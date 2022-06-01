Most of us began our day with a good cup of coffee to get our day going. Hot coffee in the morning makes our minds active to make us work for the rest of the day. Not all people make their own coffee, mostly because they don’t have much time to prepare it. Starbucks provides a good place for such people to get their morning dose of caffeine on the way to work. The Starbucks coffeehouse acts as the perfect place to get your beverage and just sit back and relax while sipping your drink. You can also get your drink in a to-go cup to drink while traveling to work. Although coffee remains its most sought-after drink, there are many other drinks you can get there that’ll soothe your palate. In this article, you’ll find what are the most popular drinks at Starbucks.

The Starbucks Corporation is the largest coffeehouse chain in the entire world, with nearly 34,000 coffee shops in 80 countries. Founded in 1971, it was just a coffee bean store in the beginning. But its owner Howard Schultz bought the store in 1987 from the original founders and converted it into a coffee shop after seeing the success of coffee houses in Milan, Italy. And he was right, Starbucks soon became famous with many people gathering to get their espresso or cappuccino at its stores present in Seattle, Washington. Soon, Howard Schultz started to expand at an aggressive rate, within just 2 years, there were 46 Starbucks outlets across America. After that, the company never looked back.

The number of beverages on their menu also gradually increased. First established to sell coffee is now selling different kinds of tea, milkshakes, etc. In their current menu, Find out what the most popular drinks at Starbucks are.

What Are the Most Popular Drinks at Starbucks?

There are a huge number of drinks sold at Starbucks, ranging from coffee to milkshakes. But not all of them are good, it entirely depends on your taste and preference about what you may like. You can get the most sugary sweet drink and also the most bitter-tasting drink at Starbucks. Although it depends on your taste, there are some very popular and most sought-after drinks that you may like. Here’s a list of those drinks.

Caffè Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Cappuccino

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

These are just some of the drinks that are very popular at Starbucks. You can get these drinks at all of its outlets. Apart from these, there are many other drinks that are equally or similarly liked by its customers. But this article will mainly focus on the drinks listed above, as they are the most sold at Starbucks. Continue reading this article to know the general taste notes, health benefits, and lastly the price of these 6 drinks.

Caffè Latte

Caffè Latte is one of the most popular drinks at star bucks. Most people that go to work get this drink on the way to get their minds active. This beverage is just a mix of Starbucks’s espresso and steamed milk, topping it with a light layer of foam. This milk-based coffee gives people a nice dose of caffeine to get their day running.

Each serving of this beverage has about 190 calories, which is a sufficient amount in the morning considering the recommended 2000 calorie intake per day. This drink has about 7 grams of fat, which is about 9% of the daily recommended value. It also contains about 18 grams of sugar in it, which is an accepted level of sugar. Even though Coffee is healthy, it can easily turn unhealthy by just adding more sugar. So, make sure to not add too much of it to your Latte. The cost of this drink ranges from $2.95 to $4.15 depending on the size of the cup.

Caramel Macchiato

Although the Caramel Macchiato is a popular drink, it is anything but healthy. This drink is a go-to option for people that love to have a touch of coffee with much sweetness. Caramel Macchiato is just steamed milk combined with vanilla syrup that has a hint of espresso, which is then topped off with a Caramel drizzle.

This drink has about 250 calories for each cup, which is way more than enough for a beverage in the morning. Each cup of it has approximately 7g of fat and 33 grams of sugar, which makes it a sweet drink. As vanilla and caramel are much-liked flavors among many people, you can see why this drink has become popular at Starbucks outlets. But this drink gives no proper health benefit, it’s just there to make your taste buds dance. The price of this drink ranges from $3.75 to $4.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte

The pumpkin spice latte is a unique and tasty drink that is a favorite of many, including me. The flavorful taste of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove present in the combination of the Starbucks signature espresso and milk, makes it a must-try drink. The demand for this drink is huge among the patrons of Starbucks. Though as tasty as this drink is, it doesn’t provide any health benefits. Consumption of this drink regularly must also be avoided for its huge number of calories and sugar content.

This drink has nearly 400 calories, which is basically a quarter of your daily recommended calorie intake. It also contains 50 grams of sugar and 14 grams of fat. Such a drink will surely spike your weight if its consumption goes unchecked. But there is no arguing about its taste, you can top it with some whipped cream and real pumpkin spices to enhance its flavor. I suggest you take this drink occasionally to satisfy your palate. Its price is between $4.25 to $5.25 depending on the serving.

Cappuccino

We all know this beverage as it is the most popular method to intake coffee. The dark and rich espresso lies under a thick and smooth layer of foam. The craft of this drink itself makes it a special one at most coffee shops, including Starbucks.

This drink has about 140 calories per serving with 12 grams of sugar and 5 grams of fat, which makes it a perfect and healthy way to intake coffee. I’m sure you may have tasted Cappuccino at least once, but the Starbucks variant is something you should try. A cappuccino at Starbucks costs $2.95 to $3.95.

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

This one’s a cold beverage with low calories compared to the above-listed drinks. The combination of cinnamon, brown sugar, and espresso mixed with oat milk and ice is enough to cool you down after a stressful day at work. It is a choice of drink for many health aficionados.

It contains just 120 calories with 13 grams sugar and just 3 grams fat. This makes the drink a very healthy and safe option if you are trying to keep your weight in check. The price of this drink starts from $5.45.

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

The Iced green tea lemonade is a good and healthy summer drink to enjoy. Unlike the above-listed drink, this one’s a tea rather than coffee. As the name of the drink implies, Green tea is mixed with lemongrass, mint, lemonade, and lemon verbena which is then blended with ice. After a good shake, you’ll receive a light and refreshing drink that’ll calm your senses.

This drink only has 50 calories per cup with 11 grams and no fat. Such a drink makes it easier for you to reach your health goals while being able to refresh your mind and body from time to time. Although the drink is simple in nature, its cost is between $2.95 to $4.25, which is expensive for a mix of ice, green tea, and lemonade.

Conclusion

The 6 drinks that I have listed above are just some of the most popular drinks at Starbucks. There are many other drinks like Chai latte, Matcha tea latte, Hot chocolate, and many more which are as popular as the ones I’ve mentioned in this article. You can find a drink that you like and tweak it as per your taste by adding or deducting ingredients from it. The Starbucks employees will try their best to make the beverage as per your instructions.

As far as the prices go, although the drinks are a bit expensive, they are made with utmost health and safety standards. The barista who makes you your drinks also tries to live up to your expectations. There are nearly 13,311 Starbucks coffee shops spread across America, which makes it easier for you to find one of its coffeehouses near your location. Surely try to taste the drinks that are listed in this article, I promise you won’t regret it.

FAQs – Most Popular Drinks at Starbucks

What are the most popular drinks at Starbucks? There are many popular drinks that you can find at Starbucks coffee shops, some of them are caffè latte caramel macchiato, pumpkin spice latte cappuccino, iced brown sugar oat milk shaken Espresso, iced green tea lemonade. How many drinks are there at Starbucks? As of 2022, there are 41 drinks on the menu of Starbucks. But this number may differ as the menu of Starbucks is ever-changing. There are also more than 80,000 ways to customize these drinks. Who are the original founders of Starbucks? Gordon Bowker, Gerald Baldwin, and Zev Siegl are the original founders of Starbucks. They founded Starbucks as a Coffee bean shop in 1971. In 1987, the Starbucks store was sold to Howard Schultz, who then Converted Starbucks into a coffee shop and aggressively expanded its outlets.