Meagan Good Net Worth: Assets, Age, Height, Biography, Career, Achievements

Hey reader! As you can see in the title, this post is about the American actress, Meagan Good. Meagan is most known for her roles in Eve’s Bayou, Cousin Skeeter, and Deliver US from Eva. She also stole the show by appearing in movies like Roll Bounce, Stomp the Yard, Think Like a Man, and many more. Good has also done a “good” job (Pun intended) as a supporting character in movies like Shazam!, Saw V, The Unborn, One Missed Call, etc. Good started off her career as a child actor, and now she is a professional actress. Apart from playing other characters on the screen, Meagan Good is also a professional model. Not only this, but she also shares her DNA with La’Mayia Good, who is a singer/actress.

You will find more details on Meagan Good like What is Meagan Good net worth? How old is Meagan Good? How much does Meagan Good make? and Meagan Good’s career.

What Is Meagan Good Worth?

As per our sources, Meagan Good net worth is reported to be more than $5 million as of 2022. God has acquired a great deal of her fortune through her acting works in TV and movies. Apart from this, she has also managed to draw a considerable sum of cash by doing modeling work. Let’s see how much does Meagan Good make?

Name Meagan Good Net Worth $5 million Birth 8 August 1981, Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Age 40 years Height 5ft 5in Weight 57 kg Partner DeVon Franklin (M:2012-2022) Profession Actress, Producer, Model Career 1994-Present

How Much Does Meagan Good Make?

Being an actor can get you loads of money if you have acted in good movies. Fortunately, Meagan Good has some good movies to her credit. As per reports, Meagan Good is able to pull at least $1.6 million a year from her acting works. However, it’s not only the acting career that helps her to acquire more than 1 million each year but her production company and social media handles also play a crucial part in obtaining her huge fortune. In addition to this, Good has also written some good books, which have gone to secure the top spot on the best sellers list. If we combine all of her works, Meagan’s earnings are more or less at $150k each month. As for her weekly income, it is around $35k.

Meagan Good Earnings as a Producer

As mentioned earlier, Meagan’s production works also play a huge part in making money. She is the owner of a production company called “The Freedom Bridge Entertainment”. As per sources, Meagan Good has amassed more than a million dollars until now, from her production works alone.

Meagan Good Writing Works and Instagram Earnings

The American actress has authored two books so far i.e, “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life” and “The Wait Devotional: Daily Inspirations for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love”. Her first book was published way back in the year 2015 and her second book was released in 2017. In “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life”, Meagan and her then-husband DeVon Franklin share their journey of love.

The pair urge their readers to wait for the right one, instead of jumping into relationships that are only limited to using each other’s bodies. Good and Franklin also explain their decision not to have any physical relationship with each other until their marriage. In a nutshell, this book is about having patience until you meet your correct suitor.

The second book, “The Wait Devotional: Daily Inspirations for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love”. As you can read in the title, this book is about making your connection better with the almighty, so that one can transform your life for the best. This book also explores the idea of putting your faith and trust in God until you find your right partner. These books of Meagan Good went on to earn the top spot on the list of New York Best Sellers.

Meagan Good Instagram Earnings

Thanks to her acting and writing career, Meagan Good has acquired a massive following of more than 7.2 million on Instagram. Brand companies pay Meagan Good up to $2k for promoting their brand or product by posting an Instagram story. Similarly, Good receives up to $5k for posing a sponsored image on her account. Endorsing a product or brand in a video format can greatly influence the clients, which is why the companies pay Meagan Good up to $10k for each sponsored video she posts.

Early Life of Meagan Good

Meagan Good is the daughter of an LAPD officer named Leondis Good and Tyra Wardlow Doyle. On the 8th of August 1981, Tyra and Leodis welcomed their daughter, Meagan Good in Los Angeles, California, USA. The journey of Meagan Good becoming an actress commenced when she was just a child of 4 years. Her first acting role was in the TV shows like Doggie Howser, M.D., Amen, etc., as an extra. By the time, Good attained the age of 13 years, she already landed herself a role in a movie called “Friday”, which was released in 1995.

However, it was not until the release of “Eve’s Bayou” (released in 1997), that Meagan Good received attention from the audience. Her role in the movie as “Cisely Batiste” was so good, that she received nominations for not one but two awards i.e, the NAACP Image Award and a YoungStar Award. She got nominated in the category of “Outstanding Youth Actress” for the former and “Best Performance by a Young Actress” for the latter.

Meagan Good Career

In the year 1998, Meagan Good landed a starring role as Nina in the TV show “Cousin Skeeter”, which aired on Nickelodeon from 1998 to 2001. During this time, Meagan Good was also featured as a supporting character in movies like 3 Strikes, House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute, etc. Later in 2003, Good was cast as Tina in the sports drama film, Biker Boyz.

Then Meagan Good appeared as “Jacqui Dandrige in the romantic comedy movie Deliver US from Eva, which was also released in 2003. In the following year, Meagan Good appeared in the movies D.E.B.S., The Cookout, and You Got Served. After this, Good’s next role was in the movie Venom, which was released in 2005. In addition to this, Meagan Good appeared in two more movies i.e, Brick and Roll Bounce, which were also released in 2005.

Later Roles

Meagan Good went on to appear in movies like Waist Deep, Stomp the Yard, One Missed Call, The Love Guru, and Saw V as a supporting character. Later in 2012, Meagan Good appeared as one of the main cast of the famous American movie “Think Like a Man”. Another starring role of Meagan was in the hit movie Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. Then in 2014, Good returned to portray the role of “Mya” in the second installment of Think Like a Man i.e, Think Like a Man Too.

After this, Meagan Good continued to make appearances in movies such as A Girl Like Grace, Deuces, A Boy. A Girl. A Dream., Shazam!, Monster Hunter, Death Saved My Life, etc. As per reports, Meagan Good is going to reprise her character as “Super Hero Darla” in the second installment of the DC Superhero movie titled “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, which is going to hit the theaters in December this year.

Meagan Good Personal Life

Good closely practices Christianity and has stated in an interview that she will reject any role that will displease Jesus. She also went on to add that she is more reserved about expanding her acting career rather than indulging in romantic relationships. However, her resolve changed after she met DeVon Franklin, who works as a producer for a renowned production company called “Columbia Pictures”.

The pair met each other during the shooting of the movie “Jumping the Broom” in 2011. In no time, the pair started hanging out with each other and eventually started dating. Good and Franklin exchanged for married in April 2012 and two months later tied the knot in Malibu, California. By the end of December 2021, there was news on the web stating DeVon and Good are going to end their marriage.

Later on, the pair confirmed the news through their social media handles. Good and Franklin’s marriage officially ended in June 2022. Many reports state that the busy schedules of Franklin and Good are the reason behind their divorce. However, the pair have not disclosed the actual reason behind their divorce.

Final Thoughts on Meagan Good

Meagan Good has been in the entertainment business since she was just a child. Before making, it big in the Hollywood industry, Meagan Good worked as an extra and also appeared as a supporting character in numerous movies and TV shows. Finally, she got the fame she needed with the movie Eve’s Bayou, where she played the role of Cisely Batiste and since then there was no looking back for Meagan Good. She has since appeared in many hit movies. Good is set to appear as Super Hero Darla in the upcoming DC movie “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, which is going to release this year on December 21.

Frequently Asked Questions About Meagan Good

