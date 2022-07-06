Melissa Rauch Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Biography, Family, Earnings

There are very few actors, who start off as a recurring character but end up becoming one of the main cast of a show. One such actress is Melissa Rauch, who had a recurring role at the beginning, but she ended p becoming one of the main cast of the world-renowned television sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”. Though Melissa has been part of many other shows, she is famous across the globe for playing the character of “Bernadette Rostenkowski Wolowitz”. The sitcom ran from 2007 to 2019, and Melissa made her first appearance in season 3 as the romantic interest of Howard Wolowitz (portrayed by Simon Helberg). Apart from The Big Bang Theory, Melissa Rauch has also worked in other TV shows and has also gone on to act in films as well.

Let’s explore more interesting things about Melissa Rauch like What is Melissa Rauch net worth? How old is Melissa Rauch? Melissa Rauch’s career, and How much does Melissa Rauch make?

What Is Melissa Rauch Worth?

Melissa Rauch net worth is more than $20 million as of this writing (most credit goes to her role in The Big Bang Theory). She has made a huge portion of her wealth through her acting works. Keeping her role in the Big Bang Theory aside, Melissa is also known for her works in TV series like Best Week Ever, Kath & Kim, True Blood, and voicing the character of “The Wasp” in the animated series “Ant-Man”. Apart from this, Melissa Rauch also works as a fashion model and a comedian as well. Let’s see how much does Melissa Rauch make?

Name Melissa Rauch Net Worth $20 million Birth 23 June 1980, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Age 42 years Height 4ft 11in Weight 59 kg Partner Winston Beigel Profession Comedian, Model, Actress Career 2006-Present

How Much Does Melissa Rauch Make?

As per our research, the American actress, Melissa Rauch easily makes between $1 million to $2 million a year. A huge porting of her income comes from her acting and modeling works. She also makes decent profits by working as a comedian as well. Thanks to fame earned as Bernadette, Melissa now easily earns more than $200k every month. As per reports, the weekly takings of actress/model Melissa Rauch are at least $50k. Now, take a look at Melissa Rauch’s takings from “The Big Bang Theory” below.

Melissa Rauch Earnings From “The Big Bang Theory”

During the initial run of Melissa as “Bernadette Rostenkowski” in season 3 as a recurring character, she was paid a sum of $25k for each episode. Melissa has appeared as Bernadette for 5 episodes in season 3. Later in season 4, she became a regular character and went on to become one of the main cast of the show. Until season 5, Melissa Rauch was paid a sum of $25k for each episode.

Later on, Melissa’s stipend was raised to $60k for each episode around season 6. Then during season 9, Rauch managed to renew her contract, with a stipend of $200k per episode. On the other hand, Johnny, Parsons, Simon, Kunal, and Kaley were making more than a million per episode.

The main cast agreed to receive 10% less than their agreed stipend so that Melissa and Mayim can get a raise. For seasons 10, 11, and 12 Melissa Rauch was presumably paid around $450k an episode.

Melissa Rauch Earnings Per Season

According to reports, Melissa Rauch made an estimated sum of $125k for appearing in 5 episodes of season 3 of The Big Bang Theory. Since then, she has appeared as a regular on the show. In season 4 Melissa walked home with total takings of $600k.

The same was with season 5, which consisted of 24 episodes. From season 6, she was making $60k an episode, which makes her total salary for season 6 a whopping $1.4 million. The actress received a sum of $1.4 million for seasons 7 and 8 respectively. In 2016, her payments were increased to $200k per episode, which makes her salary $4.8 million for season 9.

For seasons 10, 11, and 12, Melissa was paid a massive amount of $10.8 million a season. So if we add all the figures, the total takings of Melissa Rauch from “The Big Bang Theory” is a massive $42.7 million (approximately).

Melissa Rauch Awards and Honors

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most hit series in America, and it has received many awards and nominations as well. During the CinEuphoria Awards, the show received an honorable mention. The show also went on to earn not one but 6 Screen Actors Guild Awards in the “Best Ensemble Performance” category. Melissa earned a Critics Choice TV Award in 2013 for her portrayal of Bernadette. Not only this, but she also received a nomination for her role at the Online Film & TV Association Awards.

She and the other main female cast of the show got nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the category of “Favorite Gal Pals” in the year 2014. Apart from this, Melissa got nominated in the category of “Best Vocal Ensemble” for her voice-over work in the animated DC movie “Batman and Harley Quinn”.

Melissa Rauch Early Life

The American actress is born to a Jewish couple named David Rauch and Susan Rauch on the 23rd of June 1980, in Marlboro Township, New Jersey, United States of America. After Melissa, Susan gave birth to another child, a son named Ben Rauch. Melissa Rauch was sent to Marlboro High School, where she got the inspiration to become an actress. After passing out of high school, Melissa Rauch joined Marymount Manhattan College. In 2002, Melissa completed her college and embarked on the journey of becoming an actress.

Melissa Rauch Career

Up until now, you have read about Melissa’s work in “The Big Bang Theory”. Now you will read the other acting roles of Melissa Rauch in this section. During the initial stage of her career, Melissa Rauch used to work as a comedian to support herself. She soon started auditioning for movie and TV roles. In 2006, Melissa made her first appearance on the big screen in the movie “Delirious”.

In this movie, Melissa Rauch played the role of a supporting character named “Megan”. After this, Melissa Rauch made her first appearance on the TV screen in “12 Miles of Bad Road”, where she played “Bethany”. Melissa Rauch went on to act as a “guest” in movies like I Love You, Man, The Condom Killer, and Adventure land, which were all released in 2009.

She has also appeared in movies like Are You Here (2014), The Bronze (2015), Ice Age: Collision Course (2016), and Flock of Dudes (2016). Rauch has also worked in Batman and Harley Quinn (2017), Ode to Joy (2019), The Laundromat (2019), and Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! (2020).

Appearance in Other TV Shows

The Big Bang Theory fame has also appeared in other TV shows either as a guest or as a recurring character. She had a recurring role in the American sitcom “Kath & Kim”, where she played the role of Tina. Melissa’s character in the show appeared in six episodes. Rauch has also been featured in an episode of another popular TV show i.e, “The Office” in 2010.

Another recurring role of Melissa Rauch is in the horror show “True Blood”, where she appeared in season 3 for 6 episodes. She has appeared as a guest in shows like Teenage Fairytale Dropouts (2014), The Hotwives of Orlando (2014), Black Monday (2019), etc. Apart from this, Melissa has also been part of some projects as a voice artist.

She has given voice to characters in TV shows like Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2014), Sofia the First (2015), Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie (2015), Star vs. The Forces of Evil, and a few others. Some other voice works of Melissa also include Blaze and the Monster Machines, Robot Chicken, Animaniacs, and Jeopardy!. The actress is set to play the role of “Abby Stone” in the revival series of the American sitcom titled “Night Court”. The premiere date and time of the show are yet to be announced, and Melissa Rauch serves as the executive producer of the show, aside from playing the lead.

Personal Life

During her college days, Melissa fell in love with a writer named Winston Beigel. Soon, she started helping Winston in his writing works. Later in October 2009, Winston and Melissa turned their romantic relationship into marriage. For many years, Melissa and Winston struggled to conceive a child. The couple even suffered a miscarriage and finally, in December 2017, Melissa gave birth to her daughter. Winston and Melissa named her Sadie and later on, Rauch became a mother to another child. In 2020, she gave birth to her son named Brooks in May.

Final Thoughts on Melissa Rauch

Melissa Rauch is no doubt one of the most recognized names in the TV industry. Though she mostly had guest and recurring character appearances, her only role as Bernadette in The Big Bang Theory made her a known personality throughout the world. She is now happily married and is the mother of two children. The American actress is going to work as an executive producer and lead actress in the upcoming sitcom titled “Night Court”.

Frequently Asked Questions About Melissa Rauch

1. What is Melissa Rauch worth? A. As of this year, Melissa Rauch net worth is reported an enormous $20 million. 2. How old is Melissa Rauch? A. The Big Bang Theory fame, Melissa Rauch is now 42 years old. 3. Who is Melissa Rauch’s husband? A. Melissa Rauch tied the knot with Winston Biegel, who is a writer. Melissa gave birth to her daughter, Sadie in 2017, and later in 2020, she gave birth to her son named Brooks. 4. What is Melissa Rauch’s height? A. The American actress/model, Melissa Rauch stands 4 feet and 11 inches tall.