Long famous as “Nia Long” in the list. She commenced her career in acting back in the year 1986 and has worked in numerous movies and television programs. Some most notable appearances by Nia Long on television shows are The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Lisa, Moesha as Babysitter, Judging Amy as Andrea Solomon, Third Watch as Officer Sasha Monroe, Boston Legal as Vanessa Walker, Big Shots as Katie Graham, and many more.

Nia Long is also famous for appearing in Big Shots as Katie Graham, House of Lies as Tamara, The Divide as Billie Page, Uncle Buck as Alexis Smith-Russell, NCIS: Los Angeles as Director Shay Mosley, etc. Aside from this, Nia Long has also won impressed the audience with her talent in movies like Made in America, Soul Food, The Best Man, Stigmata, The Best Man Holiday, Big Momma’s House, Big Momma’s House, and recently Netflix release Look Both Ways.

What is Nia Long Worth?

According to our data, the American actress Nia Long has a net value of more than $6 million as of October 2022. She made a fair part of her fortune from her acting roles in films and TV series. And for her works, Nia Long has been honored with many accolades and honors. She is the winner of the Acapulco Black Film Festival Hollywood Award (3 times). She has also won Black Reel Award and NAACP Image Award (3 times in the years 2005, 2004, and 2000). Also, her acting works nominated Nia Long for a Black Reel Award for Television for her role in Beaches, BET Comedy Award for Alfie, and Blockbuster Entertainment Award for her role in Big Momma’s House. In the next section read, how much does Nia Long make?

Name Nia Long Net Worth $6 million Birth 30 October 1970, New York City, USA Nationality American Age 51 years Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 57 kg Partner Ime Udoka Profession Actress Career 1986-Present

How Much Does Nia Long Make?

Every year, the Hollywood actress Nia Long brings over $1 million into her bank account. She receives massive payments to act in movies and television programs. In addition to this, she gets handsomely paid for making guest appearances at events and ceremonies. Long has also made some pretty smart investments in ventures and shares that earn her plenty of cash annually. Nia Long also presumably makes money from television commercials and brand advocacy through her social media accounts. Nia Long probably makes up to $185k every month. Long is stated to bring in more than $45k a week from her various projects.

Nia Long Early Life

The American actress opened her eyes on the 30th of October 1970 in Brooklyn, New York City, United States. She is the daughter of teachers named Talita Long and Doughtry Long. Aside from teaching, Talita is a printmaker, while her husband, Doughtry is a poet. Aside from Nia Long, Talita has another daughter named, Sommore. Sommore was born before Nia Long i.e, on the 15th of May 1966 in Trenton, New Jersey, USA. She is most famous for her roles in the movies Friday After Next, Soul Plane, Dirty Laundry, etc. Doughtry and Talita ended their union when Nia Long was just 2 years old. After the divorce, Talita took custody of both the daughters and relocated to Iowa City and later on to South Los Angeles.

Nia Long acquired her high school education from Paseo Del Rey Elementary School and later on from St. Mary’s Academy and finally passed out from Westchester High School in 1989. While in high school, Nia Long also took dancing and acting lessons. Nia Long’s first-ever appearance on the big screen was in the American horror film “Buried Alive” as Fingers. The film was released back in 1990. However, before hitting the big screen, Nia Long made her debut on television in the American sitcom “227”. She was featured in the episode titled “Slam Dunked” and her role is credited as “Girl”.

Nia Long Career

The American actress’s first major role (on television) was in “Guiding Light”, where she played the role of Kathryn Speakes. Nia Long went on to play the role from 1991 to 1994. Then in 1994, Nia Long earned the role of Lisa Wilkes. Long’s character Lisa appears in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as the romantic interest of Will Smith’s character. In the same show, Nia Long was also seen playing the role of “Claudia”, who also had some romantic history with Will’s character. Later in the year 2000, Nia Long was selected to play the character of “Alex Munday” in the action/comedy film “Charlie’s Angles”. However, Nia Long rejected the role and in the following year, she started appearing as Sasha Monroe in Third Witch.

Then from 2005 to 2007, Nia Long appeared in Everwood and Boston Legal respectively. Nia Long was cast as the main cast of the television series, Big Shots. In Empire, Nia Long played the role of a bar owner called “Guliana”. Aside from television, Nia Long has also graced numerous movies as a supporting character. She appeared in movies like Friday, Made in America, Soul Food, Love Jones, The Best Man, and Are We There Yet? She also appeared in Boiler Room, The Best Man Holiday, and Big Momma’s House. Nia Long was seen playing the lead character in the Netflix thriller “Fatal Affair”, released in July 2020.

Nia Long Real Estate and Car Collection

The American actress has a 2,800 square feet abode that she calls her home. According to reports, the house is situated in Los Angeles and Nia Long bought it back in the year 2003 for a whopping sum of $2 million. The home features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The place is constructed on a 1.89-acre of land, and it still has enough space left to make more amazing additions.

Nia Long has also purchased some amazing cars. She owns a Range Rover Evoque and the cost of this car is not less than $50k. Long also owns a Lincoln Navigator and Jaguar XF. The former is reported to be worth over $75k and the latter is worth around $45k. Long also purchased a Bentley Continental and Rolls-Royce Wraith worth more than $200k and $345k respectively.

Nia Long Personal Life

Nia Long is the mother of a son, who was born back in the year 2000. The father of the child is the former boyfriend of the actress. As per our reports, the name of the child is Massai Dorsey II, and he is the son of Massai Dorsey. Dorsey senior is a known businessman and actor. He met Long during the shoot of Third Watch and soon both started dating each other. Then later in the year 2010, the American actress started seeing Ime Udoka.

Ime is famous for his run as an ex-NBA player turned Boston Celtics head coach. After dating Ime for a few months, Nia became pregnant with the athlete’s child. She gave birth to a son named Kez Sunday Udoka in the year 2011. After a few years, i.e, in 2015 Ime and Nia exchanged engagement rings but never walked down the aisle. The actress stated in an interview that she doesn’t have any plans to tie the knot.

Ime Udoka Cheating Controversy

However, the past few months have not been kind to Nia Long. According to reports, her boyfriend, Ime has been in a romantic relationship with Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. It is reported that Kathleen is the service manager of the former athlete. The pair allegedly started seeing each other, even though Ime was already engaged to Nia Long. The fans of both Long and Ime went crazy after the scandal of the latter came out in the public. Post this, the Boston Celtics placed an immediate suspension on Udoka for violating the team’s protocols. The team has a policy that staff members shouldn’t have any romantic relationships with one another.

Given that Udoka violated the code of conduct, he was immediately suspended from the team. Udoka apologized publically for putting his team and his partner (Nia Long) in trouble. However, the former athlete hasn’t admitted nor denied having an affair. During this commotion, Nia Long too released a statement to the public thanking her fans and family for their support. She also added that she is focusing on her children and has urged the media to respect her decision and privacy. Further reports regarding Nia Long’s relationship status with Ime Udoka and the former’s suspension are yet to be updated.

Conclusion

Nia Long has performed in various television shows and movies. She recently made her appearance as “Lucy Galloway” in the comedy-drama movie “Look Both Ways”. Nia Long is set to grace the upcoming 2023 comedy movie “You People” in an untitled character. She will be seen as “Grace” in the upcoming film “Searching 2”, whose release date is yet to be announced. As for television, Nia Long will be seen reprising the role of “Jordan Armstrong” in “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”.

