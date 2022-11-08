Neve Campbell Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Earnings, Biography

A good actor or actress must have the talent to captivate the audience with their performance and leave the latter in awe. Neve Adrianne Campbell is one such Hollywood actress, who amazed us every time she appeared on the screen. She initially started her acting career by taking up supporting roles in 1989. Later she started gaining a fan following after working in popular television shows such as Catwalk, Party of Five, and the TV movie, The Canterville Ghost. Thanks to the above projects, Neve got the opportunity to star as the main character in the cult slasher film “Scream”, which was released in 1996.

In this film, Neve Campbell played the role of Sidney Prescott and due to the success of Scream, the makers went on to make 4 more installments. Aside from Scream, Neve Campbell is also known for her work in films like Wild Things, 54, The company, Churchill: The Hollywood Years, Walter, Skyscraper, Castle in the Ground, Clouds, and many more. Thanks to her acting roles, Neve Campbell’s name went on People’s “50 Most Beautiful People” list not once but twice.

What is Neve Campbell Worth?

As per our sources, the Scream actress Neve Campbell net worth is predicted to be $10 million as of November 2022. She has derived a large share of her riches from acting roles in movies and television works. Some most remarkable shows in which Neve acted are The Philanthropist, House of Cards, Titanic: Blood and Steel, The Lincoln Lawyer, etc. In addition to garnering fame for her works, Neve Campbell has also been bestowed with numerous awards during her career. She has won the Family Film Award, Fangoria Chainsaw Award, Saturn Award, Blockbuster Entertainment Award (2 times), and MTV Movie Award.

Fun Fact: all the above-mentioned awards won by Neve Campbell are for her role in the “Scream” franchise. Aside from this, she has won a Prism Award for her work in Last Call. She has also won an ACTRA National Award of Excellence Award. Neve Campbell has received nominations for Online Film & Television Association Award (OFTA), Teen Choice Award, Scream Award, Golden Nymph Award, and a few more. Allow me to shed light on how much does Neve Campbell make? in the following section.

Name Neve Campbell Net Worth $10 million Birth 3 October 1973, Guelph, Canada Nationality Canadian Age 49 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 59 kg Partner JJ Feild Profession Actress Career 1989-Present

How Much Does Neve Campbell Make?

It is anticipated that the Hollywood actress Neve Campbell manages to earn up to a million and a half dollars every year from her acting career. Also, Neve receives thousands of dollars as royalties and gets heavily paid for appearing in commercials and advertisements. Furthermore, Neve is paid a hefty sum of money for making guest appearances at events, movies, or TV shows. Neve Campbell earns at least $130k every month from her work. Campbell’s earnings in a week are no less than $30k. Check out Neve Campbell’s earnings from movies below.

Scream Franchise

Is there any better way to kick off this list than talking about the film that made Neve Campbell an overnight star? Given its cult status, you might have already watched this film. However, let me give you a quick overview of it. The story of this film revolves around an unknown killer who is taking out a group of school students. As stated many times earlier that Neve Campbell played the lead role in this film and the budget of this movie was between $14 million to $15 million.

However, after its release in December 1996, the movie ended up collecting more than $173 million worldwide. Neve Campbell’s stipend from this movie is reported to be $1.5 million. After the unexpected success of the Scream, the makers started working on a second installment. Neve Campbell returned to play the role of Sidney Prescott. And this movie picks up the story after the conclusion of the first installment. In this movie, an impersonator of the Scream 1 antagonist called “Ghostface” is after the lives of Sidney and her friends.

Scream 2 was made with a $24 million budget, and it earned over $172.4 million at the box office. Campbell reportedly walked home with a $3.5 million paycheck in her hands. The third installment of Scream was released in 2000. In this film, another “Ghostface” impersonator is on the loose, killing everyone that comes in his way. Scream 3 was filmed with a $40 million budget, and it was released in February 2000. The film collected more than $162 million across the globe and Neve Campbell reportedly received a whopping $4 million for her role in this film. Unfortunately, Neve Campbell’s stipend from Scream 4 & 5 hasn’t been disclosed.

Wild Things

This movie revolves around a counselor named Sam Lombardo is alleged by his students, Kelly Van Ryan and Suzie Toller. The role of counselor was played by Matt Dillon, Kelly by Denise Richards, and Suzie by Neve Campbell. The movie also stars Kevin Bacon, who plays the role of an investigative officer named, Ray Duquette. Wild Things grossed over $67.2 around the globe, and it was made with a $20 million budget. For her role as Suzie, Neve Campbell reportedly received $2 million.

Panic, and Drowning Mona Salary

Both Panic and Drowning Mona were released in the same year i.e, in 2000. The plot of the film revolves around a contract killer named Alex (played by William Macy), who is fed up with his life and seeks medical help from psychiatrist John Parks (played by John Ritter). In this midst, Alex falls hard for a young lady named, Sarah Cassidy (played by Neve Campbell) despite the former being already married. The film was released in December 2000, and it collected around $779k at the box office. Neve Campbell reportedly received a salary of $500k for her role.

On the other hand, Drowning Mona was released in March 2000 and was made with a $6 million budget. Drowning Mona is about the murder of the titular character (played by Bette Midler). Neve Campbell was seen playing the character of “Ellen Rash” in this film and the movie collected more than $15.9 million at the box office. However, Drowning Mona received negative reactions from critics, who deemed it a flop. As per reports, Neve took home a stipend of $750k for portraying the character of Ellen Rash.

The Company

This movie is mostly a real-life documentary that has real-life characters. The Company is a compilation of stories, experiences, and encounters of Joffrey Ballet dancers, choreographers, and staff. While this movie has real characters, it is a love story of James Franco’s character “Josh Williams”. Neve Campbell in this movie played the role of “Loretta Ryan”. The budget of this film is a whopping $15 million, but it performed poorly at the box office earning only $6.4 million. As per records, Neve Campbell took home a massive stipend of at least $5 million.

Churchill: The Hollywood Years

Churchill: The Hollywood Years starred Neve Campbell and Christian Slater in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the imaginary story of U-571 and Pearl Harbor. Christian played the character of Winston Churchill, while Neve Campbell was seen playing the role of Princess Elizabeth. The film was released in December 2004 in the United Kingdom and earned more than $600k around the globe. It is reported that Neve Campbell took a heavy stipend of $3 million for playing the role of Princess Elizabeth.

Neve Campbell Early Life and Marriage

The American actress, Neve Campbell is the daughter of Gerry Campbell and Marnie Campbell. Gerry is a professional drama teacher, while Marnie teaches yoga and also works as a psychologist. Neve Campbell was born on October 3, 1973, in Guelph, Canada. Neve began learning ballet at Erinvale Dance School and later transferred to National Ballet School. However, she incurred numerous injuries while performing ballet and thus started taking acting lessons. She went to John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute. Later in the 1980s, Neve Campbell began appearing in television commercials and made her movie debut in “The Dark” in 1993.

Neve Campbell’s first marriage was to Jeff Colt from 1995 to 1998. Later in 2005, Neve got engaged to John Light, and they married in 2007. John and Neve divorced in 2010 and since 2012, Neve Campbell is in a relationship with JJ Feild. Both JJ and Neve have two children, a son named Caspian born in August 2012, and Raynor, who was adopted in June 2018 by the pair.

Conclusion

Neve Campbell has given numerous hits. She is most known for serious roles, especially in the Scream franchise. Neve Campbell reprised her role as “Sidney Prescott” in the 5th installment of Scream. However, there are doubts whether Neve Campbell will return for the 6th “untitled” Scream installment. The untitled Scream movie is scheduled to hit the theaters next year in February.

Frequently Asked Questions About Neve Campbell

