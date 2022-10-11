Mikaela Shiffrin Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Awards

Mikaela Shiffrin is an extremely talented and eminent American alpine ski racer who has numerous high-profile accomplishments to her name. Of the medals she has bagged so far, some of the most prominent ones are two Olympics gold medals and three-time overall World Cup champion which makes her one of the world’s top Alpine skiers of the time. A true legend in the world of skiing, Mikaela has also become one of the youngest Slalom title holder that Olympic has ever had.

Now, while the entire world showers love on this sports celebrity, many fans are also curious about Mikaela Shiffrin net worth. How much does Mikaela Shiffrin make from her career? As per the most current net worth reports, Mikaela Shiffrin net worth is $3 million.

If you want to keep yourself updated about Mikaela or her achievements in alpine skiing then you are where you need to be. Through this posting we will learn more about this American Olympian, where did she begin her career, what is Mikaela Shiffrin worth, age, awards and more.

How Much Does Mikaela Shiffrin Make

Shiffrin has been a part of numerous ski championships since the time she made her debut into the competitive world at the age 16. She has amassed majority of her fortune through her illustrious ski career. In addition to that, her gorgeous looks, and eminence in the sports world has brought her way many endorsement deals and on-screen projects. With this, let’s move on to see what how much does Mikaela Shiffrin make.

One of the highest paid athletes in the world, Michaela reportedly earns an annual salary of a little more than $500,000. According to a few postings online, in 2018, the skier earned around $738,000 in the World Cup from her 12 race wins to become the highest prize money earner in the list. In the 2019 World Cup, she again made a new record for winning a prize money worth $885,000 which made a significant enhancement to Mikaela Shiffrin net worth. She went on to earn some big paychecks by winning some of the prestigious tournaments.

Other Ventures

Aside from her career as an athlete, Shiffrin has signed some lucrative endorsement deals with several prominent brands like Red Bull, Bose Headphones, Adidas, Barilla pasta, Visa, Longines watches, Land Rover, and Grubhub among many others. It goes without saying that these product promotion projects are important players when it comes to Mikaela Shiffrin net worth.

The American skier has appeared in few documentaries and television shows (mostly around the sports subject) which are another revenue stream for her incredible wealth at such a young age.

Being a public personality not just makes you inspirational for others but also is a means of cash inflow. Thanks to the big fan following on her social media platforms, especially, on Twitter and Instagram, Mikaela likely makes good money for every sponsored post.

Now that you know how did Shiffrin become so rich, Mikaela Shiffrin net worth, her various sources of revenue inflow, let’s move on to see how did she get develop passion for skiing.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Mikaela Pauline Shiffrin Popular Name Mikaela Shiffrin Date of Birth 13 March 1995 Age 27 years Place of Birth Vail, Colorado, United States Parents Father – Jeff Shiffrin

Mother – Eileen Shiffrin Siblings One. Taylor Shiffrin Spouse None Profession Competitive Alpine skier Net worth $3 million

So far, we have been talking about how the Alpine Skier has gotten so rich at such an early age, but many want to know how old is Mikaela Shiffrin now. Shiffrin was born in Vail, Colorado, on 13th of March 1995. This means as of 2022, she is 27 years old. Her full name is Mikaela Pauline Shiffrin.

Mikaela hails from a family of professional skiers so the sport runs in her blood. Her father Jeff Shiffrin and mother Eileen Shiffrin, both have been a part of professional skiing at one point. She also has an older brother named Taylor Shiffrin who is also a ski racer.

Mikaela had tremendous support of her parents in pursuing her skiing career right from the beginning and they were by her side even during the the time she was struggling to build one. She started skiing from a very tender age and them moment she reached the minimum age to be a part of the competitive skiing, she set out her journey in the professional world.

When Mikaela was eight years old, the Shiffrin family relocated to New Hampshire when Jeff, her father, got a job at Dartmouth. He was an anesthesiologist by profession. After five years, they again shifted to Denver after he got a new job.

As for her education, Mikaela attended and graduated from the Burke Mountain Academy, from where got her training and education needed for alpine ski racers. The institute is located in Vermont. Aside from skiing, she also has passion for playing piano and guitar and as a sportsperson has inculcated some skills in soccer too.

Career

Mikaela bagged her very first slalom win and Giant Slalom at the age of 14 which was conducted by Topolino Games. After a year, in December 2010, she won the Nor-Am Cup. By the age of 16, she earned a national alpine crown to become the youngest professional ski racer from America. In 2011, she entered the World Cup for the first time that took place in Czech Republic. After winning her first World Championship gold in the year 2013, Mikaela went on to be a part of several other high-profile tournaments and achieve bigger accomplishments.

Among her prominent achievements include 15 World Cup wins in one calendar year, and a total of around 74 wins so far in world cup overall. She is the recipient of 2 Olympic golds (in 2014 and 2018), six times gold medalist in Slalom, Super-G, and combined. In total including gold and other podium places she holds the record of winning the most number of Slalom races – 47 in total. She also bagged a silver in the 2018 Olympics.

Also given that she is still very active in the tournaments, she is going to make earn a lot more that will elevate Mikaela Shiffrin net worth even more.

In addition to being an extremely successful professional skier, Mikaela Shiffrin also been a part of a few television shows and come as a guest on radio as well. She has appeared in “The Tonight Show-Starring Jimmy Fallon”, “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!”, “How to Raise an Olympian”- a one-hour show aired by NBC. She has also played a part in the television series “Blickpunkt Sport”, “No Turning Back”- a documentary on sports niche and in season one of “Visions of Greatness”.

Personal Life

Mikaela Shiffrin loves to keep her personal life away from the public eye. But some reports speculate that the 27-year-old athlete might be in a relationship with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, World Cup alpine ski racer from Norway. The duo crossed their paths more than seven years ago, and they reportedly were good friends until 2021. The couple is often spotted in social media platform or at various events together, however, neither of them have officially given any confirmation about their relationship.

Shiffrin’s father passed away in a tragic accident in 2020. She had confessed publicly that this affected her deeply and she wasn’t sure if she will be able to continue with her skiing career as her father was a major support system for her. Because of the grieving period that year, it was the first time in her otherwise continuous career that she wasn’t a part of the 2020 World Cup. Her plans on quitting remained same in 2021 when she returned and it also perhaps reflected in 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Summing Up

Mikaela Shiffrin made a series of record breaking achievements in the world of competitive skiing at a very young age and therefore, is an inspiration to many across the globe, especially women. She has earned some of the most distinguished international titles and cemented her name as one of the legendary skiers in the world. With this, Mikaela has not only made her family proud but also her nation.

According to the recent reports, Mikaela Shiffrin net worth is $3 million. The legendary athlete has probably retired a bit too early but she has her own personal reasons-the family tragedy that brought her career down. Had she been in the race still, we can tell with confidence that her net worth would have been much higher with time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Mikaela Shiffrin worth? Mikaela Shiffrin net worth as of 2022 is $3million which she has earned from her career as a skier as well as through other ventures like documentaries, television appearances, endorsement deals and more. How old is Mikaela Shiffrin? Born on 13 March 1995, Mikaela Shiffrin is 27 years old at the time of writing this blog. Did Mikaela retire from competitive skiing? Mikaela did not complete her first giant slalom runs in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Most likely she will not continue further but we will see with time. Is Mikaela Shiffrin married? No, two times Olympic gold winner is not married but is reportedly dating Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.