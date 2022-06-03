Michael Keaton Net Worth: Career, Biography, Assets, Age, Height, Family

When it comes to acting, only a few can come close to Michael Keaton’s skills. This American actor has made a special place in the hearts of people both as a hero and villain. Today’s generation might not know this, but Michael Keaton has worn the suit of the masked crusader i.e, Batman around the 1980s and 1990s. He shocked the fans by brilliantly portraying a character whose definition is entirely opposite of a hero i.e, the Vulture. Apart from playing hero and villain, Michael Keaton is also known for his other movies like The Founder, Jackie Brown, The Other Guys, Spotlight, Dumbo, etc.

What Is Michael Keaton Worth?

According to reports, the masked vigilante fame, Michael Keaton net worth is appraised at around $40 million as of 2022. Michael Keaton has accumulated his income through his career as an actor. Some of the notable performances of Michael Keaton are in movies like Mr. Mom, Beetlejuice, Clean and Sober, Multiplicity, Herbie: Fully Loaded, etc. Apart from acting, Michael Keaton has also served as a voice actor in movies like Cars, Toy Story 3, Minions, and a few others. Let us see how much does Michael Keaton make?

Name Michael Keaton Birth Name Michael John Douglas Net Worth $40 Million Birth September 5 1951, Kennedy Township, USA Nationality American Age 70 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 70 Kg Profession Actor Career 1975-Present

How Much Does Michael Keaton Make?

Given, that Michael Keaton is an esteemed actor, he has no problem in pulling off a whopping sum of more than $10 million through his acting works every year. Before entering the world of acting, Michael Keaton used to work as a cameraman. The veteran actor received a sum of just $2k for his services. Now many years later, Michael Keaton gets more than $1 million every month, while the weekly earnings are reckoned around $250k to $300k. Why his initial salary as a cameraman is nothing in front of his daily earnings which are at least $25k to $50k. Below are the details of Michael Keaton’s Batman earnings

Michael Keaton’s Batman Earnings

According to sources, Michael Keaton receives an average of $5 million to $10 million for acting in a movie. For instance, he was paid a sum of $5 million for playing the role of the world’s greatest detective i.e, Batman in 1989. As of today, the sum is worth more than $10 million today (after adjusting for inflation). The movie had a budget of $48 million and it collected more than $411 million across the world.

Michael Keaton was approached again to return as the masked vigilante in the sequel “Batman Returns”, for which he was given a whopping amount of $11 million. The movie was released in 1992 and grossed more than $266 million against a $60 million budget. Keaton was approached again by the makers for the third installment, but the actor declined the offer.

Michael Keaton’s Earnings From Other Movies

Michael Keaton’s salary for another movie titled “Game 6” was $100 for a day. The movie had a budget of $500k and the filming lasted for 20 days. So if we calculate the figures, Michael Keaton took only $2k for playing the part of Nicky Rogan. Michael Keaton received a sum of $6 million for portraying the character of Walter Robinson in the movie called “Spotlight”.

Michael’s salary for playing the role of “V.A. Vandevere” in the movie Dumbo was $9 million. Similarly, Michael Keaton received a stipend of $8 million for playing the role of Ray Kroc in “The Founder”. Michael’s salary from the comedy movie “The Birdman” was $5 million.

Last but not the least, Michael Keaton took an enormous sum of $12 million for playing the role of Adrian Toomes a.k.a. The Vulture in the MCU movie “Spiderman: Homecoming”, which was released in 2017.

Michael Keaton’s Investments

Apart from having talent as an actor, Michael Keaton also possesses the mind of a smart investor. The actor has invested millions of dollars in stocks of renowned companies. According to reports, Michael Keaton has invested his money in companies like Citigroup, IBM, Boeing, Starbucks, and Netflix. However, there are still more investments that Michael has made, but the details of those investments have not been made public. It is estimated that the total value of Michael Keaton’s investments is over $7 million.

Michael Keaton Real Estate

When you have played the role of a billionaire, it is obvious that you might pick a habit or two from the character (P.S. I Am talking about Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Batman). After the release of the movie “Batman”, Michael Keaton purchased a mansion for $1.5 million. The house is situated in Santa Barbara, California, which the actor gave away for $3.1million in 2011.

Before purchasing this property, Michael Keaton brought a house in 1987. As per reports, the house is located in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, and the actor paid a sum of $1.3 million for it. He is also said to be the keeper of a huge 1000-acre and 20-acre ranch, which is situated in Montana and Summerland respectively. Keaton listed the latter property for sale, demanding $8.72 million for it. Later in 2016, Michael bought a property for $5 million. This property is also in Santa Barbara.

The veteran actor is said to reside in a grand mansion in Pennsylvania, USA. As per reports, the house covers an area of 8,200 square feet, and Michael paid a colossal sum of $9 million for it. The house is said to have 7 large bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

Michael Keaton Cars Collection

Michael is said to be a fan of stepping out in style and has some expensive cars in his possession. As per sources, Michael is the owner of a Tesla Model X car, which is valued at around $115k. He is also the keeper of an Audi A6 and BMW X7, which are valued at $55k and $75k respectively. Keaton is also the owner of a Range Rover car, which is worth at least $90k. I have saved the best for the last, Michael purchased an Audi RS Q8 for a hefty sum of $200k, making it the most expensive ride on this list.

Early life

George A. Douglas and Leona Elizabeth are the parents of 7 children, out of whom Michael Keaton is the youngest. Leona delivered Michael Keaton in Ohio Valley Hospital, Pennsylvania on the 5th of September 1951. Michael’s father was a civil engineer, while his mother used to work as a homemaker. Michael Keaton was sent to Montour High School, which is in Robinson Township. After completing high school studies in 1969, Michael Keaton joined Kent State University.

After spending two years at Kent State University, Michael went on to pursue his career in acting. Then in 1975, Keaton made his first appearance on television in the show Where the Heart Is. He then later appeared in TV series titled “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”. Michael’s first appearance on the big screen was in the movie “Rabbit Test”, where Michael had a small role.

Personal Life

Michael Keaton was the husband of the late American actress Caroline McWilliams. Michael and Caroline got spliced in the year 1982, and in the following year became parents to a son named Sean Maxwell Douglas. Unlike his parents, Sean chose a different career and became a songwriter. Later on, the couple ended their marriage in 1990. During his marriage to Caroline McWilliams, Michael started seeing actress Courteney Cox in 1989. The couple continued to see each other after Michael’s divorce, and later ended their relationship in 1995.

Conclusion

Michael Keaton enjoyed unprecedented fame for his works in movies. He has made more than 85 appearances in movies. The actor is now 70 years old and is still going strong. There is news on the web stating that Michael Keaton is going to reprise his role as the masked vigilante in the upcoming movie “The Flash” and “Batgirl”. The former movie is set to release in June 2023, while the latter is set to release this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Michael Keaton worth? A. The veteran actor, Michael keaton net worth is reckoned to be at least $40 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Michael Keaton? A. The Batman fame, Michael Keaton is 70 years old. 3. What is Michael Keaton’s height? A. Michael Keaton stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall. 4. What is Michael Keaton’s real name? A. Michael Keaton was born Michael John Douglas, but he adopted the last name “Keaton” after entering the show business.