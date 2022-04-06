Mckayla Maroney Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Assets, Earning

Mckayla Maroney is a former Olympics gymnast from America who brought home several medals for the teams she has played for. Some of her prominent accolades include a gold and a silver medal with the US Olympics gymnastics team in the 2012 Summer Olympics, three gold at Pan American Championships (2010), two golds in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships (2011), one in 2013 among many others. you might already be starting to wonder how much is Mckayla Maroney worth? Maroney began practicing gymnastics when she was a 2-year-old toddler. From then, through her professional journey until she retired, Mckayla Maroney Net Worth is between $3 to $5 million.

Maroney has been a star in the world of gymnastics and participated in various championships that has got her name and fame worldwide. But after she retired from the sport, she has also been a part of television. Being an artistic gymnast helped her divert her focus into acting easily. She made guest appearances in various television shows like “Bones”, “Hart of Dixie”, “Superstore” and more. In addition to that she also explored her talent in music by releasing the singles “Covid Lockdown” and “Wake Up Call” in 2020.

That said, this article covers a lot of interesting facts about sports person that many want to know. Give a read to this, if you want to learn more about her accomplishments, how much is Mckayla Maroney net worth, het family, background, and more.

Mckayla Maroney began participating in competitive gymnastics from 13 years of age. Since then she had been a part of several junior competitions and eventually kicking off her senior-level gymnastics career. The former gymnast has earned many awards throughout her career that have helped her amass most of the fortune she is enjoying today.

What is Mckayla Maroney’s Net Worth

As of today, Mckayla Maroney net worth stands between $3 to $ 5 million. Most of her earnings have come from her salaries as a gymnast and from the partnerships and brand endorsements. That said, her annual salary in the beginning of her career was reportedly around $100,000 which eventually became $250,000 a year.

The former gymnast has brought in several gold and silver medals from different championships for the country. The prize money that she has received along with the medals has significantly contributed to how much is Mckayla Maroney worth today. As for a little more detailed insight on what she would have earned in terms of the money, the Olympic medalists take home big paychecks from their wins.

For example, according to 2018 reports, if they win gold, the Olympians received $37,500 per medal. Similarly if they win silver, they receive a monetary reward of $22,500 per silver and the bronze medalists receive a cash prize of around $15,000. This means that Maroney would have brought home a ransom from her Olympic wins alone. Mckayla Maroney net worth right after her Olympics participation moved up to $200,000.

In 2012, she, along with her team, was also a part of the 40-city Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions that took place on California. This event reportedly paid each gymnast a paycheck of $100,000. This was also one of the major contributions to how much is Mckayla Maroney worth today.

Other ventures adding to Mckayla Maroney net worth

In addition to her highly successful gymnastic career, Maroney also established herself partnering with different brands. She has signed several endorsement contracts with some of the reputed brands right from the time in the Olympics. The athlete entered into deals with company’s like Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, 7Up, RC, Sunkist, A&W, and Canada Dry. She also signed a sponsorship contract with Adidas Gymnastics. All these helped her boost up her bank balance helping her with how much is Mckayla Maroney net worth in the present day.

Maroney has a solid following on the various social media platforms. Thanks to her exceptional performance and achievements that led to a massive fan base. She has a whopping 1.5 followers on Instagram and over 500,000 on twitter. While having so many fans has helped her build a solid public image, it has also been monetarily beneficial. Partnering with brand for paid advertisements posts brings in a constant earning adding to Mckayla Maroney net worth.

She has also earned a portion of it from various television gigs. The Olympian has appeared in several television series as a guest star. While the earning might not be as huge as her endorsement deals and sports career, it cannot be ignored when talking about the various factors upturning her worth.

So you now know what is Mckayla Maroney’s net worth. The next section will give you an overview on her early days, how she landed up in this sport, her family and more.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Mckayla Rose Maroney Celebrated Name Mckayla Maroney Date of Birth December 9, 1995 Age 26 years old Place of Birth Aliso Viejo, California Parents Father – Mike Maroney

Mother – Erin Maroney Siblings Younger sister-Tarynn

Younger Brother-Kav Marital Status Not married Profession Artistic gymnast, sportsperson, actress Net Worth $3 - $5 Million

Mckayla Maroney was born on the 9th of December, 1995 in Aliso Viejo, California. While her full name is Mckayla Rose Maroney, she is better known by Mckayla Maroney. The former Olympian comes from a sports background and her parents were her inspiration. Her mother, Erin Maroney was involved in high school sports, especially figure skating. Her father on the other hand was a football player in his University. He was a quarterback at Purdue University. No wonder why their daughter, Mckayla Maroney excelled in athletics and reached to heights of success.

Maroney belongs to an Irish-Catholic family and grew up with two younger siblings- a sister named Tarynn Maroney and a brother, Kav Maroney. Unfortunately, she lost her father in 2019. Maroney did not go to a proper school. She got homeschooled while she started getting trained for gymnastics. Maroney was blessed with an extremely flexible body that she could bend in any direction.

It was her mother who first identified Mckayla her capability and motivated her to join gymnastics. This is how Maroney’s gymnastics training started at the age of 2. Starting with the training made her realize at a very early age that she wanted to participate in the Olympics one day. She was 9 years old when she took it very seriously. This is when she joined U.S.A Gymnastics National Team academy/ training center called Gym-Max located in Costa Mesa for her gymnasium training. The former gymnast got her all her skills and top-level attributed while being associated with Gym-Max.

By the age of 13, Maroney started taking part in competitive gymnastics (in Visa Championships) where she secured the third place in the vault. From here she moved up the ladder of success with extensive practice, consistency and dedication.

Career

Competing At Junior Level

As mentioned earlier, Mckayla Maroney stepped into the competitive gymnasium world at the age of 13. In the year 2009, while she managed to get the third place for the vault in the Visa Championships, her name came on 27th in the all-round contest. The very next year, in 2010, she was able to achieve different places for herself in different championships. For example, at the Visa Championships, she secured the first place for vault, third in the all-around, fourth on floor, and seventh rank on balance beam competitions. She secured the seventh place in the all-around at the CoverGirl Classic championship held in Chicago, Illinois. Later in 2010, Maroney achieved the first place in the vault and floor competitions at the Pan American Championships.

Starting With The Senior Competitions

After giving mind-blowing performance at the junior level championships, Maroney entered the senior competition in 2011 for the first time. Her career at this level started with a boom as she won the City of Jesolo Trophy with her outstanding performance. The same year, she secured the fifth place on floor and sixth place on balance beam at Chicago’s CoverGirl Classic at senior level as well as Visa Championships.

Maroney went on to create more records like first on vault, second in the all-around, fifth on floor and seventh on balance beam. In 2011 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, she won the first place with Team America completing the competition with first place as well. She then finally participated in the Olympic Trials where she got the first place on vault, seventh position in the all-around competition, and fifth on floor. This gave her an entry ticket to the team that would be contesting at the Summer Olympics which she had dreamt of since a very early age.

Career since 2012 Adding Up To McKayla Maroney Net Worth

In July 2012, McKayla Maroney was featured on the cover page of the reputed magazine “Sports Illustrated” along with her Olympic team. Later that year, she competed in the Summer Olympics 2012 held in London. Her extraordinary performance with highest vault score in the entire competition won Team America the gold medal in all-round Vault. While everyone expected her to win the gold in vault final, she missed it as she fell on her second vault. Despite that Maroney bagged the silver medal imprinting her name in the Olympic runners up in gymnastics.

In 2012, an accident while performing cause injury in the Tibia that led her to get two screws inserted. She was invited to be one of the judges for the Miss America pageant In 2013. This is the time she also a signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas Gymnastics.

During the year 2013, the Olympian had a series of records credited to her name. She bagged the gold medals in both vault and floor at the P&G Championships. Right before that, she extended her profile by winning the first on vault and and the third place on the floor at the Secret U.S. Classic championship. She brought in yet another gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships along with grabbing the sixth position overall. The very next year Maroney was featured in the “Inside Gymnastics”. She had her knee surgery before that and the gymnastic star revealed that her journey from the competitive gymnastics came to an end as she will be retiring from the sport officially.

After her retirement, she appeared in several television programs and endorsements that continued to help her pile up on how much is Mckayla Maroney net worth today. She also explored her musical talent.

Personal Life

Mckayla Maroney became a part of several controversies since 2012. She was a part of a popular internet meme through one of her photos with “not impressed” expression. Later that year, a photo of the gymnast along with President Obama wearing that same expression together went viral. In 2014, a hacker got access to the iCloud and gained photos of several celebrities. He published some nude pictures of Maroney that were clicked when she was underage. Maroney took legal action against him and he photos were removed from the internet.

Much later after her retirement from the sport, in 2017, McKayla revealed in public that she was sexually abused on several occasions by the former doctor of their sports team Larry Nassar. She was also apparently made to sign a confidentiality agreement by the USA Gymnastics and was given $1.25 million to maintain silence about the issue. Later when other charges against Nassar came to limelight. Maroney and the others with her who survived Nassar’s abuse were presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Nassar was severely sentenced in 2018 for what he had done.

Wrapping Up

With this we come to the end of this blog about Mckayla Maroney net worth. Maroney is a super talented gymnast who took the sport seriously and made some remarkable records for herself and the nation. Through her accomplished career as an athlete, she has been able to pull in a lot of fortune that has added to her bank balance. In addition to that, her other ventures like the endorsement deals and television gigs have helped in improving on how much is Mckayla Maroney net worth today. She has amassed a cumulative wealth of $3 million. Even though she has formally retired from the sport, her achievements continue to be celebrated among her fans today.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Mckayla Maroney’s net worth? Mckayla Maroney net worth is between $3 to $5 million. Her main source of income was through her extremely successful gymnastics career. In addition to that she has earned through various endorsement deals, starring on television series as guest artists etc. How old is Mckayla Maroney? Mckayla Maroney was born on 9 December 1995, so she is 26 years old at the time of writing the blog. What was Maroney’s age when she bagged the gold medal? McKayla Maroney was 16 years old when she won the gold. Why did Mckayla retire from gymnastics? While the exact reason for the gymnast to take retirement from the sport is unknown, she had a knee surgery that same year Maroney publicly announced her retirement. So most likely she retired owing to health reasons. She also came forward to speak out on the sexual abuse she has been through by the former doctor of the team, Nassar, from the age of 13 till she left the team. After leaving sports, Maroney diverted her focus to acting and music. She has a graceful onscreen presence as well.