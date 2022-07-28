Michael Rapaport Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Family

I Am sure you remember Gary, Pheobe’s boyfriend from season 5. I Am talking about officer Gary, whose police batch is found by Pheobe Buffay, and she uses it to impersonate a police officer. Yep! that’s the guy. Do you know what his name is? It’s Michael David Rapaport or simply, Michael Rapaport. Rapaport is an American actor who has acted in movies like True Romance, Higher Learning, Metro, Cop Land, Deep Blue Sea, etc. Aside from acting, Michael Rapaport also has roots in standup and podcasts. Michael has also worked as a director and is the owner of some business ventures as well.

We will discuss more amazing things about Gary, I mean Michael Rapaport in this article like What is Michael Rapaport net worth? How old is Michael Rapaport? Michael Rapaport’s business ventures, and How much does Michael Rapaport make?

What Is Michael Rapaport Worth?

The American actor turned director, Michael Rapaport net worth is an amazing $8 million as of this writing. He acquired a large share of his fortune by acting in movies, TV shows, and appearing as a guest on podcasts, events, promotions, etc. Some most notable movies and TV shows in which Michael Rapaport acted are True Romance, Deep Blue Sea, The Heat, The War at Home, Boston Public, Prison Break, Atypical, Friends, My Name is Earl, and Justified. Apart from this, he has also worked as a director of the documentary “Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest”, which was released in 2011. Michael Rapaport is also the presenter of a podcast called “I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast”. Let’s see how much does Michael Rapaport make?

Name Michael Rapaport Net Worth $8 million Birth 20 March 1970, New York, USA Nationality American Age 52 years Height 6ft 4in Weight 80 kg Partner Kebe Dunn Profession Actor, Director, Podcaster Career 1990-Present

How Much Does Michael Rapaport Make?

Given that Michael has acted in a series of many renowned movies and TV shows, he manages to make at least $1.5 million a year from his various endeavors. His income mostly consists of the salary earned by acting in movies and TV shows. Also, he is paid handsomely for doing standup comedy. Furthermore, Michael Rapaport has invested his cash in business lines like perfume, restaurants, alcohol, and fashion which in return reap ample profits. In addition to this, he also posts videos on his YouTube channel now and then. The earnings of Michael Rapaport from his YouTube channel are decent. From all his works, Michael Rapaport manages to make more than $170k every month. Michael Rapaport makes at least $40k a week.

Michael Rapaport Business Ventures

The American actor has spent a great deal of money on starting a business of his own. He is reportedly said to be the owner of a restaurant called, Fat Papaport Burger, which is said to be headquartered in Washington, United States. Michael has also spent money to acquire a football team called “New York Angels”. Rapaport also found success in the line of perfumes. He started a perfume line called “With Love from Michael” and also inaugurated a fashion brand called “Michael Rapaport Seduction”. In addition to this, he has also secured a large share of his wealth in the form of stocks and real estate properties. Michael has also gone on to sign an endorsement contract with CoverGirl Cosmetics. The agreed sum between the parties is unknown, but it is safe to assume that it is worth thousands of dollars.

How Much Does Michael Rapaport Charge for a Role?

The exact amount has not been disclosed, but it is assumed that Michael is paid a few thousands of dollars to get featured either in movies or TV shows. According to our reports, Michael Rapaport charges a sum between $30k to $40k to act in a movie. Similarly, he is also paid around $35k for appearing on TV shows. As for his standup events, he can charge up to $20k for a night. Apart from this, Michael Rapaport also makes handsome cash from his social media handles. Check out the below section to know how much Michael Rapaport makes from his social media handles.

Michael Rapaport Earnings From YouTube, Instagram, and Cameo

When you have acted in a world-famous TV show like F.R.I.E.N.D.S., you are bound to have a huge fan following. The American actor is followed by more than 142k people from across the world on YouTube. According to people, Michael’s YouTube channel generates up to $10.78k every year. He can also make some extra bucks through paid promotions or sponsorships. Michael’s YouTube channel generates revenue between $55 to $888 every month.

Unlike YouTube, Michael Rapaport is followed by more than 2.2 million people from around the world. As you might already know that Instagram influencers get paid by endorsing brands or products, but they are never paid by Instagram for having a huge fan following. Given Michael’s fame and popularity, the companies pay him up to $431 to promote their to advertise their company through an Instagram story. Similarly, he is paid up to $862 for endorsing companies or brands through photos. As for sponsored videos, Michael Rapaport charges an average of $2k per post. If the actor promotes at least 5 different brands or products on his Instagram profile, he can easily draw $10k out of it.

Michael Rapaport Cameo Earnings

The actor, Michael Rapaport is also available on a social media platform called “Cameo”. On this platform, fans can get a chance to have conversations with their favorite icons or celebrities. This platform got widely popular for its personalized video feature. This feature allows the fans to request their preferred Hollywood celebrity to make personalized videos (like a birthday wish to a friend, etc.). However, the client needs to pay a certain sum to request a personalized video from any celebrity.

In short, it’s a pay-to-use service. Michael Rapaport’s profile on Cameo has more than 8k followers, and it costs a person around $20 to message him (Michael). The actor charges a sum of $250 for making a personalized video. If you visit Michael’s Cameo profile you will find that the actor has made numerous personalized videos. Just imagine how much Michael Rapaport can make in a month if he uploads just 5 personalized videos a day on Cameo. Below are the details on Michael Rapaport’s real estate.

Michael Rapaport Real Estate

Despite not starring as the lead in just a few movies, Michael Rapaport has managed to build an impressive record of owning real estate properties. As per records, Michael Rapaport used to reside in a 3-floor house in New York City. The actor rented 3 units from his residency on rent and reportedly received a sum of $8k every month as rent. However, Michael once got into trouble when he had to kick actress Natasha Lyonne from his home. The heart of the matter is that the actress damaged Michael’s neighbor’s apartment.

Later in 2009, Michael decided to part ways with the residency and thus listed it for sale. The property was eventually sold for a whopping $4 million. After this in 2016, the American actor paid around $2.97 million to purchase another property. According to reports, the house is situated in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, and it consists of 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. After residing in the place for a few years, Michael reportedly sold the place for a whopping $3.57 million last year in April.

Michael Rapaport Legal Issues

Back in 1997, Michael Rapaport was charged with a harassment case. The heart of the matter is that the actor intimidated his former romantic partner Lili Taylor (who is also an actress). Soon, Michael was taken into custody and was presented in court. The actor admitted to his crime and was thus ordered to cease any kind of connection with the actress Lili Taylor. Not only this, but the court also ordered Michael Rapaport to undergo a counseling session as well.

Around June 2018, Michael saved the life of many passengers on a flight. According to the actor, he woke up from his sleep when he saw a man trying to open an emergency door. Michael went on to ask the man what is he up to. However, the man didn’t answer the actor’s questions and held on to the door’s lever. Soon, Michael tackled the man against a passenger’s seat and waited until the flight officials arrived at the scene. Michael Rapaport disclosed this incident on his podcast.

Michael Rapaport Early Life

The American actor, Michael Rapaport was born to a couple who worked in the radio business. Rapaport’s mother, June Brody was a known radio personality, while his father, David Rapaport used to work as a general manager at the WKTU Disco 92 radio station. Before marrying June, David had a child named Claudia Lonow (who also went on to become an actress. June gave birth to Michael Rapaport on the 20th of March 1970 in New York City, United States of America.

Apart from Michael and Claudia, David is also the father of another child named Eric Rapaport. Later on, June and David ended their marriage, and the former went on to walk down the aisle with Mark Lonow. Mark served as the owner of the famous comedy club called “The Improv”. Michael Rapaport was sent to Erasmus Hall High School but was suspended around the 1980s.

After this, Michael Rapaport went on to complete his high school education at Martin Luther King High School. After attaining the age of 19 years, Michael tried his hand at standup comedy. His decision was supported by his stepfather, who assisted him to set his foot in the standup business.

Michael Rapaport Personal Life

The American actor has walked down the aisle not once but twice. His first marriage was to Nichole Beattie, who is a writer and producer. Michael and Nichole tied the knot in 2000 and went on to have 2 sons namely Julian Ali Rapaport (born in 2000) and Maceo Shane Rapaport (born in 2002). Michael’s and Nichole’s union came to an end in 2007. After this, Michael Rapaport started seeing Kebe Dunn, and the couple finally tied the knot in 2016.

Conclusion

Let’s end this post here. As you have seen we have covered many interesting topics on Michael Rapaport like Michael Rapaport net worth, Michael’s business ventures, and how much does Michael Rapaport make? Michael still continues to appear in movies and TV shows either as a guest or supporting character. He was recently seen playing the role of Detective Kreps in the comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”.

Frequently Asked Questions About Michael Rapaport

1. What is Michael Rapaport worth? A. The American actor, Michael Rapaport net worth is assessed to be around $8 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Michael Rapaport? A. Michael Rapaport turned 52 this year on March 20. 3. How many children does Michael Rapaport have? A. Michael Rapaport became the father of two sons with his former wife Nichole Beattie. 4. How tall is Michael Rapaport? A. The actor, Michael Rapaport stands 6 feet and 4 inches tall.