Mike Rowe is a known face in the television industry who is mainly recognized as a talented narrator and presenter. He has hosted shows like “Dirty Jobs” and “Somebody’s Gotta Do It” among others. That is not all though. Rowe has given his voice to several characters in different films and you might probably have seen him in several commercials as well. This multitalented television personality has accrued huge wealth from various television endeavors during his 20 years long career. But the question is how huge his wealth really is? According to the current estimates, Mike Rowe net worth is $30 million.

Mike has been a narrator for more than 50 television shows during two decades of his career which speaks volumes of how much in demand he is in the industry for this role. As an actor he has more than 30 movies to his credit. The “Dirty Jobs” host has worked for some of the top television channels like CNN, Discovery channel, Nat Geo, TBN and others. and did you know that he was an Opera singer as well? In this article we will go deeper into Mike Rowe’s live and see what his early days were like, how much does Mike Rowe make, his career, personal life and more. so without further delay, let’s move on.

Mike Rowe Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, and Personal Life

Establishing himself as one of the most successful and high profile television narrators of all time, Mike has carved out an attractive portfolio for himself. He is also one of those amazing people who motivates others to uncover their capabilities or follow their passion. The television personality has not just become widely recognized for his work but also build an impressive bank. So let’s see how much is he worth and what his annual pay check looks like.

What is Mike Rowe Worth?

As 2022, Mike Rowe Net Worth stands at $30 million although one website online has stated his worth to be more than $45 million. Nonetheless, this is a great number for a successful hosting star. While he has earned a major portion of this wealth from the mainstream hosting career, Rowe has invested himself in other in screen ventures as well.

How Much Does Mike Rowe Make

According to various reports, Mike Rowe has an annual income that varies between $5 to $10 million. Quite impressive figure isn’t it! Well, he hasn’t gotten to this high paycheck over night. He has built his career from scratch to come to what is Mike Rowe worth today.

When the hosting star first began his career in this field starting as host for “On-Air TV” for American Airlines, his salary back then (in the early ’90s) was $10,000. He continued to take up various other minor television projects that have combined got him a fair amount of money considering the currency value during that time. After this he bagged another major undertaking- a show called “The Most” aired by The History Channel. The show ran from 2001 to 2004 and Rowe was making a salary of $350,000 annually. This means that at the end of the show, he accrued close to $10,50,000 making a significant addition to Mike Rowe net worth.

As a host for the 2014 CNN aired show “Somebody’s Gotta Do It”, Mike Rowe has been taking home a pay check of $1 million a year. The show was initially aired by CNN for a year from 2014 to 2015. TBN then picked it up from 2018 and is continuing to air to date. So by now, the television host has amassed a massive amount of fortune from this program alone adding significantly to Mike Rowe net worth.

In addition to that, considering that Rowe works for some of the big channels, there is no doubt that he picks up bigger pay checks from the shows he hosts and narrates for these channels.

Other Endeavors

In addition to his mainstream career, Rowe has also been a part of several movies and sitcoms that have helped him boost his wealth. He has been very active when it comes to brand endorsements and television commercial. In fact, a distinctive portion of Rowe’s earnings comes from this channel. The television personality has been a spokesperson for several top brands like Ford Motor Company, Caterpiller, Motorolla, Novartis (the Pharma Company), Viva paper towels and more. Rowe is frequently seen appearing in different advertisements from these brands.

Besides that, Mike has his own small entertainment company called mikeroweWORKS Foundation. The TV host also reportedly has 5 to 6 properties which is a solid investment. He gets rental income from these houses adding up to what is Mike Rowe worth. He earns around $340,000 every year from this source.

There is yet another source of income here that Mike enjoys periodically. Although the exact figure is unknown, the hosting star reportedly rakes in around $400,000 from dividends and interests that comes from the government bonds and bank deposits.

So now you have a fair idea about how much does Mike Rowe make and the various sources of his income. Let’s move on to see where did Rowe grow up, more biographic and professional details about him.

Biographic and Early Life

Real Name Michael Gregory Rowe Popular Name Mike Rowe Nationality American Date of Birth 18th March 1962 Place of Birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States Age 60 years Parents Father: John Rowe, Mother: Peggy Rowe Spouse / Children None Profession Television Host, Narrator, Voice Artist Net Worth $30 million

How old is Mike Rowe? Mike Rowe was born Michael Gregory Rowe on 18th March 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland. So he is 60 years old as of 2022. He is the son of John Rowe and Peggy Rowe who were both teachers by profession. He attended Kenwood Presbyterian Church in Nottingham, Maryland, where his parents would go frequently. When in school, Mike was a part of Boy Scouts and he eventually became an Eagle Scout in 1979. He was passionate about performing right from his childhood days and therefore, he grabbed all the opportunities he could possibly get in school. He became a part of his school’s theatre and music group.

In 1980, Rowe graduated from Overlea High School where he was a star in music and theatre. To further his studies, he enrolled himself at Essex Community College but later shifted to Towson University. Mike graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in communication studies from here in 1985.

Career

Early Career

Mike began his career in 1984 while he was pursuing his college degree. Although he tried to get a gig on screen, he wasn’t able to. Rowe mentioned in an interview that he then felt that the best way to step into the entertainment world was Opera. He managed to get into the Baltimore Opera by auditioning with them. His aim was to attain his union card (American Guild of Musical Arts Card) that would eventually help in screen actors guild getting him the screen actors guild card.

Rowe performed La Bohéme in the Baltimore Opera along with few other shows. Although entering into opera was just a ladder to get into the show biz, as he started performing opera, he started enjoying it. But this was a smart move indeed. He soon started getting offers to host different television shows. One of the prominent hosting projects was WJZ-TV aired “Your New Home”. The show ran for 15 long years.

Career since 1990

Mike Rowe’s career began sailing smoothly by this time. In 1990 he started hosting a show called “CD-ROM trivia game called “Radio Active”. He went on to take up diverse hosting projects like “QVC” for a shopping channel; an instructional guide for a satellite TV service and more. Although these were minor gigs, they played an important role in helping him land a major project in 2001. He began hosting the show called “The Most” run by The History Channel. He continued with his role in this until the end of the show in 2005. Simultaneously, during this time Rowe also started presenting another show called KPIX-TV’s “Evening Magazine”.

In 2002, Mike became the host for the show “Worst Case Scenario” by TBS. This was a single season series that was aired for 13 seasons. Along with this he started hosting “Somebody’s Gotta Do It”, one of the shows that made him widely popular. In this show, Rowe depicted different unpleasant jobs/ careers and this concept later was used in creating another popular show of Rowe’s career “Dirty Jobs”. Meanwhile he also presented Facebook Watch show titled “Returning the Favor”.

Coming back to the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs”, it proved to be a major breakthrough for Rowe. He hosted this series till 2012 until the channel cancelled it. Rowe continued to host some of the top shows for Discovery Channel like “Egypt Week Live! ” and “How Booze Built America”. “Egypt Week Live!” gave him the opportunity to travel to Egypt and explore the Egyptian tombs along with a well-famed archaeologist Zahi Hawass.

CNN picked up “Dirty Jobs” in 2014 from where it stopped and aired it for three more seasons after renaming it to “Somebody’s gonna Do It” with Rowe maintaining the capacity as the host. TBN then continued airing it from 2018 after CNN stopped. Mike Rowe was never short of projects. Some of the other projects with him playing the host include “Shark Week”, “After the Catch” (ran for 5 years from 2007), “Bering Sea Gold: Under The Ice” among others. Some of the latest ones that he is still a part of are “Returning the Favor” and “Six Degrees with Mike Rowe”(2021 to Present).

Career as a Narrator, Voice Artist and Actor

In addition to his incredibly strong portfolio as a host, Mike Rowe is also an accomplished excellent narrator with good voice acting skills. There is a long list of shows that he has given the background voice for. They include “American Hot Rod”, “Deadliest Catch”, “American Chopper”, “Ghost Hunters”, “How The Universe Works”, among many others. As a voice actor he has been a part of “American Dad!”, “Wild Pacific” and others. In the show “Last Man Standing”, you will also see the acting skills of this multi talented individual.

Well that’s not it, the American host has also written a book “The Way I Heard It” which he started as a podcast transcript originally but gradually ended up writing a book. However, it is also available in the same name as a podcast. As for the book, Mike sure enjoys royalties that comes with the sale of each copy.

Awards and Accomplishments

Michael Rowe has made enormous contributions in the television domain as a show host and narrator. He has not only garnered a high level reputation and huge fan following but also bagged some awards. Rowe won the Daytime Emmy awards for “Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program” for the show “Returning the Favor” in 2020. Earlier in 2011, he recieved the “Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Reality Host”.

Personal Life

Many audiences and fans show interest about the television hosting star’s personal life- whether he is married, who is Mike’s wife. etc. well, Mike hasn’t married anyone as yet and doesn’t have any children either. He was, however, rumored to be dating the actress and stuntwoman “Danielle Burgo” at one point of time. The television host likes to keep is personal like private and hence there isn’t much information available on the same.

On he political front, there are rumors about him being a supported of the Democrats Political Party but again there isn’t any concrete information to validate the same.

Summing Up

Mike Rowe, a champion indispensable workers, is the one of the best television hosts and narrator the industry has ever had. His pleasant onscreen presence, host-friendly attribute makes him popular among audiences of all age groups. Through two decades of career, Mike has hosted numerous shows on TV that has helped him secure a strong financial status. His smart business investments in diverse fields like television, real estate, bonds, stock market etc. is bringing him a fair amount of income from time to time as well. As a result, the television personality has attained an impressive net worth of $30 million.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does Mike Rowe make? Mike Rowe makes between $6 to $10 million annually from Nat Geo, Discovery channel and other business ventures. How old is Mike Rowe? Mike Rowe was born on 18th March 1962. So he is 60 years old as of 2022. Where does Rowe live? Television host Mike Rowe reportedly lives in San Francisco, California. Who is Mike Rowe’s wife? Mike Rowe never married anyone. He is single.