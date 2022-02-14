If you are one of those people who love Nelly, then you are in the right place. As here in the below sections, we will help you learn rapper Nelly net worth 2021. Moreover, we will also share important details from his childhood, and how he got attracted to music. After this, we will explain the struggles he faced in the music industry. In addition to this, we will discuss the many luxury assets owned or purchased by Nelly over the years. And lastly, you will also learn all about the various people, the rapper, Nelly has dated until now.

Who Is Nelly?

Nelly is an American Rapper, Entrepreneur, Songwriter, Actor, Record Producer, and Singer who grabbed people’s attention across the country with his Hit Single, Ride Wit Me, from his first album, “Country Grammar”. Right after this, the star rapper came up with a new album called, Nellyville, which produced many other hit singles, that went viral. Singles such as Air Force Ones, Hot In Herre, and Dilemma. Through his hit singles over the years, Nelly become one of the best rappers and earned various accolades over the years, such as Billboard Music Awards and Grammy Awards.

What Is Nelly Net Worth?

As of the year 2021, Rapper Nelly has an estimated Net Worth of $40 Million. This reported net worth is much less than compared to the previous years, as the star reportedly got dragged into legal issues. More importantly, Nelly has been making more than $10-$20 million from his music career, through albums, performances, and tours. Some part of his earnings also come from Television appearances. In addition, the next majority of his income directly depends on social media promotions as well as brand endorsements. And not just that, Nelly also started creating his merchandise and selling them at affordable prices to fans.

Besides, soon after becoming a successful rapper, Nelly has assumed the form of investor. And he reportedly has many investments in startups as well as other small businesses. If not for the legal battles, and tax fines he had to pay for the past few years, Nelly would have reportedly earned more than $50 Net Worth by the end of this year. Although the Net Worth growth rate of the Rapper, was reduced, many people currently predict that the rapper Nelly net worth in 2021 will increase in the next few years. As the rapper has been busy with his new album, and other businesses.

Childhood of Nelly

Name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr Age 47 Height 1.73 m Weight 83 Kg Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $40 Million

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr is born to the couple, Rhonda Mack, and Cornell Haynes on November 2, 1974, in Austin City of Texas City. However, his parents got separated when he was 8 years old, due to which he had to move to University City in St.Louis along with his mother. Moreover, Nelly had a very good relationship with his father before their parents got divorced, as the family went on tour all around the world. However, after getting divorced, Nelly had to live a middle-class life, as his mother struggled to provide food for him.

However, after he started attending University City High School, he used music as his escape from the hard life. And not just that here he joined the local hip hop group called, St.Lunatics, that fellow rappers like Ali, City Spud, Slo’Down, Kyjuan, and Murphy Lee. This band became very popular in the neighborhood, with their very first single, Gimme What You Got, which was released in the year 1997. Although, this did not help the band members to land a record deal. Nelly decided to quit the band to pursue his solo music career.

Career Beginnings of Nelly

The Rapper, Nelly’s career started his solo career in the year 1999 after he got a record deal from Universal Music Group. Although, the rapper stated that it is mainly because of A&R Kevin Law representative of Universal Music Group, who was very impressed with the Rapper. However, it is later revealed that Nelly did not have the best relationship with the label, and he received negative feedback all the time. Moreover, Nelly stated that the label disliked him because he was a Hip Hop artist from the Midwest, unlike the others.

Besides, this negative influence did not affect the star rapper, as he went on to release his debut album, Country grammar, which was a hit, as it topped the UK Singles and US Billboard Charts. This response, made the label change their feedback and opinion, on the rapper. After which Nelly focussed on his second album, Nellyville, from which many singles entered the US Billboard Charts. In addition to this, because of his popularity over the years, Nelly started collaborating with other popular musicians like Pitbull, Tim McGraw, Cruise, Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen, Florida Georgia Line, and many more.

Luxury Assets of Nelly

Back in the year 2002, the Star Rapper, Nelly has bought a luxury mansion in Missouri, for over 2.5 million dollars. This luxury mansion sits on a lot, which is 11,000 sq ft long, and it has some of the best views in Missouri, as it is surrounded by pristine forest, sitting atop a mountainside. In addition to this, the mansion has many luxury amenities such as a long driveway, expanding swimming pool, 6 bedrooms, 3-car garage, and many more. However, a close friend to the star stated that Nelly bought this mansion to modernize and sell it for a higher price.

Although, after the burglary at the mansion in the year 2009, Nelly has abandoned the mansion altogether. And recently, he sold this mansion for less than $700,000 grand which is 3 times lower than the original price. However, in addition to this, Nelly also has three more homes in the University City where he is from, that are worth more than $3 million combined. Apart from this, The Star Rapper, Nelly also has many luxury cars in his garage, such as Custom Mustang, Ford Flex, Range Rover, Bentley, Porsche, etc.

Dating History of Nelly

Nelly started his dating run back in the year 1990 when he first dated Channetta Valentine. The couple spent together for almost 9 years, after which they split. In addition to this, with Channetta Valentine, Nelly has 2 children. There was a rumor, which stated that Nelly was dating Karrine Steffans, who is an author. Although, the couple did not disclose their relationship, nor made any comments on that rumor. Shortly after, Nelly started dating a fellow American Rapper Eve. This relationship lasted for only 2 years. In the year 2013, Nelly met American Singer, Ashanti Douglas during an event. The couple started dating as they fell in love at first sight.

Moreover, the couple became viral among the tabloids, as they began appearing on various events holding hands. This couple dated for over 11 years, after which they split. Nelly then met the American Model, Lashontae Heckard, and had a relationship with her for 8 years. However, after this, he went on to date Shantel Jackson, who is also an American Model. Currently, the couple’s relationship is 7 years strong and still going. Many fans of the rapper, believe that Nelly and Shantel Jackson will soon get engaged. Apart from this, there are many rumors that Nelly has short relationships with other stars like Melyssa Ford, Nicole Narain, Kat Stacks, and Claudia Jordan.

Conclusion

In this article, we have explained in detail the various income sources of the rapper, that make rapper Nelly net worth 2021. In addition to this, we discussed in detail Nelly’s Childhood, and how he joined the St’lunatics music band. Next, we shared insights from the start of his music career, his first two albums, and his rise in popularity and fame. Furthermore, we have listed out some of the luxury assets owned by the star rapper and detailed their worth as of now. Lastly, we have provided information on his dating history since the start of his music career.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nelly net worth? The Rapper and Singer, Nelly has a net worth of $40 million as of this year. This net worth is further said to increase in the next few years, as the rapper is busy with new projects and collaborations. What happened to Nelly’s Missouri Mega Mansion? Nelly’s Mega-Mansion in Missouri state, has been abandoned for many years, after the burglary incident. Although, we don’t know what are items stolen from the house. However, the star rapper finally managed to sell this mansion to a buyer, for $700,000. What are some of the hit singles of the rapper, Nelly? Ride Wit Me, Gone, My Place, Just A Dream, Hot in Here, Over and Over, Lose Control, Good Times Roll, Heart of a Champion, High Horse, No Matter What I Do, Hey Porsche, Body on Me, and Shake Ya Tailfeather are some of the hit singles of Nelly.