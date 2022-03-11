To find success in comedy is very difficult. A few would even say that difficult is an understatement. But you get what we mean. Out of the numerous people who try to break through and find success in the comedy industry, there are very few who have actually made it big. Mike Epps is one of them. If you do not recognize him, he played the character of Black Doug in the film Hangover and Hangover III. Now, if you did not watch the Hangover movies, Then you should go watch them. Coming back to the point, Mike Epps has featured in a few movies and music videos. He has also made his own music album and has featured in stand-up specials. So, to know what is Mike Epps’s net worth, let us check out what he has done in his career to make so much money.

About Mike Epps

Michael Elliot Epps, as you guessed, is his real name. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America on 18 November 1970. Mike Epps was raised in the same place by his parents Tommie Epps and Mary Reed. Mike Epps always had a love for comedy and wanted to pursue a career in it. When he got into his adulthood, Mike Epps moved to Brooklyn, New York to chase his dreams. In the year 1994, Mike Epps was starring in the Def Comedy Jam, which was produced by Russell Simmons. He eventually went on a tour with Def Comedy Jam and was starring in the Def Comedy Jam broadcast during the same year.

Debut in Films

Mike Epps made his debut on the big screen with the film Strays, which came out in the year 1997. The film was directed, starred, and produced by Vin Diesel. After working in the film Strays, Mike Epps was featured in the film Next Friday. Mike Epps was cast as the co-star of Ice Cube on Next Friday, and the film was released in the year 2000. Mike Epps did not just get the role in the film. He apparently had to give auditions for weeks to get the role. During his audition, Mike Epps was in performing in one of his stand-up specials. The show was attended by Ice Cube as well. Ice Cube went and requested Mike Epps to audition for the role Day-Day Jones. After his work in the film Next Friday, Mike Epps was featured as the supporting character of Jamie Foxx in the film Bait, the film was released in the year 2001.

During the year 2001, Mike Epps voiced Sonny the bear in the film Dr. Dolittle 2. In the same year, he was also featured in the stoner comedy How High. In this film, Mike Epps worked alongside rappers Method Man and Redman. Mike Epps featured with Ice Cube again in the film All About the Benjamins. The film was released in the year 2002 and was directed by Kevin Bray. Later, during the same year, Mike Epps worked with Ice Cube in a third film, Friday After Next, which is also a stoner comedy film. This film was a sequel to the film Next Friday. After working on his rap albums and other projects, Mike Epps went to work for the animated film Open Season 2 in the year 2008, where he voiced the main character of Boog.

More Mike Epps’s Films

Mike Epps, starred in many other films from the year 2012. He starred alongside Jordin Sparks in the film Sparkle, which also featured Whitney Huston. Sparkle was Mike Epps’s first film where played a non-comedic role, he had the antagonist role of a person who was a stand-up comic during the day and was a drug kingpin by the night. His performance in the film got a lot of positive comments from many film critics and the audience as well. Mike Epps played the role of Richard Pryor in the 2016 film Nina, which was a biopic about Nina Simone. During the same year, Mike Epps was featured in the film Meet the Black. This was another comedy film featuring Mike Epps, and it was directed by Deon Tylor. Mike Epps, starred alongside Gary Owen, Zulay Henao, King Bach, Mike Tyson, etc. The sequel for the movie came in the year 2021. The sequel was titled The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. In the same year, Mike Epps has been cast as the lead character in The Upshaws which is a Netflix sitcom.

Music Career

For those of you who did not know, Mike Epps did have a music career. He has made appearances in various music videos and albums. One such album was the Jim Jones & Skull Gang Present A Tribute To Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps. As the name of the album suggests, the album starred Mike Epps. The album was released in the year 2008. Mike Epps has also made and released a song titled Trying to Be a Gangsta, which was released in the year 2009. Mike Epps has also made cameos in various singles such as, Bank Account which is by 21 Savage, and A Bay Bay by Hurricane Chris. Furthermore, Mike Epps has also made a cameo in No Effort by Tee Grizzley.

Stand-up Career

Mike Epps’s name comes amongst a few of the most popular comedians. Mike Epps has done various stand-up shows and has various comedy specials to his name. As mentioned before, he started his comedy career with Def Comedy Jam in the year 1994. From then on he has given various stand-up specials such as Under Rated & Never Faded which was released in the year 2009. After this, Mike Epps has gone on several comedy tours throughout the world and has made many specials such as Mike Epps: Inappropriate Behavior, Only One Mike, In Real Life, etc.

Mike Epps Net Worth

After taking a look at what Mike Epps has done throughout his career, we can all come to the conclusion that he has made a lot of money. He has featured and starred in various films and television shows. Not only that, he has been in many stand-up specials. With his specials, Mike Epps has toured throughout the world. Now, coming to Mike Epps salary and net worth. When it comes to his salary, Mike Epps makes an estimated $400,000 per annum, and when it comes to how much is Mike Epps is worth? He is estimated to be worth around $8 million as of 2022.

This is very impressive, as making this much money through comedy is very difficult. We have mentioned this before by saying that finding success through comedy is very tough and only a few people have done it after years of hard work and dedication. His net worth is not only high but has also increased, as in 2021 it was estimated to be around $5 million. This means Mike Epps has gained more than $3 million in just a year, which is simply jaw-dropping.

Full Name Michael Elliot Epps Date of Birth 18 November 1970 Age 51 years Birthplace Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America on 18 November 1970 Height 6'2" Weight 194 lbs Net Worth $8 million

Mike Epps Possessions

Seeing that Mike Epps has made so much money and knowing that he makes money in a year that many people can only dream of. It should be obvious that he is going to buy a lot of luxurious things. A few of them include amazing cars, huge mansions, etc. Let us begin with his cars. Mike Epps has one of the most breathtaking car collections we have ever seen. His collection includes a mix of luxury cars and vintage cars. To begin the list, he owns a customized 1964 Buick Riviera, which can cost $70,000. He also owns a 2013 Range Rover with a price tag of nearly $125,000. Mike Epps owns a 2013 Rolls Royce Ghost that can cost around $246,500. A unique car he owns is the 1932 Ford T-Bucket, which can cost nearly $70,000. The final car on the list is a 1957 Chevy Bel Air that cost around $60,000. When it comes to his living space, Mike Epps owns a beautiful mansion in Encino, California, which is estimated to be worth $3.5 million. The house is spread across, 6828 square feet, and looks spectacular.

Conclusion

Mike Epps has had a great career since his debut in Def Comedy Jam. He has appeared in various movies and shows. He has even made music and has featured in many music videos. We have mentioned the list of movies and shows he has appeared in. The list of the music videos he has appeared in has also been given in the above sections. Mike Epps is very famous for his comedy and has been around the world because of his comedy tours. From doing many stand specials to performing on stage, Mike Epps has come a long way in the line of comedy. With all this, he has made a lot of money. We have mentioned his salary and net worth in the previous section, and have also given details on his car collection and his mansion in California.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Mike Epps? Mike Epps was born on 18 November 1970 which makes him 51 years old. 2. Where is Mike Epps from? He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America, and was raised in the same place by his parents. 3. Who is Mike Epps married to? Mike Epps is currently married to Kyra Robinson. They got married in California in the year 2019. He was previously married to Mechelle McCain and got divorced from her in the year 2017.