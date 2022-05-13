Melania Trump Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Biography, House, Cars, Family

Melania Trump is a person that does not need any introduction, as you might already know that she is the wife of the former president of the United States i.e, Donald Trump. Not only this, but Melania is also the first non-American woman to become the First Lady. Melania is a former businesswoman and professional model. She is originally from Slovenia (previously called Yugoslavia) and later acquired American citizenship in 2006.

What Is Melania Trump Worth?

The former first lady of the United States, Melania Trump net worth is estimated to be around $55 million as of 2022. She has amassed her fortune through modeling and her business ventures. In case you are wondering how much Melania Trump earned while serving as the first lady, then let me tell you that the first lady does not get paid. Now have a look at how much does Melania Trump make?

Name Melania Trump Net Worth $55 Million Birth 26th April 1970, Novo Mesto, Slovenia Nationality Slovene-American Age 52 Years Old Height 5Ft 10In Weight 63 Kg Partner Donald Trump Profession Former Model, Businesswoman, Jewelry Designer Career 1975-Present

How Much Does Melania Trump Make?

As per reports, Melania Trump earns a whopping $10 million every year. Her income is mostly generated through her business ventures. She has invested her money in fashion, jewelry, and skincare lines. Melania reportedly makes decent money through her business ventures. It is estimated that Melania Trump gets around $833k every month into her bank account. Her weekly earnings are reported as around $192k. Below are the details on Melania Trump earning’s.

Melania Trump stepped into the world of modeling when she was just 5 years old. She then later went on to appear in commercials during her teenage years. Soon, Melania started working as a model as well. Melania has been featured in famous magazines like Vogue, Harper’s Bazar, InStyle, Vanity Fair, Glamour, etc. It is estimated that Melania Trump earned decent money through her modeling career, though we don’t know how much. After her marriage to Donald Trump in 2005, Melania left modeling.

Later in 2010, Melania started her business called “Melania Timepieces and Jewelry”. She also went on to launch a skincare line called “Melania Marks Skin Care Collection”. According to reports, it is said that Melania received around $200k in royalties from her ventures. Apart from this, Melania Trump also earns thousands of dollars as royalties by licensing her photos. As per reports, she received around $1 million from Getty Images in the form of royalties.

In addition to this, Melania Trump also received a sum of $2.9 million through a lawsuit settlement. The heart of the matter is that back in 2017, a British tabloid called “Daily Mail” posted an article, which stated that Melania Trump used to work as an escort before her marriage to Donald Trump. Melania filed a case against the tabloid stating that their article cost her “multimillion dollar business relationships”. According to sources, Melania demanded a whopping $150 million compensation but eventually agreed to a settlement of $2.9 million. Have a look at how Melania Trump spends money.

Melania Trump Real Estate and Vacations

The former model has invested thousands of dollars in real estate. As per reports, she took over a 1 bedroom apartment by paying $1.5 million. In case you are wondering, the place is situated on the 33rd floor of Trump Tower. Not only this, she and her husband, Donald Trump are the owners of the 66th, 67th, and 68th floors of Trump Towers. Melania has also reportedly bought a 1050 square feet property, just to keep her books.

According to reports, Melania does not shy to spend thousands of dollars on her comfort. According to reports, the expenses of Melania Trump’s vacations cost a whopping $675k just for 3 months. While on the other hand, the vacation expenses of Michelle Obama (wife of former president Barack Obama) were just $350k for a whole year.

Melania Trump Cars Collection

Mrs. Trump has been spotted in man many expensive cars along with her husband. However, we don’t know for sure how many cars she owns. It is speculated that she is the owner of a Mercedes SLR McLaren car, which can cost up to $1.2 million. She is also said to own a $110k Rolls Royce Silver Cloud car. Melania reportedly owns a Lamborghini Diablo and Tesla Roadster, which are worth around $50k and $200k respectively.

Melania Trump Jewelry Collection

The former president’s wife is the owner of a jewelry collection, that is worth millions of dollars. One of the expensive rings in Melania Trump’s possession is her engagement ring. According to reports, the worth of the engagement ring is estimated to be at least $1.5 million, and Donald got a 50% discount on it, so the actual value of the engagement ring is $3 million.

On the occasion of Melaina and Donald’s 10 marriage anniversary, the former president presented his wife with a 25-carat diamond ring. It is said that the ring is worth around $3 million. Another expensive piece of jewelry, Melania Trump got for her wedding is a 13-carat wedding band. It is reported that the wedding band is worth around $1 million. Melania is also the keeper of another precious ring, which is known as the “Eternity Ring”, which costs $25k.

Mrs. Trump also owns earrings studded with emeralds, which she was seen wearing at the Red Cross Ball event in 2017. According to reports, the earrings are worth around $100k. Also, Melaina is the keeper of a “Gold Woven Choker” that costs around $20k. Another notable piece of jewelry, Melania Trump owns is a diamond necklace that is worth at least $35k. Melaina was also spotted wearing 2-carat diamond studded earrings at the inauguration event of President Trump in January 2017. Report states, that the diamond earrings are worth around $13k to $15k.

Early Life

Melania Trump is the daughter of Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs. Amalija Knavs and Viktor Knavs welcomed Melania on the 26th of April 197 in Novo Mesto, Yugoslavia. Melania’s father used to work as a vehicle dealer, while her mother had a job as a patternmaker. Viktor is also the father of another daughter named Ines, who was born before Melania, and he also has a son from his previous relationship. Melania was raised in Sava Valley and was sent to the Secondary School of Design and Photography. After completing high school, Melania joined the University of Ljubljana to pursue higher studies. However, she left the University after studying for a year.

Career

Melania’s career commenced when she was just 5 years old. She started working as a child model, and by the time she attained the age of 16 years, she was already doing commercials. Then at the age of 18, Melania joined a modeling agency situated in Milan. In 1992, Melania participated in the “Look of the Year” contest and secured the second position. After this, she met an Italian businessman called “Paolo Zampolli”, who also happened to be the friend of her future husband, Donald Trump.

Paolo convinced Melania, to move to the USA by stating that he would represent her. After Melania relocated to America, Paolo arranged for a sharing apartment for her with Matthew Atanian, who is a photographer. Melania then started doing sexually explicit photos for magazines like Max, GQ, etc. Then later in 2010, Melania started her skincare, fashion, and jewelry lines.

She started her jewelry line called “Melania Timepieces and Jewelry”, which was sold on QVC. Later, Melania also started a skincare line called “Melania Marks Skin Care Collection”, which was sold at high-end stores. After this, Melania served as the first lady of the United States of America for almost 4 years i.e, from 2017 to 2021.

Personal Life

Back in the year 1998, Melania met Donald Trump (who was in the real estate business at that time) at a party. Soon Donald Trump and Melania Knauss started dating each other. During this time, Donald was in the process of his divorce from Marla Maples. After dating for nearly 7 years, the couple finally exchanged engagement rings in 2004. Later in the following year, the couple walked down the aisle in January in a church located in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding was a grand affair, and it was attended by many renowned celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal, Matt Lauer, Simon Cowell, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, etc.

After two years, the couple welcomed their child, a son named Barron William Trump. Melania is also the stepmother of 4 children from her husband’s previous marriages. She is the stepmother of Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, who are the children of Donald Trump and Ivana Zelnickova. She also has another stepdaughter named Tiffany Trump, who was born to Marla Maples (the second wife of Donald Trump).

Conclusion

Melania began her career as a child model and went on to feature in commercials during her teen years. She got an opportunity to pose for many renowned magazines and later on started her own business as well. After Donald Trump became the President of the United States of America, Melania took up the duties of the first lady. She is the mother of 5 children (1 son, and 4 stepchildren), and is currently continuing to serve the community. From being a child model to becoming the first lady of America, Melania Trump has sure come a long way.

Frequently Asked Questions

