Nelk Boys Net Worth: Bios, Assets, Age, Families, Relationships, Cars

Nelk Boys is one of those YouTube channels and entertainment companies that is dominating the internet in the present day. Based in Canada, Nelk Boys (or also known as Nelk) launched their channel in 2010. Since then, they went viral for their prank videos and hilarious contents they upload that involve real member from the public. Over the years the channel has gained follower count in millions and established itself as a full-grown entertainment company. While NELK Boys continues to advance further, viewers are quite interested in learning about members of this channel, what is Nelk Boys worth, etc. As of 2022, Nelk Boys net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

While there are many people behind the success of this YouTube channel, the main cast members who are involved in the scenes are Kyle Forgeard, Jesse Sebastiani, Stephen Deleonardis, and Salim Sirur. Kyle Forgeard along with the Martinovic twins, Niko, and Marko founded “NELKFilmz”.

Although the twins didn’t stay in the game for long, Jesse Sebastiani and Lucas Gasparini soon joined Kyle and they got the business running. As for Jesse, he initially appeared in the videos of the channel but later switched his focus more Full Send label (more on this in a bit). Steve Deleonardi (or SteveWillDoIt) is one of the popular faces of NELK Boys who is crazily involved in its content. Salim, who joined the team relatively later is also a popular face of the vlogs they create. These four members have also popularized the term “Full Send”, a slang which means giving your best in everything you do.

Some of the others involved in the group includes Jimmy Gambles, Cousin Jay, Bob Menery and Bradley Martyn among others in production team and those dealing with different ventures under the brand NELK.

Nelk Boys Net Worth, Ventures, Early Information, Career, and Controversies

What is Nelk Boys Worth

The popular Canadian YouTube channel NELK has become quite a sensation in the internet these days. As of writing this article, Nelk Boys net worth stands at around $5 million. If you want to know How wealthy each team member is then here’s their approximate figure as reported by various sources-

SteveWillDoIt having the highest net worth of all with $3.5 million, Kyle Foregeard estimated at $1.5 million, Jesse Sebastiani at $1.5 million and Salim Sirur around $800,000. Although they have garnered worldwide popularity from their infamous pranks, they do not enjoy the monetization benefits from YouTube. The reason is the nature of the content and the capers the platform exhibits. So the question is how do these guys make so much money?

How Much Does Nelk Boys Make

The channel reportedly makes somewhere around $1.5 million annually. The Nelk Boys recently revealed that the group’s main income comes from the revenues generated through sponsorship videos, the sale of the merchandize, and their incredibly successful hard seltzer business.

Since Nelk Boys doesn’t get the monetary benefit from YouTube ads, they obviously had to do something to make their channel profitable. Therefore, they began creating lots of sponsored videos for their viewers. They get a lot of backing from various sponsors like Wizza, Roobet among others who do not have issues with their content. The channel is able to rake in huge cash through this mode in addition to host giveaways for their fans. This makes a significant contribution to NELK Boys net worth today. One of the prominent giveaway was reportedly a Full Send-themed custom designed Ferrari.

Happy Dad hard seltzer

One of the most most flourishing ventures under the channel’s brand name is the Happy Dad hard seltzer- a sparkling water line. Kyle and Steve launched this product in 2021, and even though it hasn’t been very long, the fame of the channel, the fan following helped them with pretty impressive sale across United States so far. Clearly another prominent source of income boosting Nelk Boys net worth. There is no doubt that in the coming years, this product line is going to bring huge revenues to the NELK.

NELK Boys “Full Send” Merchandize

We mentioned earlier that NELK is responsible for promoting the slang “Full Send”. Well, their merchandise lines sell under the label “Full Send” and have proved to be one of the primary money-makers for the group. Currently, Full Send merch has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million. It has a wide range of different products that include T-shirts of different designs, hoodies, hats, socks, flags, mini games, stickers, accessories, candles and many other things.

The brand’s regular products are sold out within minutes of dropping. Some of their merchandizes especially the apparels come in with limited edition and often with single piece exclusive designs. So if you miss it, you may not find another same piece. Full Send uses smart business and marketing tactics which is why they have huge success in their sale.

Various NELK YouTube Channels

There is not one but many different YouTube channels that NELK Boys run and each channel has garnered millions of fans. So the group is able to pull in a good chunk of cash from this platform as well.

Now, that you have an fair idea about what is Woody Harrelson worth and how much do they earn annually, let's delve into their early beginnings a bit.

Early Information

On 6th of July, 2010, Kyle Forgeard along with the Martinovic twin brothers- Niko and Marko Martinovic founded the YouTube channel what was earlier known as NELKFilmz. They worked together for almost 5 years creating contents and Vlogs and posting them. They started attracting a lot of attention through small prank recordings. The twins, however, left the group in 2015 and Lucas Gasparini joined. Shortly after Kyle met Jesse Sebastiani who was working in his own documentary titled “Saved by the Status” at that time. Jesse agreed to joined the NELK squad and the three rocked together ruling the internet with their entertaining talent.

About the Members

Fans also wonder how old is NELK Boys so here a quick overview on the member of this group.

Kyle Foregeard was born on July 12, 1994, in a place called Mississauga, Canada. He is the son of Gayle and Rick. Kyle has always loved to enjoy and have fun with his friends from his early days. His interest for entertaining others have also landed him on movies like Internet Icon and Jack Vale Films. After graduation, he decided to pursue a career in fun and entertainment which led him to launch the YouTube Channel, NELK.

Lucas Gasperini, the second member of the group, came into this world in on 30th of November, 1995, in Canada’s Greater Sudbury area. Passionate about making fun, Lucas started playing pranks on others during his school days. His carefree personality and love for making a day lighter and fun-filled led him to NELK.

Yet another well-known face of Nelk who is responsible for significant contribution in the companies prank videos is Jesse Sebastiani. Jesse was born on 27th June 1993, in Orangeville, Canada. Before joining NELK’s prank squad, he had already established himself as an actor, a social medial figure and a successful YouTuber. With his avid entertaining talent, funny trait, and numerous hilarious tricks, he took NELK to a different level altogether.

Career

NELK Boys started creating and uploading numerous amusing contents or prank videos right from its inception. However, it got its biggest break in 2015 when they dropped the video titled “Coke Prank on Cops”. They team pranked the police officers by telling them that they have Coke in their car. The officers thought Coke meant cocaine when they only meant the drink Coca Cola. Their video garnered million of fans within just a few days after they released it on YouTube and today it has more than 48 million viewership count.

Following this, the NELK Boys found themselves in a controversy. The Los Angeles Department Of Police issued a warning notice to them stating everyone that a prank of such nature was against the law, therefore prohibited. Their video however, became one of the most viewed videos and NELK Prankster Boys managed to get a massive fan following post this entire episode.

As the group was steadily pacing with Jesse and Lucas gaining fame by sharing their contents, Kyle brought in a new member in the group in 2019- Stephen Deleonardis. Steve’s smoking and drinking challenge video impressed Kyle and got him an entry into NELK Boys company. With their growing success each year, the group was expanding and new people joining the team. In 2020, NELK welcomed two more people – Cousin Jay and Salim Sirur.

Some Touring and Recent Career Highlights

NELK Boys not only limit their recording to United States but they also have done many tours around the globe. They took part in “turn the globe challenge” in 2019 which they completed in Europe. The company had also arranged a gathering in a recreational area in Ireland but they didn’t inform the local police about it.

In September 2020, the group also hosted a flash mob in 2020 and thanks to their fam following, more than 200 people gathered in the campus of University of Illinois. However, it was during the time when Covid 19 was at its peak and clearly the event violated the regulations. This led to YouTube demonetizing their channel.

NELK Boys met Donald Trump in October 2020 on Air Force One when he was there for one of his official political rallies. They have a video in their channel showing their moves with Mr. Trump on “Y.M.C.A.” tune in front of the public after his rally. In November of the same year, Nelk recruited John Shahidi as Head of Full Send Entertainment and Nelk, Inc.

The Nelk brand launched their own hard seltzer line “Happy Dad” in May 2021. They initially retailed it through a handful of stores in California. They sold out pretty quickly and the stores started asking for restock. Since then, NELK expanded their distribution of the product to multiple other states and eventually it turned out to be their multimillion-dollar business venture. This proved to be a great success elevating Nelk Boys net worth in a big way.

Very recently, in 2022, they involved themselves in cryptocurrency. The company dispatched “Full Send Metacard”, a NFT this year. Over 10,000 their meta cards reportedly sold out in less than 10 minutes earning NELK a gain of close to $23 million.

NELK YouTube Channels

Aside from their main YouTube channel, the NELK Boys have branched out into several other channels counting to millions of subscribers. Starting with the main channel, it has a accrued a subscriber count of more than 7 million. The channel includes prank clips, videos of the boys partying, travel and more. Some of the other sub-channels are:

Full Send (around 800K)- this channel creates content more relevant to the brand Full Send. Jesse hosts his series “SH*THOLE” on this channel. Full Send Golf (204K)- This channel is relatively new and revolves around golf. Full Send Podcast (1.4 million) is still picking up the pace but has surely garnered a lot of followers. They have also had some distinguished guests in their show Shaquille O’Neal, the former basketball player, Mike Tyson among others. SteveWillDoIt (more than 4 million subscribers) is mainly Stephen’s channel that gives you mainly his vlogs related to things he does, meets, parties and more.

Controversies

Running a channel like NELK Boys showing live pranks sure needs some guts and the members of this channel are all carefree and do not shy away from crossing the boundaries sometimes. Well, fans undoubtedly love them but this has also got them into a series of controversies.

In 2015, a few months after their Coke prank on the LA cops, the state police department issued a notice stating that it is not legal and no one should repeat this. The cops arrested Jesse in 2019, for his prank where he asks a few members of the public in a retail outlet to cover him for a crime. Kyle, Salim and Steve were accused of “disturbing the peace” for a prank that they filmed in Target. The cops took them into custody for the same. On September of 2020, they got themselves in to trouble after hosting a flash mob with more than 200 people attending amidst strict regulations during COVID pandemic.

According to a news report, NELK was responsible for some physical assaults that took place in a gathering. Their videos made negative influence on a group. Well, these are some of the controversies among others that the group entangled themselves into.

Summing Up

NELK Boys started as a single YouTube channel and branched out to various other channels and ventures establishing themselves as a “Brand”. Today NELK is one of the favorite channels among the audience and not only that, its business empire is worth millions. As of today, NELK Boys channel’s net worth is $5 million whereas the brand as a whole including all the ventures is reportedly around $70 million. Despite the various controversies the group members get in, they are still continuing to grow their empire steadily and entertain their audiences in Nelk full send style.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Nelk Boys worth? As of 2022, the Nelk Boys net worth is around $5 million. How much does Nelk Boys make? The company makes money from various different sources like merch sales, YouTube channels, podcasts, Happy Dad Seltzer, and many other ventures. The company reportedly makes more than $1.5 million annually. How old is Nelk Boys? As for the Nelk Boys channel, it launched in 2010, so it is working in full force from the last 12 years. The age of the Nelk Boys members are- Kyle (26 years), Jesse (27 years), Stephen (22 years), Lucas (25 years). What are the names of the Nelk Boys main members? the main cast members of NELK Boys include Kyle John Forgeard, Jesse William Sebastiani, Stephen Deleonardis, Lucas Gasparini. Salim Sirur and Jay joined them a couple of years back and have also been an active member since then.