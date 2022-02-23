“Little High, Little Low, Little Hey, Little Ho”, God did we just not love greeting each other with that line. To those who, do not know, this is how the family of Stuart Little greet each other (if you did not watch it, then you are missing a lot). Stuart Little, showed us that no matter what, you can achieve your goal as long as you don’t give up. The voice to that tiny mouse, was given by none other than Michael J Fox. If you still don’t recognize him, then you might have seen him as ‘Marty McFly’ from Back To The Future movies. He is multi-talented and is an author, actor, producer, and television host. Let us check out what’s Michael J Fox’s net worth? Michael’s career, how Michael J Fox made his money, and also how much is Michael J Fox worth?

What’s Michael J Fox’s Net Worth?

Michael J Fox net worth is around $65 to $70 million in 2022. Fox earned a lot of money during his acting career, and also has spent most of it on a good cause. At the peak of his career, Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but did not make it public for many years. Despite suffering from disease, Michael chose to move forward. Below is the breakdown of how Michael J Fox made his fortune.

Name Michael Andrew Fox (a.k.a. Michael J Fox) Net Worth $65 to $70 million Born 9 June 1961, Canada Nationality Canadian/American Height 5 Feet and 4 Inches Weight 55 Kilograms Occupation Actor, Author, Producer, Philanthropist Spouse Tracy Pollan Children 4 Career 1973-2020

How Much is Michael J Fox Worth?

Michael made most of his money from his acting in movies. Apart from this he also made a lot of money from television series and by also writing books. Not only that, but Fox is also a producer, and has invested his money in many projects. Below is the breakdown of Michael J Fox net worth.

Movies And TV Shows

Fox landed his first role in the television show titled “The Magic Lie”. After that, Michael went on to act in many movies and TV shows. Initially, his role in the television show ‘Family Ties’ was not that important, but because of Fox’s excellent acting skills, he became the main cast of the show. As per the reports, it is estimated that Fox makes around $400k each year, and $32k each month. One thing to note here is that Michael has retired from acting, and also he donates his money for charity. So still having a six-figure income every year is not bad. He got paid just $250k for the first installment of the “Back To The Future series”. The movie went on to become a classic, and earned more than $340 million around the globe with just a $19 million budget.

Do not think that the producers were unjust to Fox, in the later sequels of the series, Fox was paid a handsome amount of $5 million for each movie. In 1994, he took home a whopping amount of over $5 million for his performance as “Daniel” in the film ‘Greedy’. Before that in 1987, he was paid around $2 million for his role in ‘The Secret Of My Success’. He also made a good deal of money of $750k from the comedy/fantasy movie ‘Teen Wolf’ which was released in 1985. If we add the figures, he made more than $8 million from 1980 to1990 alone. Apart from acting, it is estimated that Fox was paid a salary of $500k for lending his voice to the character “Stuart Little”.

Producer And Director

Fox is not only a gifted actor, but also a producer and director. Michael J Fox also made a hefty sum by producing and also directing the series. Some movies and shows Fox produced are The Michael J. Fox Show, Michael J. Fox: Adventures Of An Incurable Optimist, Hench At Home, Spin City, Otherwise Engaged, Anna Says, and Coldblooded. His produced movie Coldblooded only made $16198 worldwide, and received mixed reactions. Though the details of how much money Fox earned as a producer is not available, it is safe to estimate, that Fox made a six-figure from the series/movies he produced.

Author And Publication

Michael J Fox was compelled to write books after he found that he is a victim of Parkinson’s disease. As of now, the actor has authored a total of Four books. His first book “Lucky Man: A Memoir” was released in 2002, then after a few years his second book “Always Looking Up: The Adventures of an Incurable Optimist” hit the book stands in 2009. In the following year, he launched his third book titled “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Future”. Then in 2020, he released his fourth book, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality”. His first publication sold more than 1 million copies worldwide, and it cost around $10 to $14 for each copy.

Charity Works

In order to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease, Michael started a foundation named “The Michael J. Fox Foundation” in early 2000. He commenced this organization with an intent to find cure for the diseases, along with the support of the public. Michael recalls in his memoir, that after diagnosed with the diseases, he became a heavy alcohol consumer. After some time, Michael decided to quit drinking and built his organization to provide assistance to the people suffering from the same diseases. Fox reached people all around the world and raised millions of dollars to help the patients. As per reports, it is estimated that Fox made more than $1 billion as of today.

Career

Michael J Fox, kick started his career, when he was just a teenager. He made his first appearance on the big screen with the movie “Midnight Madness”, which was released in 1980. Then he was cast in the famous television show, “Family Ties”. At first the makers wanted to make “the parents” the lead characters, but due to Fox’s spectacular performance, he was cast as the lead.

His performance in the show, earned him 3 Emmy Awards for three consecutive years(1986-1988). Then later, in the following year, Michael won the Golden Globe Award. For his performance in ‘Family Ties’ Fox was then cast in many hit movies, and by the time he left “Family Ties”, he was regarded as a ‘Teen Idol’.

Then in 1985, he got his big break with the movie “Back To The Future”. The movie was a colossal hit, and Fox starred in the next two sequels. After the triology’s success, he then got a role in the movies like Teen Wolf, Light of Day, The Secret Of My Success, Bright Lights, Big City, and Casualties Of War. Then in 1991, his another movie titled Doc Hollywood was released, followed by The Hard Way.

Career After Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

Then in the same year, Michael found out that he is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, and had only 10 years, before his body starts showing symptoms. Immediately after being diagnosed by the disease, he signed movies For Love or Money (1993), Life With Mickey (1993), Greedy (1994). Then later he appeared as a side character in The American President (1995), and Mars Attacks (1996).

Then in the year 1996, he was featured in The Frighteners, and earned praises from the critics and audience as well. He also gave his voice for films like Homeward Bound and Stuart Little Series.

He also served as “Mike Flaherty” in the popular television show Spin City. Fox said goodbye to the show after 4 seasons and later made guest appearances. The show went on to win many accolades including prestigious awards like Golden Globe and Emmy. After this show he made frequent appearances as a guest on various shows like, Scrubs, Rescue Me, The Good Wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm. In the year 2012, he started a series known as “The Michael J. Fox Show”, and later appeared in Designated Survivor in 2018. Unfortunately in 2020, the great artist announced his retirement from acting.

Early Life And Relationships

Michael J Fox was born to William and Phyllis on the 9th of June in 1961 in Edmonton, Alberta. His father was a war veteran, while his mother was employed as a clerk and actress. Michael attended Burnaby Central Secondary School, and at the age of just 15, he got his tole in the television series Leo And Me. He met his wife Tracy Pollan at the sets of Family Ties. The couple walked down the aisle in the year 1988, and later welcomed their first child Sam Michael in the year 1989. After a few years Tracy gave birth to twin daughters in 1995, and in 2001 Fox’s fourth daughter was born in 2001. The retired actor now resides in Manhattan, with his family.

Conclusion

Michael J Fox has had one of the best career run in acting industry. The actor performed in many successful movies and shows. He is praised for almost every role that he played on the screen. Despite being diagnosed with the Parkinson’s disease, Fox still continued to thrive in the industry. Apart from being a great actor, he is also an author and a producer. To save the coming generation from the clutches of Parkinson’s disease, Fox built a foundation to find a cure for the disease. Michael has cemented his legacy in the Hollywood industry and is regarded as one of the greatest entertainers.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was Michael J Fox’s net worth in 2021? A. Michael J Fox’s net worth in 2021 was around $60 to $65 million. 2. What is Michael J Fox’s real name? A. Michael Andrew Fox 3. What is the name of Michael J Fox’s wife? A. Tracy Pollan is the wife of Michael J Fox. 4. How many Children does Michael J Fox have? A. Michael J Fox is the proud father of 4 children.