Neil DeGrasse Tyson Net Worth: Weight, Height, Age, Family, Assets, House

Neil deGrasse Tyson is a world-renowned astrophysicist and author. He serves as the director at Rose Center for Earth and Space (a part of the Museum of Natural History of America) since 1996. Most of you might have seen his picture in textbooks of schools and colleges.

What Is Neil deGrasse Tyson Net Worth?

Neil deGrasse Tyson net worth is $5 million. The astrophysicist earns a great deal of money by serving as a director of the Hayden Planetarium. Despite being just an astrophysicist, his fame is no less than a celebrity. His work has brought him numerous awards and honors, and has also made him a celebrity. Apart from this, he has also been the host, and made guest appearances in many films and television shows. Let us have a look at Tyson’s earnings.

Name Neil deGrasse Tyson Net Worth $5 million Born October 5th 1958, New York City Nationality American Age 63 years Height 6 Ft 2 In Weight 260 lbs (approximately) Spouse Alice Young Profession Astrophysicist, Actor, Teacher, Television Host Career 1987-Present

Neil deGrasse Tyson Income

Neil (63 years old) brings home a check of more than $500k per year. He amassed his fortune by making an appearance in movies and television shows, director of Hayden Planetarium, writing several books, hosting shows, and a few others. As per reports, Tyson earns between $40k to $50k every month.

Book Publications

Neil deGrasse Tyson is the author of several books on various topics. His first book “Merlin’s Tour of the Universe” was released in 1989, and after a few years, he launched another book called “Universe Down to Earth” in 1994. Then in 1998, he authored another book called “Just Visiting This Planet”, and in 2000 his other book “One Universe: At Home in the Cosmos” and “Cosmic Horizons” was published.

Then in the following years, he launched many famous books like City of Stars (2002), My Favorite Universe (2003), Origins (2004), and The Sky Is Not The Limit (2004). Later in the year 2017, the most celebrated work of Neil deGrasse Tyson “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” hit the bookshelves in May. Not only did the book sell thousands of copies, but it was also on the bestseller’s list of New York Times for more than a year.

During this period the astrophysicist also released other famous books like Death by Black Hole (2007), The Pluto Files (2009), Space Chronicles (2012), and Welcome to the Universe (2016). Then in 2018 Neil and Avis Lang released a book called “Accessory to War”, and in the following year Tyson’s another book “Letters from an Astrophysicist”. Last year his book “Cosmic Queries” was launched.

Movies and Television Shows

deGrasse’s first job in the television business as the presenter of popular show Nova’s spinoff “Nova Science Now”. He served as the host of the series for a span of 5 years. In 2011, Tyson said goodbye to the show and in the following year appeared in “The Inexplicable Universe”. He is also the presenter of the famous documentary series called “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey”, and the narrator of “Food Evolution”. Later in 2018, he played the role of “Merlin” in the sci-fi television film “The Last Sharknado”. In 2020, he also hosted “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”.

He is currently working as a presenter for the famous television series called “StarTalk” since 2015. Neil has also made guest appearances (mostly as “Himself”) in numerous movies and shows. He first appeared as a guest in the fictional series “Stargate: Atlantis” in 2008. Later in 2010 and 2018, he made a guest appearance on the hit sitcom show “The Big Bang Theory” (I loved the time when he threatened Raj (Kunal), that he is responsible for kicking Jupiter out of the solar system). After this, he appeared on Marta Speaks in 2012, and later in Gravity Falls as “Pig Waddles”.

He also gave a cameo in the episode titled “The Swedes” of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2015. In 2016, he was featured on several shows/movies like Family Guy, Zoolander 2, Batman v Superman, Lazer Team, Ice Age 5, BoJack Horseman, and many more. If we take his impressive appearances on TV shows and movies, it is safe to assume that he made thousands of dollars out of it.

Early Life

The 63-year-old astrophysicist was born to Cyril deGrasse and Sunchita Maria Tyson, on the 5th of October 1958. His parents had respectable jobs. His father Cyril deGrasse, has the title of being the first director of Harlem Youth Opportunities. Also, Cyril was a sociologist, and was also hired by mayor John Lindsay as “Human Resource Commissioner”. Neil’s mother Sunchita Maria Tyson, was employed as a “Gerontologist” at the U.S. Health, Education, and Welfare department.

Apart from Neil, Cyril and Sunchita are parents of 2 more children, a son Stephen Joseph Tyson and a daughter Lynn Antipas Tyson. Neil was raised in Riverdale. He got inspired to become an astrophysicist, when he visited Hayden Planetarium when he was just a nine-year-old boy (little did anyone know that, he will become the planetarium’s director one day).

Tyson went to public schools in the Bronx, and completed his graduation in 1976. He began to garner fame by giving lectures at various events just at the age of 15. Furthermore, he became so popular, that he even got an offer from Cornell University. However, Neil enrolled himself in Harvard University, and pursued his degree in physics. He completed his graduation in 1980, and later earned his MA in astronomy in 1983 from the University of Texas.

For a brief period, he worked as a lecturer at Maryland University in 1986-87, and later graduated from the University of Columbia with a postgraduate degree in astrophysics in 1989. Two years later Neil completed got his Ph.D. in astrophysics from Columbia University.

Career

After completing his studies, Neil deGrasse joined the place which inspired him to become an astrophysicist “the Hayden Planetarium” in 1994. In just 2 years, he became the director and also supervised the planetarium renovation project. The budget of the project was $210 million, and it was completed in the year 2000. During his time as the director of Hayden Planetarium, he began writing articles for the “Natural History Magazine” till 2005.

He also got an honorable invitation from President George W. Bush to work with CFUSAI and Moon, Mars, and Beyond projects in 2001 and 2004 respectively. In 2004, he was presented with the highest civilian award “Public Service Medal” by NASA. He made studies and came to the conclusion that Pluto is not a planet, and later it was declared by the IAU that Pluto is a dwarf planet. Neil received millions of hate messages for his statements on Pluto. Then in 2009, Tyson hosted a show called “StarTalk”. In 2011, Tyson became the spokesperson at 93rd Phi Theta Kappa International Convention.

Then in 2014, he was invited to the Student Film Festival as a celebrity guest, held in the White House. In the same year, he presented a series called “Cosmos”, which was premiered on National Geographic Channel. Later in 2016, he was featured in numerous shows and movies.

Legal Issues

Back in November and December, Nile deGrasse Tyson was accused of inappropriate behavior by 4 women in 2018. Out of 4 3 women accused him of passing inappropriate comments and physical touching, while the other claimed that he molested her by drugging her. deGrasse accepted that he talked to the 3 women, but his friendly approach was misunderstood by them. While coming to the molesting accusation, Neil straight dismissed it with denial. The women who accused Tyson were Tchiya Amet El Matt (accused of molestation), Katelyn Allers (inappropriate touching), Ashley Watson (sexual advances), and an unidentified girl (inappropriate comments). Due to this controversy, Neil’s reputation got destroyed, and all of his projects were put to a halt. Then in March, it was announced that Neil was innocent, and his work got resumed.

Personal Life

Neil deGrasse is a proud father of 2 children, and currently resides in Manhattan with his spouse Alice Young. He met Alice back in the 1980s and the couple walked down the aisle in the year 1988. Apart from this, he is also fond of wine, and his collection was displayed in Wine Spectator and The World of Fine Wine in 2000 and 2005 respectively.

Conclusion

Neil deGrasse Tyson, is an astrophysicist, but gets treated by the public as a celebrity. He had dreamt of becoming an astrophysicist, when he was just 9 years old. He studied hard in his schools, by the time he became a teenager, he was already delivering lectures at various events. Not only this, but he even got an invitation from Cornell University itself. Apart from being a nerd, Tyson was also interested in wrestling and dancing. Neil deGrasse is also an accomplished author, and has released several books in his name, and most of his books have recorded millions in sales.

Tyson’s work was even recognized by NASA and even by the president of America. Neil’s study in astrophysics, also opened doors of fame to him, and he went on to feature in many movies and television shows. In addition to this, deGrasse has also hosted and narrated many popular documentary series. From being an astrophysicist, to becoming one of the most loved celebrities, Neil deGrasse Tyson has come a long way.

Frequently Asked Questions

