“One Man’s Trash, Is Another Man’s Treasure”, I Am sure you might have heard this proverb in school, but have you seen its application in real life? If your answer is “Yes”, then congratulations as you already know the secret behind the proverb. And if your answer is “No”, then read this post till the last to know how a man who used to pick up garbage to earn a living went on to become a millionaire.

This post is about one of the hosts and main cast of the popular History show “American Pickers”, Mike Wolfe. Born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, Mike Wolfe is a reality TV personality as well as a businessman. After getting fame from the show “American Pickers”, Mike ventured into producing shows and writing books as well. As established in the introduction of this post, Mike started his career by picking up trash and eventually went on to become one of the best antique traders in the United States.

So, what is the story of Mike Wolfe? How old is Mike Wolfe? What is Mike Wolfe net worth? and How much does Mike Wolfe make? All the answers to the questions are right here in this article, all you have to do is read it.

What Is Mike Wolfe Worth?

The trash picker turned antique trader, Mike Wolfe net worth is an incredible $7 million as of July 2022. If you are wondering, then let me tell you that Wolfe built his massive net value by collecting relics and later selling them for profits. His quest to build a huge net value was further assisted by the reality TV show “American Pickers” whose stipend increased Mike Wolfe’s bank balance many times more. The first episode of American Pickers was first telecasted way back in 2010, where Mike served as the host along with his longtime buddy, Frank Fritz (if you want to know about Frank Fritz as well, you can check it out on our website). The show became a smashing hit, and it is still going on strong (we’ll talk more about this show in a later section). For now, let’s see how much does Mike Wolfe make?

Name Mike Wolfe Net Worth $7 million Birth 11 June 1964, Joliet, USA Nationality American Age 58 years Height 6ft Weight 70 kg Partner Jodi Faeth (m-2012-2021) Profession Businessman, TV Personality, Author Career 2010-Present

How Much Does Mike Wolfe Make?

Mike Wolfe collectively makes between $2 million to $3 million every year from his works as a relic trader as well as the host of American Pickers. In addition to this, he also earns ample money by serving as a producer and writer. Also, he receives handsome payment for promoting (or) advertising products. A significant portion of his wealth also consists of all the profits made by selling merchandise and other fashion-related products. Given that he is a man of many talents, it is not difficult for him to earn around $250k each month. According to our estimation, the weekly takings of Mike Wolfe are computed to be at least $75k. Below is the information on Mike Wolfe’s earnings.

Mike Wolfe’s Earnings From American Pickers

Initially, the takings of Mike Wolfe from American Pickers were comparatively low to what he earns today. The first episode of American Pickers was aired in January 2010, and it ran till April 2010. The first season of American Pickers has 12 episodes and Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz were reportedly paid $125k each. The show ratings improved as the show progressed and Mike was paid around $20k an episode, and eventually it was increased to $35k per episode. The show has 22 seasons so far, and the 23rd is currently airing. It is said that Mike Wolfe reportedly earned at least $500k from season 3. So, if calculate the overall figures, Mike Wolfe ultimately acquired more than $15 million to $25 million over the years from American Pickers alone.

Mike Wolfe Earnings From Business Ventures

Aside from “American Pickers”, a large portion of Mike Wolfe consists of the revenue generated from this antique shop named “Antique Archaeology”. Before starting this shop, Mike Wolfe used to lend a hand to his mother to pick up trash. Soon, he started refurbishing his findings and later on sold them for a profit. Once Mike bought a pre-owned bike from a farmer, refurbished it, and later on managed to get more than $4.95k out of it after selling it.

Eventually, he realized that selling refurbished goods is bringing in profits, and thus he decided to start a shop that would deal with preowned goods or products. The idea behind this is that people don’t always realize the true value of most of the things they throw away. This is where Mike and his store come in who collect various relics or purchase them from people, garage sales, auctions, etc. and later sell them for a profit.

The “Antique Archaeology” became a known shop in no time and later on, it caught the eye of the History Channel, and thus it started getting featured in the episodes of American Pickers. Mike started his shop in Le Claire, Iowa, and now it also operates in Nashville, Tennessee. You will be amazed to know that the shops now generate profits up to $11 million every year.

Mike Wolfe Books

Aside from hosting a show and running an antique store, Mike Wolfe is also into writing books. The American TV personality has written a few books over the course of time. His first book titled “American Pickers Guide to Picking” was launched a year after American Pickers started airing i.e, in 2011. Two years later, Mike launched his second book titled “Kid Pickers: How to Turn Junk into Treasure”. As you can read in the title, this book served as a guide for children, who are curious to find new things.

Both “American Pickers Guide to Picking” and “Kid Pickers: How to Turn Junk into Treasure” received positive responses from the readers. Later on, he released another book titled “Art of the Pick and Debt Advice”. Mike Wolfe’s profits from writing books haven’t been made public, but it is safe to assume that they were decent. Otherwise, why he would have continued to write the other books?

How Does Mike Wolfe Spend Money?

The American TV personality, Mike Wolfe took a liking to investing his money in assets. Thus, he spent millions of dollars to acquire real estate properties and bikes. Mike is the owner of many classic and modern bikes and also the keeper of plenty of real estate properties. According to reports, Mike and his then-wife, Jodi Faeth paid a sum of $182 for a 5,600-square foot house located in Tennessee in 2016. Later on, the couple took over another 1,800 square feet house (which is on the same lane) for $375k.

After the divorce, Jodi became the owner of the former house and the latter went to Mike. Mike also bought a property in North Carolina in October 2019. According to reports, the residency is 1,400 square feet, and it was purchased by Mike for $450k. This ownership of this house was granted to Jodi after the divorce. During the divorce proceedings in 2020, Mike paid $1.05 million for a 3,150-square-foot home. The property is situated in Franklin, Tennessee, and it features 3 bedrooms and bathrooms. The ownership of this property is still with Mike.

Mike Wolfe Commercial Real Estate Properties

The American Pickers host also bought several real estate properties for business purposes. Back in 2009, Mike managed to strike an agreement that allowed him to purchase a 3,100-square-foot establishment for just $100. The property is located in Le Claire, Iowa and Mike rented it to “The Shameless Chocoholic Store”. In the following year i.e, in 2010, Wolfe purchased another place in Le Claire for a whopping $115k and rented it for commercial purposes.

Then in the years 2011 and 2013, Mike Wolfe bought two properties in Le Claire for his “Antique Archaeology Stores”. He paid a sum of $97k and $23k respectively for those two properties. He also acquired an establishment in 2014 in Nashville for his antique shop. After this, he paid around $400k for an establishment in Tennessee in 2016, which is rented to a cycle shop.

The landowner of Nashville Olive Oil, which is in Columbia, Tennessee is Mike Wolfe, who bought the place for $575k in 2017. Also, Mike spent more than $200k to purchase two establishments around Tennessee in June 2018.

Mike Wolfe Early and Personal Life

Rita Wolfe is the mother of Mike Wolfe, who gave birth to him on the 11th of June 1964 in Joliet, Illinois, United States. There is no information on who Mike Wolfe’s father is. Apart from Mike, she is also the mother of two children named Beth and Robie. At the early age of 6 years, Mike Wolfe started helping out his mother in her work which was to pick garbage. Mike was sent to Sudlow Intermediate School, where he befriended Frank Fritz. Soon, he started selling things for profit and eventually became a TV star and owner of an antique shop.

Mike met his soul mate Jodi Faeth in the mid-1990s and started dating. Jodi and Mike welcomed their daughter named Charlie in January 2012. The pair tied the knot in September 2012. Last year, Mike and Jodi ended their marriage due to irreconcilable differences.

Conclusion

Mike Wolfe has a humble beginning. If we take a look at his early career, the work he used to do has no scope (at least from other’s perspectives). However, Mike managed to turn things around and made his work into a multi-million business. Mike didn’t stop here, he went on to invest his money in real estate and also starred in one of the most watched TV shows “American Pickers”. Mike Wolfe is still part of American Pickers and currently, the show is airing its 23rd season.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mike Wolfe

1. What is Mike Wolfe worth? A. The TV personality, Mike Wolfe net worth is currently a whopping $7 million. 2. How old is Mike Wolfe? A. The owner of Antique Archeology, Mike Wolfe turned 58 last month on the 11th. 3. How many children does Mike Wolfe have? A. Mike is the father of a girl named “Charlie Faeth Wolfe”, whom he fathered with his former wife Jodi Faeth. Jodi and Mike married in 2012 and divorced last year. 4. What is the height of Mike Wolfe? A. The host of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe stands 6 feet tall.