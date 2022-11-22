Michel’le Denise Toussant, popular by just ‘Michel’le’ is an American hip-hop singer, composer and a television personality. She is famously known for the extreme difference in her speaking voice versus singing voice. While her speaking voice is high pitch and resembles that of a small child, her vocal intonation is impressively soulful that leaves her audiences awe-struck! Beginning her journey in the 80s, Michel’le enjoyed the best of her career primarily between 1989 and 1999. Since many of her fans look up for Michel’le net worth today, we have come up with this blog.

The current sources have estimated Michel’le net worth to be somewhere close to $1 million, although, some site has pinned her worth between $250,000 and $500,000. Yes that sure is a huge discrepancy in the figure, nonetheless, the singer has achieved quite a success in her profession. Some of the most notable songs of Michel’le that charted well on billboards include “No More Lies”, “Something in My Heart” and “Nicely” among others. She has also been a part of several collaborative projects with some of the well-known artist in the R&B world.

In this article we have covered some fact about the “No More Lies” singer, like how much does Michel’le make, her personal and professional details, how old is Michel’le, projects etc. Let’s quickly move to the main segment.

Michel’le Net Worth, Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

How much Does Michel’le Make

Michel’le has established herself as a powerful singer despite her unique talking voice. While there is a significant difference in the estimation quoted by various sources regarding Michel’le net worth, there is no doubt that she has earned a lot of money from her music career.

Her album, “No More Lies,” grabbed the 7th spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. Singles like “Something in My Heart” and “Nicety” managed to get to the top five of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs list in the US Billboard. The album sold more than 500,000 units eventually receiving the gold status in 1990. Clearly, these projects have made prominent additions to Michel’le net worth.

Aside from her solo contributions that have generated good revenue for her, Michel’le has also collaborated with many artists like 2Pac, Dogg Pound, and others. She has also appeared in television reality shows that has helped her with what is Michel’le worth today.

Since there aren’t a lot of details on her annual salary or her earnings from individual albums, let’s move on to see where did the singer come from, and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Michel'le Denise Toussant Popular Name Michel'le Date of Birth December 5, 1970 Age 51 years old Place of Birth Los Angeles, California, United States Parents Unknown Spouse / Relationships Dr. Dre (Ex)

Suge Knight (Ex) Children Two Profession Hip-Hop Singer, Songwriter Net Worth $1 million

How old is Michel’le Denise Toussant? The hip-hop singer was born on December 5, 1970 in Los Angeles, California. She is 51 years old at the time of writing this article. She is of Creole ethnicity. The singer hasn’t revealed any information about her parents or family or where she grew up. All that we know is she has a younger brother, Christopher Toussaint, who is also a pop/ rap singer who goes by the moniker “Soliarii” when performing.

Michel’le was passionate about music right from her childhood days. She wasn’t very keen on academics, however, her singing talent led her to participate in various competitions during her early life.

Career

Early Career

Michel’le stepped into the professional world in 1987, at the age of 16, as a vocalist substituting Mona Lisa who could not come to the studio. She worked alongside World Class Wreckin’ Cru and to voice their single “Turn Off the Lights”. The song reached #54 on the Billboard charts but her incredible singing ability drew the attention of many artists and record producers. Eazy-E’s record label Ruthless Records signed her in right after her success with the film.

Breakthrough

In 1989, Michel’le dropped her first self-titled studio album which was produced by Dr. Dre, one of the eminent personalities in the hip-hop industry. The album included her career best single “No More Lies” which charted at #7 on the United States Billboard Hot 100. It also featured other popular singles like “Something in My Heart”, “Keep Watchin” and “Nicety” which charted equally well. The album as a whole hit the 35th spot in Billboard 200.

Michel’le enjoyed over a million sale of copies of this album worldwide of which 500,000 copies were sold within the United State alone receiving gold certification in 1990. After the success of her debut album, the rapper went on to team up with a group called ‘West Coast All-stars’ which included some of the popular names of the hip-hop world like Dr. Dre, MC Ren, JJ Fad, Young MC, MC Hammer, Ice-T, and Eazy E. They worked together to record the Grammy award-winning song “We’re All in the Same Gang” which revolved around the subject of anti-violence.

It took almost 9 years for Michel’le to release her second album in 1998, as she was taking time for herself dealing with personal issues. The album was called “Hung Jury” and was recorded by Death Row Records. The album did not perform well in the commercial market as it managed to sell just about 200,000 copies in total.

Now, although the rapper did not release any more albums, she did give her audiences quite a few singles like “Freedom to Love” and “It Still Hurts” during her solo career.

Other Collaborative Works

Michel’le has a list of collaborative projects to her name. She worked with many other artists in the industry in their musical pieces. For example, she worked with Dogg Pound for the song “Let’s Play House”. She also sang “Run Tha Streets”, a song by Tupac Shakur from his album “All Eyez on Me”, and gave voice to the soundtrack for “Dysfunktional Family”, a stand up comedy short film.

As for her television endeavors, the hip-hop artist has been a cast member of the TV One reality show “R&B Divas: Los Angeles”. She was there in the show for three seasons. The show features the lives and career journey for various hip-hop artists in Los Angeles.

In 2016, her lifetime biopic called “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le” was released in which Actress Rhyon Nicole Brown portrayed Michel’le. The biopic was all about her struggles in her relationships with her abusive husbands and how she managed to survive.

Personal Life

Michel’le met the then 22-year old rap star, Dr. Dre when she was 16 while working on her debut song with World Class Wreckin’ Cru. They got into a relationship and soon announced their engagement. The couple welcomed their son, Marcel in 1991. Their relationship, however, started turning toxic because of Dr. Dre’s violent behavior as a result of drinking.

Michel’le became a victim of domestic violence often suffering injuries like fractured rib, broken nose bone etc. Dr. Dre once crossed all the boundaries and fired a bullet at her which she missed by inches. Michel’le broke the relationship with Dre in 1996 after discovering his infidelity.

Three years later, in 1999, Michel’le tied the knot with Suge Knight businessman, and co-founder of Death Row Records. They have a daughter, Bailei, who was born in 2002. Suge also reportedly abused her like Dr. Dre. In 2006, Michel’le filed for legal separation after she found out that Suge and his ex-wife Sharitha were still in marriage. Suge also apparently failed to pay alimony and child support to the rapper for which she had seeked help from the court, a few years later.

Summing Up

Michel’le is an exceptional singer and has been a great asset to the hip-hop industry. Starting off in the late 80s, she has made some prominent contributions in music that has got her many awards and nominations including one Grammy award win. Having struggled in her personal life with abusive relationships, the rapper has not just shown courage to move on in her life but also to advance her career. She, thus, is truly an inspiration to several people out there including youth and women.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Michel’le worth? Michel’le net worth according to the recent estimations is close to $1 million. How old is Michel’le? Born on 5th December, 1970, the rapper is 51 years old at the time of writing this blog. How many children did Michel’le have? Michel’le is the mother of two children- a son from Dr. Dre and a daughter from Suge Knight.