Naomi Campbell Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Career, Relationship

There are numerous well-famed models in the world of fashion. But, Naomi Campbell has proved that one can get seriously wealthy by walking on the ramp. This iconic British model with Jamaican ancestry has made it to the list as one of the top-paid supermodels in recent memory. Aside from her contribution to the fashion industry, she is also a talented actress, singer, and skillful businesswoman. Naomi has been in the industry for decades now stepping into the professional world at the tender age of 7! No wonder this multi-talented supermodel enjoys an extremely successful career. So how much is Naomi Campbell worth? Between her modeling, acting, and other ventures, Naomi Campbell net worth is $80 million.

Campbell established herself as one of the renowned models from a very early age. She has built a high-end work profile by getting associated with some of the world’s eminent brands like Versace, Chanel, and more. She rose to fame as an actress as well starring in various films and television shows. Not to forget that she has released an album in the pop genre.

Naomi has always been pretty vocal about color and race discrimination within the fashion domain. Her outstanding work has, therefore, set a high standard thus breaking all the social barriers. This has in return helped in building a better platform for women of color to showcase their talent.

Now if you are already wondering how did the British model get so successful and amass such a huge fortune, then you landed at the right place. In this posting, you will learn more on what is Naomi Campbell’s net worth, her professional details, early days, personal details, and more.

Naomi Campbell has become a part of the elite group of ‘Supermodels’ through years of hard work and determination. While the exact figures of how much she was earning are unknown, some reports say that she was making close to $1 million or more from the various brand endorsements. She has worked with high-end brands on their fashion campaigns. She worked with brands like Dior, Versace, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Marc Jacobs to name a few. These projects sure would have boosted Naomi Campbell net worth significantly.

In addition to that, she has been the cover girl for more than 500 magazines including some of the tops ones like Vogue, Elle, Time among many others. That’s a huge number helping the supermodel accrue a gigantic amount of fortune upturning how much is Naomi Campbell net worth today.

Other Ventures adding up to Naomi Campbell net worth

While she has been relishing a highly proven modeling career, it is an unfortunate truth that career opportunities for models are in the full boom when they are young. The opportunities get slimmer with age even though several models are trying to break this age barrier. Campbell, therefore, has played it smart by not keeping herself limited to modeling only. She had made her financial future strong by expanding her horizons into other business ventures other than modeling projects.

Campbell has been a part of some music videos that have also amounted to her financial success. As a child, she appeared in Michael Jackson’s “In the Closet”, Bob Marley’s “Is This Love”, George Michael’s “Freedom! 90” and many more. She continued to make a mark in this line on a consistent basis which has paid her well from very early on.

After gaining huge success in these two areas, Campbell explored her acting skills which she was successful too. We do not know how much she managed to pull in from this platform. Although, depending on the success of the movie or the television series, she had sure taken home significantly big paychecks. In addition to that, she delved into singing as well as publishing books, the latter especially has helped with how much is Naomi Campbell worth.

Earnings from fashion opportunities in other countries

As an assertive businesswoman, Naomi has been all over the fashion game. She has invested herself in opportunities not just in the United States but also in other countries. She has explored opportunities in African countries’ fashion world like in Ghana and others. Having collaborated with the Women Management group,

So this gives you a fair idea about how did Naomi get so rich, where did she invest her time and interest that had led to her behemoth success. Let’s see where did the supermodel-actress come from, about her career, and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Naomi Elaine Campbell Celebrated Name Naomi Campbell Date of Birth May 22, 1970 Age 52 years old Place of Birth Streatham, London Parents Mother: Valerie Morris Spouse None Children one daughter Profession Fashion Model, Actress, Businesswoman Net Worth $80 million

Naomi Campbell was born on the 22nd of May 1970 in Stratham, a town in New Hampshire to the South of London. Campbell never got a chance to see her biological father as he abandoned them when her mother, Valerie Morris was four months pregnant with her. Naomi was raised by her mother single-handedly, but she later remarried another person the details of who are unknown. Valerie was a Jamaican dancer by profession. Naomi eventually owned her stepfather’s last name “Campbell”. She also has a half-brother named Pierre who is born in 1985.

Speaking of ethnicity, Naomi is of mixed ancestry. Her mother is of Afro-Jamaican origin. Her biological father was of part-Chinese ancestry in addition to being a Jamaican because of his mother (Naomi’s paternal grandmother).

Naomi’s mother used to work in Rome as a dancer, so she spent some part of her childhood in Rome, Italy. Upon return to London, Naomi’s mother left her with their relatives as she had to tour Europe with her dance group. Naomi went to Barbara Speake Stage School and then later went to Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London. She studied Ballet there.

Career

Modeling career:

Naomi’s got public exposure at the tender age of 7. She was featured in the music video titled “Is This Love” created by Bob Marley. She then appeared in the music video by Culture Club called “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” when she was 12 years old.

While these projects had already made her ready for the professional and commercial world, Naomi received a deal when she was 15. Beth Boldt, who was heading the Synchro Model Agency, identified Naomi in Convent Garden. Through her, she got a chance to be the cover girl of the “Elle” magazine (British edition) even before turning 16. This opportunity became a pathway for several others which gave a huge boost to her career.

Naomi Campbell established herself as one of the most sought-after models of her time by grabbing a spot among the top three models in the entire world during the 1980s and 1990s. She also made it to the list of those 6 models who were bestowed with the title of “supermodels” for the first time. Some of them include Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington who also became good friends of Naomi. They also supported her in breaking the prevailing racial discrimination barriers in the fashion industry.

Campbell’s progress in her career gave her the opportunity to walk on the runway for several high-profile designers like Alaia, Versace, Prada among others. She was also clicked by celebrity photographers like Peter Lindbergh. The British supermodel appeared in more than 500 magazines all over the world. She was a trailblazer for several other aspiring models of color by becoming the first model of color to be appearing in some renowned magazines like Vogue, Time, etc.

Career Built on Acting And Music Videos

After ruling over the fashion industry, Naomi tried her hands at acting. She was a part of several movies and television shows. some of the popular ones include “Zoolander”, “I Feel Pretty”, “Empire” and “American Horror Story: Hotel” among many others. She also became the co-producer and the mentor for the television reality show- “The Face UK”, “The Face Australia” and “The Face US”. This was yet another great source of income piling on to how much is Naomi Campbell net worth at present.

Naomi was featured in several music videos by popular artists like Michael Jackson, George Michael, Madonna, and others.

By 2020, the Supermodel-actress started her own web series on YouTube titled “No filter with Naomi”.

Career as a Businesswoman

During her career, Campbell also ventured into publishing a novel titled “Swan”. It was written by Caroline Upche who was a ghostwriter. The book, however, didn’t do well among the readers. She then also took the bold step of releasing her own album titled “Baby Woman” which was also not well received by the audiences. it couldn’t make it to the billboard charts.

In 1999, Naomi collaborated with Wella Cosmopolitan Cosmetics to launch her very own line of perfumes for women. She had her first own commercial campaign for beauty products in 2019.

She has not only dominated the modeling industry for decades together but has also invested her time and hard work into acting and real estate as well. Her astute career decisions have helped her become one of the richest models in the world. During this time, she also appeared in commercials for NARS Cosmetics and was featured in “British GQ” along with rapper Skepta.

Personal Life and Assets

Naomi has had relationships with a few celebrities like actor Robert DeNiro, Vladislav Doronin- a billionaire from Russia, Mike Tyson, the boxer. She was engaged to the Formula One racing head -Flavio Briatore (1998 and 2003). Prior to that, she was with Adam Clayton- U2 bassist from 1993 to 1994.

In 1993, Campbell landed herself in a few controversies that resulted in her getting fired from Elite Model Management and banned from British Airways forever in 2008. She reportedly abused her clients and employees. In fact, between 1998 and 2009, she faced 11 accusations of assault. She also got convicted 4 times – for hitting her assistant, abusing and assaulting her housekeeper, misbehaving with police, and even assaulting the media persons. Naomi, however, did not have to serve prison time. Instead, she got away with paying fines and serving the community.

In 1999, Campbell spent some time in a rehabilitation center to get over the alcohol and drug addiction she was struggling with. She recently became the mother of a baby girl and has been enjoying motherhood thoroughly.

The British Supermodel has not only earned a high fortune but also spends her wealth equally on philanthropic causes. She has been a part of several social campaigns and donated to charitable causes. She also founded a Breakthrough breast cancer research unit in London. In addition to that, she started two more charities – one for fighting poverty and the other for raising funds for victims of natural calamity.

Assets

Naomi has a high-profile real estate portfolio adding up to how much is Naomi Campbell net worth today. The celebrity model currently lives in a luxurious home in London that sits on a 12000 sq. ft. area. She bought this property for $21 Million. She also has a luxurious mansion in Kenya that has a swimming pool and an array of deluxe rooms. In addition to that, when the star model was dating the business tycoon Vladislav Doronin, he had built a contemporary house for her in Moscow. The property apparently cost around £109 million. Later when they split, they listed it for sale at a price of £78 million.

Vladislav also gifted Naomi a gigantic holiday mansion for her birthday that is located on Cleopatra Island, Turkey. This mansion has 25 bedrooms and is a sustainable property that is designed to look like the Egyptian Eye of Horus. Campbell also had bought a home in Manhattan paying $4 million in 2005 which she sold the next year for $4.5 million.

Naomi also reportedly owns some of the most expensive high-end cars including Porsche Cayenne, Lamborghini Huracan, Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Discovery to name a few.

Summing Up

Naomi Campbell has built her career from scratch and the result is what she is today. Stepping into the professional world from very early on has helped her strengthen her place in the fashion world. It has not only gained her the position as one of the top models in the world but has also made her one of the richest ones ever. Currently, Naomi Campbell net worth is estimated to be $80 million which she has accrued from various sources of income like modeling, acting and business ventures. Hope you enjoyed reading this article about this ace model and her life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Naomi Campbell’s net worth? Naomi Campbell net worth as of 2022 is $80 million. Her main sources of earnings come from her modeling career, acting projects, and other different ventures. How old is Campbell? Naomi Campbell was born on May 22, 1970. This means she is 52 years old at the time of writing this article. Is Naomi Married? does she have children? Naomi has had a few relationships in the past, but she hasn’t gotten married. She does have a baby girl who she welcomed at the age of 50. The father of the child is unknown. Where does Naomi live? Naomi spends most of her time in her luxurious mansion in London. She does have other properties in Turkey, and Moscow as well.