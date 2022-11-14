Michael Irvin Net Worth: Biography, Career, Age, Family, Assets, Earnings

After spending 12 successful years as a wide receiver, Michael Irvin is now famous for being a football commentator and is an influential figure in the sports world. The former American footballer gave his entire NFL career to Dallas Cowboys. During this time, he has earned a solid reputation for making some historic games for his team that led to victory in various tournaments including Super Bowls. In the recent years, the paychecks of the NFL players have risen to a much higher figure, but the legendary NFL stars such as him managed enormous amount of money from their career. So what is Michael Irvin net worth? How much has he earned from his career as footballer?

As of 2022, Michael Irvin net worth is reportedly around $15 million which the football exponent has earned largely from his NFL career. The credit for the rest of his bank balance goes to his career as a sports analyst as well as his contributions to the entertainment world.

In this posting we will cover various interesting details about this football legend like how much does Michael Irvin make, Michael Irvin net worth, his professional and personal life and more.

Another NBA player that you might want to know is here Kenny Smith Net Worth.

Michael Irvin Net Worth, Earnings, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does Michael Irvin Make

Earnings From NFL

Since you already know what is Michael Irvin worth, you might be wondering how did the former NFL star rake in so much of fortune. Well, being a seasoned NFL player, Irvin has made most part of his bank balance as a professional footballer- from the contracts he signed with the NFL team.

So for the fans who ask how much does Michael Irvin make, here’s a quick breakdown of his earnings from the league-

The very first contract that he signed with Dallas Cowboys was a 4-year long deal paying him close to $1.9 million annually in addition to a signing bonus of $750,000. He inked a 3-year contract extension with the Cowboys after the first contract expired. This was a $3.75 million worth contract.

After this, Michael went on to sign what registered him as one of the highest-paid players in the history of NFL. According to the third contract, NFL offered him $12.3 million over a period of 5 years. Clearly, he amassed a massive fortune from his NFL contract making significant elevation to Michael Irvin net worth.

Earnings From Other Endeavors

Although we do not have the specific numbers as to how much exactly does the former NFL player makes from his role as a football commentator we do have an estimation from various sources. According to inside reports, a sports analyst earns between $75000 to $94000 per year depending on the experience, incentives and other factors. If this number is true, then you have an idea as to how much he cashed from here which added to Michael Irvin net worth.

Outside the sports world, Irvin has also tried his hands in the show business which did not go bad at all. He has appeared in several television shows and movies which sure got him decent paychecks to aggregate his wealth.

With these details, now you know what is Michael Irvin net worth and where did he make his fortune from. That said, Michael’s fans are not just interested in knowing about his bank balance but also about his personal details like how old is Michael Irvin? So let’s move on to his family background and early days.

Early Life and Biography

Real Name Michael Irvin Popular Name Michael Irvin Date of Birth March 5, 1966 Age 56 years Place of Birth Fort Lauderdale, Florida Parents Walter Irvin (Father) Pearl Irvin (Mother) Spouse Sandy Harrell (m. 1990) Children Three. Chelsea, Michael Jr. and Elijah Net Worth Former American NFL player, Actor, Commentator Profession $15 million

Michael Irvin was born to Walter (Father) and Pearl Irvin (Mother) on the 5th of March, 1966, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is 56 years old as of 2022. There aren’t much information about his parents but from what we know- the former footballer grew up in a big family along with 16 other siblings.

The Football analyst initially went to Piper High School and later joined St. Thomas Aquinas High School located in Fort Lauderdale. Michael’s passion for football led him to become a star player in his high school. His outstanding game tactics impressed University of Miami and they offered him a spot in the their institute as well as to play for Miami Hurricanes, the collegiate team.

Under the coaching of Jimmy Johnson, Michael rose as a star player in college as well. He went on to break the existing records with his own high scores in various areas like maximal career receptions, touchdown receptions and receiving yards.

There is a wonderful post on a celebrity that you should check out even Shane McMahon’s Net Earnings right here.

Career

After three years of college, Irvin believed that he was ready to join the professional games. In 1988 NFL draft, Dallas Cowboys selected him in their first round as the 11th pick. He joined a football squad when it was on its average performance level. Michael still started his first season pretty strong as the wide reciever of the team scoring his first touchdown at the opening game of the season that year. Even after his exceptional performance in the tournaments, the Cowboys were not able to succeed initially.

It was from the 90’s that the team began to pick up the pace. Michael Irvin soon had some of the strong players like Troy Aikman, Jimmy Johnson, and Emmitt Smith joining him in the team. They together became the core of the team taking the Cowboys to another level.

In 1995, Michael set quite a few personal records in the league. Aside from bagging three Super Bowl cups, the wide reciever has in his record 65 touchdowns, and 750 catches in for 11,904 yards. All this helped him earn an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sadly, towards end of the 90’s, Irvin suffered a couple of serious injuries- one in collar-bone and the other in his spine which eventually forced him to leave the field for good. However, his love for football let Michael Irvin stick on to the industry as a commentator, mentor and analyst for NFL Network even though he had to exit from the team unexpectedly.

Entertainment

Michael has been a part of several films and shows over the years. Some of the most notable ones include “The Longest Yard”, “Jack & Jill”, “Pros vs. Joes”, “4th and Long” among others. Among his most recent works was a role in the film “Slamma Jamma” which released in 2017. In addition to that, he has also served as a sports broadcaster/ presenter for Sunday NFL Countdown aired by ESPN.

A popular face of NFL, it is also quite likely that the football analyst has been a part of some endorsements deals which might have made contributions to Michael Irvin net worth. Although, there aren’t a lot of information on the details.

Please take a closer look at the article on our website which deals with Dell Curry and his net worth.

Personal Life and Assets

Irvin tied the knot with Sandy Harrell in the year 1990 and since they are together. The couple have three children together – two sons named Michael Irvin Jr. and Elijah Irvin and a daughter named Chelsea.

As for the assets, Irvin is the owner of a massive custom-built mansion located in Plano, Texas. It has over 12,000 sq.ft. living space and reportedly is worth close to $4 million.

Controversies

Michael is not only known for his remarkable contributions in football realm but also for various prominent controversies. One such incident is from 1996 when various media groups had reported that Michael Irvin along with another NFL player had sexually harassed a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. It, however, later surfaced that the story was not true although the team’s performance was badly affected by this false allegation. The cheerleader reportedly recieved a 90-days jail sentence for reporting wrongfully.

Two years after this issue, Irvine was again in the news for reportedly stabbing one of the players of the team, Everett McIver, with a pair of scissors. The victim narrowly escaped the carotid artery which would have otherwise been fatal. In order to avoid complication and to not press criminal charges on Michael, the owner of Cowboys Jerry Jones had to pay Everett a heavy six figure check as a part of settlement.

In addition to these, the cops had taken Michael into custody on several occasions. Among these were, a few arrests after he was caught possessing cocaine and other drugs. Another time he did not pay for the speeding ticket and there a a few more.

Irvin also apparently became a victim of carjacking in Dallas, Texas. The case was later closed as Michael failed to cooperate.

Summing Up

Michael Irvin was one of the highly regarded players of NFL during his time who never gave up no matter what the situation was. Dallas Cowboys was below average in performance when he joined. The former wide reciever had a major contribution in not only improving the overall performance but also leading the team to win several crucial tournaments. He is working as a football commentator today in addition to working in various showbiz projects once in a while. All these together is responsible for Michael Irvin net worth of $15 million as of today.

Finally, let me leave you with a post on an artist that you might not have heard of, take a look at Maury Povich’s Assets and Earnings right here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Michael Irvin worth? According to the recent reports, Michael Irvin net worth is $15 million which he has mainly earned from his sports career. How old is Michael Irvin? Irvin was born on March 5, 1966. He is 56 years as of 2022. Who is Michael Irvin’s wife? Michael wedded Sandy Harrell. Which team did Michael Irvin play for? Michael Irvin played for Dallas Cowboys his entire NFL career.