Many of you might not know her or many might have read her blog posts. While some may know her from the cooking show called “Girl Meets Farm”. If you are wondering, I Am talking about Molly Yeh, who is a known author as well as a blogger. She caught the eye of the public with her cooking show which aired on the Food Network channel. Apart from this, Molly Yeh has also worked as a TV presenter for From the Top, Clash of the Cones, and Spring Baking Championship (an American cooking competition show). Stay tuned to know more about Molly Yeh net worth, how old is Molly Yeh, Molly Yeh career, and how much does Molly Yeh make?

What Is Molly Yeh Worth?

According to our reports, Molly Yeh net worth is claimed to be at least $8 million as of August 2022. However, she didn’t land her hands on this massive fortune by luck. Molly Yeh went on to write blog posts for several years on a website called “My Name is Yeh” and eventually ended up releasing a cookbook titled “Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on a Farm”.

The book was released in the year 2016 and went on to win the International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Award the following year. After this, Molly Yeh went on to publish her second book titled “Yogurt” in the year 2018 under the banner of Short Stack Editions. Below are the details on how much does Molly Yeh make?

Name Molly Yeh Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Birth 22 May 1989, Illinois, USA Age 33 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 58 kg Partner Nick Hagen Profession Blogger, Writer Career 2009-Present

How Much Does Molly Yeh Make?

You won’t believe that Molly Yeh manages to earn more than $1 million every year from her work in the TV industry. Also, Molly pulls thousands of dollars by writing blogs on cooking recipes and other cooking-related articles. In addition to this, Molly Yeh is also paid handsomely for endorsing products or companies on her social media accounts. As per estimation Molly Yeh gets more than $250k every month from her writing and hosting works. The American author and TV personality, Molly Yehmanages to pull a sum of $75k every week from her endeavors. Check out Molly Yeh’s earnings from her show.

Molly Yeh Earnings From TV

Molly Yeh started appearing as the presenter of the famous cooking show called “Girl Meets Farm”. In this show, Molly Yeh teaches her audience to how to cook delicious food, while also entertaining the audience. Girl Meets Farm aired its first episode in June 2018 and has successfully completed 10 seasons so far. Currently, the show is running the course of its 11th season the latest episode (as of this writing) of Girl Meets Farm is scheduled to be premiered on September 4th. Each season of Girl Meets Farm consists of 13 episodes (on average).

Thanks to the show, Molly Yeh became a known television personality and got nominated for a James Beard Award in the “Outstanding Personality” category for her work on Girl Meets Farm. Not only this, but she also earned a nomination for the “Outstanding Culinary Host” at the Daytime Emmy Awards. According to our sources, Molly Yeh generally makes over $60k from each Girl Meets Farm season. It is reckoned that Molly Yeh has collected more than $6.2 million from the Food Network’s show alone. Though she makes good money from her show, most of her wealth comes from blogging.

Molly Yeh Earnings From Blog, YouTube & Instagram

The American TV personality has a massive following on Instagram. Her account is followed by more than 810k accounts from all across the globe. It’s no hidden thing that Instagram influencers or content creators make money from paid promotions. The same can be said with Molly Yeh as well. She is paid more than $300 just for doing promotions through an Instagram story. Likewise, Molly Yeh is paid twice the amount she gets for a promotional Instagram story i.e, $608 for endorsing products (or) brands through photos. Molly Yeh manages to bring in over $1k for uploading a sponsored video on her account.

On the other hand, Molly Yeh isn’t much active on YouTube when compared to her other social media handles. Still, her channel is subscribed by 1.98k people from all over the globe. Despite having 9 videos on the channel, Molly Yeh manages to collect up to $10 a year.

As already mentioned, Molly Yeh’s career took off due to her blog posts. Initially, Molly Yeh used to maintain a journal to record her life experiences and creative ideas. She even documented her life experiences while living on a farm. Later in 2009, Molly Yeh started writing blogs and eventually the blog started getting attention from the public. Due to this, Molly Yeh got an opportunity to host a show of her own. Though it is not confirmed, it is estimated that Molly Yeh’s blog generates around $900k to $1 million every year.

Molly Yeh Early Life

The American writer/TV personality, Molly Yeh was born to a couple named John Bruce and Jody Yeh. Both Judy Yeh and John Bruce have ties in the music industry. According to reports, John Bruce serves as a clarinetist (a type of musical instrument) as well as an assistant at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. It is reported that John Bruce joined the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the year 1977 and has been working there ever since.

Aside from this, Molly Yeh’s father is also the founding director of “Chicago Pro Musica”. Molly Yeh’s father is of Chinese descent, while her mother is of Jewish heritage. Jody Yeh welcomed her second daughter, Molly Yeh on the 22nd of May 1989 in the village of Glenview, which is in Illinois, United States. Before Molly, Jody gave birth to a daughter named “Jenna”. Molly Yeh was sent to Glenbrook South High School and later on to Midwest Young Artists Conservatory.

During her time in high school, Molly Yeh used to serve as a member of percussion groups called “The Rattan Trio” and “Beat 3”. Molly Yeh and her percussion group participated in the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition in the years 2004 and 2005. Interestingly, the group won gold medals at both events. Also, during high school, Molly Yeh started blogging in 2009.

Molly Yeh Career

After passing high school, Molly Yeh relocated to New York City and got admission into Julliard School. At Julliard School, Molly Yeh started working as an editorial assistant. She also started writing for “The Julliard Journal”. Later in 2011, Molly Yeh walked out of Julliard School with a degree in music. After this, Molly Yeh started working on her cookbook. Later in 2016, Molly Yeh released her first cookbook titled “Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on a Farm”.

The book was published by Rodale Books, and it went on to earn an IACP (which stands for “International Association of Culinary Professionals) Cookbook Award in the year 2017. Due to the success of her book, Molly Yeh was offered a show by the Food Network, which she accepted. Molly Yeh’s show “Girl Meets Farm” was aired in June 2018 and has completed 10 seasons with the 11th season on the air. Also in 2018, Molly Yeh started to serve as a co-presenter of the podcast “From the Top”.

The podcast mostly featured upcoming or struggling musicians. Being from a musical background, Molly Yeh herself was invited to the show during her academic years i.e, in 2004 and 2007. Last year, Molly Yeh also served as the presenter of “Clash of the Cones”. She was also recently seen presenting the 8th season of the cooking competition program “Spring Baking Championship”.

Molly Yeh Personal Life

During her studies, Molly Yeh met a man named, Nick Hagen and the pair started dating each other. Later in the year 2014, Nick and Molly walked down the aisle. After marriage, the pair relocated to East Grand Forks, Minnesota. In East Grand Forks, Molly Yeh’s husband started working as a farmer. 4 years after their marriage i.e, in 2018, Molly Yeh became pregnant with her first child.

Then in the following year, Molly Yeh gave birth to a girl named, Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen on the 30th of March. Last year in September, Nick and Molly revealed that they are going to become parents for the second time. On the 20th of February this year, Molly Yeh and Nick Hagen welcomed their second child, a daughter named Ira Dorothy Yeh Hagen.

Conclusion

The American TV personality, Molly Yeh has had humble beginnings like many celebrities. She started off her career as a hobby and eventually, her hobby landed her the opportunity to write a book and later on, host a show. Molly Yeh’s journey to success teaches us the importance of having a hobby. Despite coming from a musical background, Molly Yeh chose to turn her hobby into a professional career. And her decision brought millions of dollars into her pockets and on top of this, it made her a renowned face in the public. Molly Yeh continues to host “Girl Meets Farm” and her net worth is going to increase even more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Molly Yeh

1. What is Molly Yeh worth? A. According to reports, the net worth of the American author/TV personality, Molly Yeh is a handsome $8 million as of August 2022. 2. How old is Molly Yeh? A. The American blogger/cookbook writer, Molly Yeh is currently 33 years old. 3. How many children does the TV personality, Molly Yeh have? A. Molly Yeh is the mother of two daughters namely Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen and Irs Dorothy Yeh Hagen. The former child was born in 2019, while the latter was born in February 2022. 4. What is the height of the American blogger, Molly Yeh? A. The height of the American blogger, Molly Yeh is 5 feet and 7 inches.