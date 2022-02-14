Morgan Cole Wallen is a singer and songwriter who popularly sings in Country music. He is also a multi-instrumentalist and has expertise in playing instruments such as Violin, Piano, and Guitar. Morgan Wallen rose to fame after participating in America’s talent show The Voice. Morgan Wallen Net Worth is estimated to be around $4 million. More than 3/4th of this money is from his music career, earned by selling music records and concerts.

Birthplace Sneedville, Tennessee Ethnicity Caucasian Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter Born On May 13, 1993 Age 28 Height 6 feet (1.83 m) Weight 68 Kg Net Worth $4 million

Morgan Wallen Childhood

The birthplace of Morgan Wallen is Sneedville city, located in Tennessee. The names of his parents are Tommy and Lesli Wallen. His father was a preacher, while his mother was a teacher. His parents showed great interesting music, and this instigated Morgan to pursue a career in music. They nurtured their son’s music skills from a very young age by admitting him to piano and violin classes. Morgan began to play violin when he was only 5 years old. However, Morgan had other interests too. He loved playing basketball. In one instance, he broke his elbow while studying in high school. He shifted his focus entirely on Music after that unfortunate incident. Until then, he never had the idea of choosing music as his career.

Morgan Wallen Career Beginning

He participated in the sixth season of The Voice, which was held in the year 2014. Initially, Morgan Wallen was part of Usher’s team, later he became a member of Adam Levine. He was eliminated from the show during the playoffs. Even though he didn’t win the title, it made Morgan Wallen a popular face among Americans. In the next year, Atom Smash, a popular rock band, recruited him. The band consisted of four people namely Mark Annino, Dave Carrey, Gabriel Sanchez, and Luke Rice. Gabriel Sanchez helped Morgan Wallen sign his first deal with Panacea Records. After signing the contract, Morgan released his first single titled “Spin you Around”. In the year 2021, The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Spin you around” with Gold.

Morgan Wallen’s First Album

In the year 2016, Morgan signed his second deal with Big Loud Records. In the same year, he released the song titled “The Way I Talk”. The song was sung by Morgan and co-written by the following artists Ben Hayslip, Chase MacGill, and Jessi Alexander. This song was a huge hit in America and Canada. “The Way I Talk” reached 35th position on Billboard Hot Country Songs and 30th in Country Airplay. It also has a significant impact on Canadian music enthusiasts and became the 30th most popular song in Canada when it was released. He never made it into Billboard charts before and this is his first time.

Before releasing his debut album, Morgan wrote several songs for various budding artists. Finally, in the year 2018, he released his first album titled If I Know Me. It was a huge success and occupied the 10th position in the list of US Billboard 200 and 1st position in Top Country Albums. The first single was already released in the year 2016 while the remaining three singles were released in the years 2017 and 2019. The second single of the album “Up Down” was released in 2017. The third and fourth singles, titled “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You” were released in the years 2018 and 2019. Both the songs made it into the list of Billboard Hot 100.

According to the recent data, the album has sold 1.7 million album-equivalent units so far. It has received two platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. This was a huge feat in his music career.

Morgan Wallen’s Second Album

Morgan released the first single of the second album, More Than My Hometown, on the 27th of May 2020. As the title hints, this song is about Hometown, and it was co-written by the following artists Ryan Vojtesak, Hardy, Ernest K. Smith, and Morgan Wallen himself. This song became a huge hit in English-speaking countries like the USA, Canada, and Australia. More Than My Hometown occupied the 15th position in US Billboard Hot 100, 88th position in Canadian Hot 100, and 2nd position in Australia Country Hot 50. Morgan’s love for his hometown probably inspired him to score this song. The cover photo of this song was photographed near his hometown. The photo features the name of his hometown, Sneedville.

The title of the album was “Dangerous: The double album”. It was finally released in the year 2021. The record numbers achieved by Morgan’s second album went past his first album. It also became Morgan’s first album to occupy the top position on the US Billboard 200. It remained atop for the next six weeks. This created a history that no country artists have ever achieved. Soon after the release, Morgan Wallen was caught in a controversy over his racial slurs. However, people and his fans continued to enjoy Morgan’s music and most of his songs remained atop. In fact, digital album sales increased manifold after that statement.

Morgan Wallen and Controversies

The unanimous support from his fans even brought him two awards from Country Now Awards. He won awards for favorite male artist and Favorite album. Morgan thanked his fans for being supportive and expressed that these awards meant a lot to him since they show his fans’ solidarity. Amid backlash, this gave him the hope to continue his music career.

It has been a roller coaster ride for Morgan in the past two years. The first fall happened in the year 2020 in the month of May. He was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The police officers who caught him under the influence of alcohol asked him to flee the scene, but Morgan refused. After a couple of months, Wallen and his ex-fiance gave birth to their son named “Indigo Wilder”. He shared the good news with his fans via Twitter and expressed his commitment as a parent.

Just after 2 months of his son, he caught the attention of the public after being spotted in a bar, drinking and kissing women. He didn’t wear any masks at that time, thus violating the COVID-19 restrictions. Following this, he experienced another huge blow when he was kicked out from the Saturday Night Live show for his improper behavior in the public without following the COVID-19 protocols. Luckily, he was allowed to join Saturday Night Live show again in November 2020.

He began the journey of his next year, wishing good for everyone. Yet, the unfortunate events followed. Just after 3 days from the start of the new year, Morgan’s album was leaked at several Walmart locations. To be more precise, Walmart began the sale of the Album much before than planned date. Walmart later apologized to Morgan for the mistake that happened.

How Much Is Morgan Wallen Worth?

The selling of music records and tickets collected during music concerts are two of his biggest sources of income. According to a popular estimate, Morgan would gain somewhere around $60K -$80 for singing in a concert or an event. Based on this, we can say Morgan was earning $500K annually.

Since he was both singer and songwriter in most of his songs, he received a great share of money from each song. Currently, he is suffering from an income loss, as he is facing a ban due to the racial slurs he threw. Most of the country radio stations have stopped playing his songs. Companies that were promoting their products using Morgan Wallen have pulled off all the ads that featured him.

He recently agreed to donate $500,000 to organizations that looked for the welfare of black people. This was a disaster for him. Even his long-term sponsor, Big Loud Records, has suspended him indefinitely.

Loyal Fan base

When all his supporters have given up on him, his loyal fans are the only one who is with him. The Big loud Records continues to sell his album despite suspending him. Many of Morgan’s fans are buying the music for the fear that it would be banned in the future. As a result of this, his digital music sales have increased by 3 times, while the album sales have increased by 12 times.

At the same time, critics are bashing Big Loud Records for this act. Critics are upset that the company would give back the money they have collected so far after they lift the ban. Be it whatever, Morgan Wallen is happy that his fans are with him during the difficult times. However, if Morgan is not going to take steps to secure his future in the music career, he would witness the end of his music career soon. Even though he has his fan’s support, he has to neutralize all the factors in order to ensure a promising future.

People are adding political shades to him and asking questions such as Is Morgan Wallen a republican or democratic?

Morgan Wallen Cars

Let us take a look at the Morgan Wallen Cars collection now. He is a fan of buying luxury cars, but he keeps changing them. So far he has bought Porsche Boxter, Mini Cooper, Range Rovers, Mercedes-Benz and BMW sedan.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Morgan Wallen Net Worth

1. What are the main sources of income for Morgan Wallen? There are two main sources of income for Morgan Wallen. They are selling music records and concerts. 2. How much would Morgan Wallen earn by singing one song in the Concert? He reportedly earns around $50K per song and $80 per event. 3. When did Morgan Wallen begin singing? Morgan was part of the church choir when he was just 5 years old. 4. Is Morgan Wallen a republican? The answer to this question is uncertain. Morgan Wallen expressed his support for the police force during the George Floyd case. Again, later, a video surfaced where he was seen celebrating the victory of Joe Biden. Morgan hasn’t given any public statement regarding the party he is currently supporting.