Miranda Cosgrove is a well-known television and film actress, singer, and songwriter who started her career when she was only a child. The actress has played different teen and adult roles in several movies and television shows to date. However, you might probably know her from the days when she played the role of Carly Shay or other Nickelodeon series back in the early 2000s. She rose to stardom as a child actress since then. In fact, after her successes in the acting career at that tender age, she was also recorded as the highest-paid child actress in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records. Today, Miranda Cosgrove net worth is estimated to be between $10 to $12 million, although a few websites have listed it as $15 million.

Despite the difference in the net wealth figure, it is evident that Miranda is pretty rich. But has it ever struck to you how did the now 28-year-old television star earn so much fortune so early in her life? Well, it did not get accumulated overnight. Her sheer hard work and skills and the fact that she explored her talent so early on is the main reason behind her wealth and success.

Real Name: Miranda Taylor Cosgrove Popular name: Miranda Cosgrove Age: 28 years old Born on: 14th May 1993 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California Profession: Film Actress, songwriter, Singer, Host, Television Actress Salary: $180,000 Net worth: $10 to $12 million as of 2022

Through this posting, we will cover more details on Miranda Cosgrove net worth, her biography, where is Miranda Cosgrove now and more interesting facts about her. Let’s move on to learn more…

Miranda Cosgrove Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life:

Miranda Cosgrove, or should we call her Carly Shay – the role she is widely known for in the iCarly show (Nickelodeon), is one of those young artists who have achieved both wealth and success at an astonishingly early age. After getting recognition in the ever-beloved Nickelodeon series, she went on to sign more television shows and movies that have made a significant contribution to her bank.

Before getting launched as a lead actress in iCarly, the teen sitcom, the star had appeared in a major role in Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh”, playing the role of Megan Parker, the younger sister of the two main characters. This not only brought her to the limelight but also made way for more endeavors and led her to what she is today. Miranda made her movie debut in “School Of Rock”, a musical comedy film released in 2003 that got her appreciation from across the world.

Miranda Cosgrove Net Worth and Salary:

What’s Miranda Cosgrove net worth? A question that most of her fans have in mind when they see the iCarly star on-screen. As given earlier, so far, the actress has gathered wealth valuing around $10 million or perhaps more, as per Miranda Cosgrove net worth 2021 and 2022 posting.

As for the salary and earnings of Cosgrove, her main source of income comes through her career in acting. The actress has made an appearance in several television shows, movies, music videos, and even video game series.

She pulled an astoundingly big paycheck on the iCarly show back then. The actress was reportedly receiving a staggering amount of $180,000 per episode. This means that at the time when the series came to an end after airing around 97 episodes through 6 seasons, the young lady had already accumulated close to $1.7 to $1.9 million. It made a huge elevation in how much is Miranda Cosgrove worth as of 2022. This also got her name listed as the highest-paid child actress and the second-highest paid actor irrespective of gender in the Guinness Book.

The 28-year-old actress has also made a significant contribution as a voice actor which might not be known to many. If you have watched “Despicable Me” and its sequels, then you are well acquainted with the character Margo. Cosgrove voiced Margo in the animated motion picture.

Other sources of income:

Other than the acting career, Miranda Cosgrove also earns money from songwriting. Her talent in music led her to several musical releases that comprise singles, studio albums, promotional numbers, and extended plays. A few of them have made it to the US Billboard giving her musical career a big boost while simultaneously adding up to the net worth. It doesn’t stop there. Miranda also makes a good amount of cash from different concert tours or live events alongside her on-screen presence.

The actress is also known for working in some commercials that act as her side earnings. She reportedly signed up an endorsement contract with the Neutrogena brand which helped her pile more wealth. She has hosted the CBS series “Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove” which also cannot be ignored when talking about her earnings.

Now that you know what’s Miranda Cosgrove net worth is, here is an insight into the star’s biography and what her childhood days were like.

Biography and Early life:

Miranda Cosgrove, whose full name is Miranda Taylor Cosgrove was born in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 1993. She comes from a simple and decently settled family. Her father, Tom Cosgrove, is the owner of a dry-cleaning business while her mother, Chris Cosgrove, is a homemaker. The actress had also once disclosed that she has English, French and Irish ancestry in her blood. She was homeschooled from when she was in grade 6. The actress enrolled herself in the University of Southern California to pursue acting and to stay closer to her family. She started with a major in Film but later on transitioned to a degree in Psychology.

Cosgrove began her journey of acting right from when she was just 3 years old. Her forte was identified by a talent hunt agent when she was singing and dancing at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The agent reached out to her mother for modeling projects to which she agreed. Miranda’s professional journey began from then on. Soon, she appeared on television advertisements for popular brands like McDonald’s and Mello Yello, a soft drink company.

When she turned 7, Cosgrove got really passionate about modeling and got into different fashion projects. She proved to be quite successful as a model. The actress simultaneously started auditioning for wider and more serious roles in television, film, and theatre.

Career and Miranda Cosgrove Net Worth:

Miranda Cosgrove’s early start in the entertainment world gave her good exposure to the industry and helped in refining her skills. Other than the television commercials she was in, she made her very first appearance on television in 2001 as the voice of young Lana Lang, a character in Smallville, a TV series. In 2003, she starred in Richard Linklater’s film “School of Rock” as Summer Hathaway which was well-liked by the audience. The movie was an enormous hit both commercially and critically bagging high ratings and collecting over $131,282,949 around the world. The success of the film added to Miranda Cosgrove net worth in a big way and needless to say, her acting and charming presence were praised by everyone.

The film gave Miranda good exposure leading her to sign up for more projects. In 2004, she broke through the famous Nickelodeon series, “Drake and Josh” playing the role of the mischievous sister. She was in this role for the entire series with four seasons. Her acting grabbed a lot of attention, and she pulled in a good amount of salary. Acting in this Nickelodeon series also exposed to a wider audience and caught the attention of different filmmakers.

The actress spent the next couple of years making guest appearances on various programs like “Unfabulous”, “Lilo & Stitch”, “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?”, “Zoey 101” other Nickelodeon shows and more. In 2005, she got the lead role in a film called “Yours, Mine & Ours”. The film reportedly hit over $17 million in the very first weekend after its release.

The Breakthrough:

After all the hard work that the actress had put in working on different projects, she finally got a major breakthrough as she got selected as the lead actress in the Nickelodeon Series, iCarly. The ratings received by the show were sky-high. Following the then internet trend of self-recording videos and uploading on YouTube, Miranda dropped her first song as a music artist “Leave It All to Me”. The iCarly team made this their theme song and released it through Columbia Records. It elevated her image in the music industry in a big way. The soundtrack also topped the list of Billboard Kid Chart getting the young actress and singer a major chunk of money.

Cosgrove subsequently released quite a few songs like “Stay My Baby”, “About You Now”, “Christmas Wrapping”(which was the title song of the film “Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh”). “About You Now” is also her first extended play and made it to 47th place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It includes five songs. She then recorded a single soundtrack “Raining Sunshine” for the animated film “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”.

Some of her other well popular contributions in the music career include “High Maintenance” release in 2011, an EP that had the song “Dancing Crazy.” This song performed well in the billboard charts. It got to #40 on the US Billboard Adult Pop Songs. That year, she also met with an unfortunate accident in which she injured her ankle for which she had to take a break from her work, especially the concert tours.

Miranda has also earned solid appreciation when she acted in the 2015 thriller film, “The Intruders”. Her latest project was a role in the Sci-Fi thriller 3022 as “Lisa Brown”.

Awards:

Miranda Cosgrove is a multi-talented artist and her contributions in the entertainment world have been rightfully recognized time and again with different awards and titles. Other than the Guinness Book of World Record listing her as the highest-paid child actress, she was awarded the “Young Artist Award” twice and the “Kids’ Choice Award” once. As a singer and songwriter, Cosgrove was able to grasp the top spot as MTV’s Female Pop Rookies of 2009.

Assets:

Some sources say that actress Miranda Cosgrove invested in real estate at a very young age of 19. She bought a property in 2012, that stands on 3000 Sq. ft. of floor space in Los Angeles, California. The luxurious mansion was constructed in 1952 and cost her $2.65 million. It is said to have a swimming pool and a lot of renovations have been done to meet the present-day lifestyle.

Personal Life:

Cosgrove once revealed that before taking up acting as a career, she had an interest in being a veterinarian. Sources say that the actress suffered insecurities about her body image in her childhood days. She spends her free time playing guitar and horse riding.

Reportedly, in 2014, the actress was said to have filed a restraining order against a fan who grew abnormally obsessive about her. Sources said that he used to stalk her by keeping a close watch on Miranda’s social media activities. The person sent her presents that she would return unopened. It had crossed boundaries when he sent her photos of his self-mutilated arms and blackmailed her that he would kill himself. It was then that the actress had approached for a restraining order from the court.

Miranda had also faced a huge loss and a hold back in her career after she met a car crash in 2011 that had left her in a wheelchair for several months that affected her work. Due to this situation, she said she was withdrawn from many high-profile projects like contracts with Sony, many concerts, etc. that would have made significant advancements in her career. She also had to give up the contract with Neutrogena, which led to a loss of close to $400,000.

Wrapping Up:

Miranda is a self-made star and when it comes to her financial success, she has truly earned it with her hard work and diligence. Kickstarting her career at a tender age helped her refine her acting skills through various television commercials as well as her roles in different series. As of 2022, she is 28, and she has already reached stardom. It is also worth mentioning that the actress not only earns significant wealth but also spends them for good cause. She offers financial support to St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

That said, Miranda Cosgrove net worth will certainly take a significant leap in the coming future given the splendid way the actress is progressing. Being a successful young artist, she is an inspiration for many of this generation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Where is Miranda Cosgrove now? Miranda Cosgrove is still acting in films and television series. Her last work “CBS series Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove” got her nominated for Daytime Emmy Award nominations in 2020 twice. The iCarly team had also announced that Cosgrove was to reappear in the iCarly comeback as Carly Shay. How much is Miranda Cosgrove worth? As per Miranda Cosgrove net worth 2021 and 2022 reports, the actress has an accumulated wealth valuing to $10 million. Does the iCarly lead actress have any children? No, Cosgrove hasn’t got married yet and doesn’t have any children. How tall is the actress? The iCarly lead actress’s height is 5’6″ or 1.68 m.