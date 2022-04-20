Dr. Michael Burry is an American hedge fund wizard, a plutocrat, and a licensed physician. He is widely recognized for establishing the hedge fund company, Scion Capital LLC. Through this company, Burry was able to predict the 2008 financial crisis due to real estate market crash in America very early on. In this effort, he was not only able to earn a massive fortune of $100 million for himself but also a profit close to $700 million for his clients. That probably makes you think what is Michael Burry worth, right? As of 2022, Michael Burry net worth is $300 million.

Burry went ahead and bet opposing the CDOs in 2007 when the housing sector was booming in the US. He was one of the very few ones who bet and were actually able to predict the subprime mortgage crash accurately. This eventually became one of the greatest trades someone has ever done in the history of the country that led him to become famous worldwide in addition to having a high value net worth.

The hedge fund expert got even more seen when author, Michael Lewis wrote a book called “The Big Short” making him as the character in it. What’s more? The book was later turned into a Blockbuster movie making him known in the world as one of the biggest financial players of the time.

Interestingly, in addition to establishing himself as one of the most eminent investors, he is also a physician. This definitely is a tough combination to find. While he doesn’t reportedly practice, has maintained his medical license as active.

That said let’s take a deeper dig into this American investors life, how old is Michael Burry, his professional journey, how much does Michael Burry make and more.

A strong player in the financial game, Burry’s investment plans never fail to gain him profits. Michael Burry net worth at present is a whopping $300 million and it is the result of his superlative financial strategies.

How Much Does Michael Burry Make

Burry is one of the most sought-after capitalists in the world today. After he gained a worldwide recognition, many seem interested in knowing how much does Michael Burry make for himself a year. It can be hard to tell how much is his annual salary as it can be extremely variable depending on the various projects he has invested in, their returns, several other factors that one ca possibly imagine. But there are some data that we found might give you an idea as to how he expanded his bank or is still doing it.

After starting his hedge fund company “Scion Capital” in 2001, the Michael brought in a return of 55% in the very first year of its inception. This was a result of his smart betting in the technical stocks afore the dot-com bubble. Within the next 3 years he was able to bring in assets valuing more than $600 million under management. This was indeed a massive boost in Michael Burry net worth. By 2008, his investment company’s cumulative return for 2001 to 2008 was reportedly 489.34%.

Burry kept Scion Capital LLC running from 2001 to 2008. After making enormous profits in 2008, he then closed the company in order to focus more on personal investments and asset management through his firm, Scion Asset Management, LLC.

Aside from his magnificent gain during the housing market crash in 2008 (that was in billions), Michael Burry has made several other investments. He has put his stakes in a number of diverse assets like in water, farmland, gold, etc. He also holds stocks in big companies like Facebook, Alphabet Inc. and more. All of these investments count to Michael Burry net worth of $300 million.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Michael Burry Celebrated Name Michael Burry Date of Birth 19 June, 1971 Age 51 years Place of Birth San Jose, California, United States Height and Weight Height: 170 cm or 5’6”

Weight: 75 kg or 165 Lbs Spouse Yes Children Yes, three Profession Investor, Hedge Fund manage, and Physician Net Worth $300 million

How Old Is Michael Burry

Michael Burry was born on the 19th of June 1971 in San Jose, California. According to this he is 51 years old.

Burry’s father was a mechanical engineer by profession. The American investor once revealed in an interview that his father was a person who would not take unplanned chances. He would often say that the more you work hard, the more lucky you get. As for stock market, his father was never in support of it. Unfortunately, he lost his father due to a misdiagnosis where a doctor failed to detect cancer in an X-ray and his father succumbed to it.

There is no information about Burry’s mother. The only thing that we know is that, she had pulled in $20,000 from the settlement money that they recieved as his father’s death compensation to help Burry start his company, Scion Capital. His three brothers also supported with $10,000 each from their savings to support him in the process.

Michael Burry was only 2 when he suffered from retinoblastoma, an eye cancer because of which he lost his left eye forever. He has been wearing a prosthetic eye since then. Burry attended Santa Teresa High School in California. After graduating from there, he enrolled himself at University of California, Los Angeles to study his Bachelor’s. After completing a BA in economics, he then studies pre-med.

Burry eventually earned his MD (Doctor of Medicine) from Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine. He also began a residency in pathology at Stanford University Hospital and Clinics but did not complete it. Instead, he went ahead with what he was passionate about- financial investments and worked on launching his hedge fund company.

Michael Burry never practices medicine, however, he has kept his medical license active with Medical Board of California.

Career

Burry was interested in investment and finance from when he was in school. As a teen he used to read and gain knowledge in this field as much as he could on various subjects related to this field. Later, when he joined Stanford as a resident, he would use his off-duty time to study and learn about financial investments. Michael Burry made a name for himself as one of the best and the most successful value investors. He excelled at picking the right stocks which in turn turned the heads of several companies and other major investors.

Michael revealed that he followed the concept of margin of safety in his investments. In 2000, he decided to give up on his medical career to establish his own hedge fund company called “Scion Capital LLC”. He took loans from family and little bit of the inherited wealth of his late father to start this company.

Burry was so good at his work that he started enjoying the success from the very beginning itself. He was able to gain massive profits for his clients right from that time. In the first complete year of 2001, he reportedly went up by 55%. He was up again the next year and in 2003, the investment rose by 50% beating the market. By 2004, Michael Burry was successfully managing around $600 million worth of assets.

Subprime Market Prediction – Contributing to Michael Burry Net Worth

Michael then shifted his concentration towards the subprime markets in 2005. His wisdom, research and experience in the financial market over the last three years helped him make the accurate forecast. He foresaw that the bubble in the housing sector would burst within 2007 and he was right about it. This was the biggest achievement in the hedge fund manager’s career that made him famous widely. Burry’s research helped him find out that the subprime loans and related bonds are eventually going to lose their value when their rates go higher. He, therefore, convinced investors like Goldman Sachs and other companies to sell him credit default swaps against the vulnerable subprime deals.

It wasn’t an easy journey for Burry as he faced numerous protests and discouragements from the nervous investors. Some of them had hard time trusting his forecast and feared that they were going to face major loss. Some investors even pulled out their funds that they had invested in just to be on the safer side. However, his speculation turned later turned out to be right. The investment manager not only was able to gain a ransom profit of 100 million for himself but brought in a profit of close to $700 million for his loyal investors.

As for the company, Scion Capital, it saw a record profit of 489% from 2000 to 2008. This played as the major factor contributing to what is Michael Burry worth today. He then closed this firm in order to switch his focus on personal investments.

More Investments Boosting Michael Burry Net Worth

Michael Burry continued to work on personal investment plans and in 2013, he started his hedge fund company, this time under the name Scion Asset Management. He served as exempt reporting adviser focusing on investment in assets like water, gold, farming lands etc. He also holds large number of stocks in multinational giants like Alphabet Inc. and Facebook.

One of the recent prominent bets of Michael is on Tesla. He has made a forecast that the company is going to crash in the similar way the 2008 real estate bubble did. As per various sources, Burry currently holds his options on more than 800,000 shares of Tesla. In addition to that he is also said to hold ARK Investment Management firm’s shares worth $31 million.

Outside The Investment Career

Michael Burry’s exceptional performance in the financial realm and noteworthy success has made him a part of several literature and books. In 2009, he was a subject in Gregory Zuckerman’s book titled “The Greatest Trade Ever”. Gregory is a journalist who wrote on the hedge fund manager John Paulson’s role in the 2008 housing crisis.

In 2010, he was a bigger character in another book written by Michael Lewis. The book is called “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine”. It talks about various aspects of the housing bubble burst in 2008 and the investors who gains massive profits from it. His book was also transformed into a film in 2015 which was directed by Adam McKay. Actor Christian Bale portrayed as Michael Burry in the film. The film became a worldwide hit winning several nominations and awards.

Personal Life

Michael Burry hasn’t revealed a lot of information about his personal life as stated earlier. All that is available is the hedge fund manager has tied the knot with someone named Cassandra. The couple is blessed with three children. One of the children is diagnosed with Asperger syndrome. It is a condition in which one has a hard time relating to others, issues with making friendships or socializing. After learning about his son’s condition, Michael feels that he himself probably has it.

Burry reportedly lives in Saratoga, California with his wife and children. According to sources, he also owns properties in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, New York, Santa Monica and other places.

Wrapping Up

Michael Burry has built his reputation as one of the most successful value investors in the world. During his career so far, he has reached several milestones that has helped him accrue a gigantic amount of fortune. A smart player in the financial market, Burry always knows where he is investing his money in and whether it is worth his dime or not. He does his research well before moving forward and thinks two steps ahead of other capitalists.

The hedge fund manager also believes that you cannot learn the techniques of being a successful investor from any book. Instead you should be willing to take the right kind of risk and learn from the experience. Currently, Michael Burry net worth is $300 million which he has earned from his successful career as an investor, hedge fund manager and exempt reporting adviser.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Michael Burry worth? Michael Burry is a successful hedge fund manager and investor who is worth $300 million. How much does Michael Burry make? Burry reportedly makes more than 25 millon a year. He has earned the a big chunk of money by forecasting the real estate bubble burst in 2008 and subsequently from other investment ventures. How old is Michael Burry? Born on 19 June 1971 in San Jose, California, Michael Burry is 51 years old. Where does Burry live? Michael Burry is said to have many properties and assets. Being a investor/ fund manager himself he perhaps knows the best ways to invest money. That said, he reportedly lives in Saratoga, California with his family.