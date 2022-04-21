Do you love eating fast food all the time, then you must be a popular customer at the McDonald’s restaurants located in the country? If you are, do you know that this restaurant chain has a very popular slogan? Here in the below article, learn more about this popular McDonald’s Slogan, and its meaning in much more detail. In addition to this, you can find out the main reason the company decided to use this sentence as their slogan. Furthermore, we will share comprehensive information about the McDonald’s Company, and its slogan. Apart from this, we will list out some of the popular marketing campaigns over the years. And lastly, discuss whether the McDonald’s Slogans are trademarked or not, while also talking about trademarked taglines of the company.

What Is the McDonald’s Slogan Currently?

According to the company’s official website, the McDonald’s Current Slogan is “I’m Loving It”. This slogan was established in the year 2003 and has been around ever since. Besides, this slogan has become quite popular across the country, as it helped them increase their sales, and revenue over the years. Moreover, the slogan has brought the breakout in the company’s image, and revenue and allowed them to expand further beyond the country’s borders.

And because of the popularity of this slogan for many years, the company has not decided to change it. Mainly because it became a universal tagline, as it become of the most recognized slogans across the world. Before this slogan become official in the year 2003, the McDonald’s Restaurant Chain performed very poorly, for many years, as the company did not receive many customers, and the revenue earned every year was also very low. So with the new slogan and the companies’ new and improved marketing, advertising made them popular over the years.

Has McDonald’s Had Any Changes to Its Slogan Over the Course of Its History?

As stated in the above section, the McDonald’s slogan has been updated many times over the course of years, until the year 2003. The company’s first-ever slogan was “looking for the Golden Arches”, which was named after the Golden Arches Logo of the company. Furthermore, this slogan was meant to convey the cleanliness and brightness of these restaurants. After this, the company has changed many slogans over the years to garner more attention.

Some of these popular slogans, are Let’s Eat Out, You Deserve A Break Today, The Closest Thing To Home, It’s What I Eat and What I Do, The Simpler The Better, Serving a Quality Meal Every Time, Here We Go Again, etc. Moreover, some of these slogans are trademarked, while many of them were not that popular. However, over the years, the company did not fight for the right slogan for themselves, and so they kept changing them until they found the “I’m Loving It” slogan in the year 2003. Unlike other slogans, this became very popular, and so the company decided to use it as its brand tagline.

What Is the Origin and History of McDonald’s Current Slogan?

In the year 2001, the McDonald’s company decided to find a new slogan for their brand, which will help them increase the company’s exposure so that they can get more customers at their restaurants, and earn more revenue. However, finding the right slogan for the company, took almost 2 years. In 2003, they decided on a new strategy, to conduct a slogan worldwide, requesting many international advertising agencies to participate in this competition.

Which in turn, became successful, as the company found the “I’m Loving It” slogan from a German Agency, Heye & Partner. They instantly liked the slogan, and this was originally a part of a song created by the German advertising agency. After this, the company decided to make a pop song using this slogan, which is why they contacted famous jingle writer, Pharrell Williams. Besides, they paid an amount of $6 million to Justin Timberlake to perform this pop song. And as you know the song became a huge hit, making millions of earnings for the Pop Singer as well as the company.

What Was Mcdonald’s First Slogan? Where Was It Used?

From the above sections, as you know the McDonald’s company’s first-ever slogan was “Looking for the Golden Arches”. And as said above, this slogan was mainly used to advertise their logo, which has become popular ever since. Furthermore, this slogan was first used back in the year 1960. The slogan become very popular, as it helped attract more customers into their stores. Besides, the company also started advertising and marketing its products and services at the same time.

However, as explained, the company did not perform well after 1963, as the sales and earnings dropped continuously. So they decided to once again change the slogan, and modify the logo to give it a refreshing look in the year 1967. Here during this period, the company decided to use a long slogan, that described various food products sold at their restaurants such as Two All Beef Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Onions, on a Sesame Seed Bun. Although, this did not perform well, as the company once again changed its slogan, the very next year.

What Are Some of McDonald’s Most Famous Marketing Campaigns and Slogans?

As a very popular restaurant chain in the country, the McDonald’s company had many best and worst marketing campaigns and slogans over the years. However, in this section, we will concentrate more on the successful slogans and the marketing campaigns of the company. Firstly, the Look for the Golden Arches, the first-ever slogan is one of the best until now, as it become the company’s trademark, and the logo has been carried over throughout the years.

Secondly, the longest ever slogan, Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions a sesame seed bun, was the second most successful and popular one. Although the name was a bit weird it attracted a lot of attention, however, soon it lost its popularity. The third most popular one was the You Deserve a Break Today, after that It’s a Good Time for the Great Taste of Mcdonald’s made a splash. This is why the company decided to have a more stable slogan, so they conducted the slogan competitions worldwide.

Is the Mcdonald’s Slogan Trademarked? What Are Some Other Taglines That McDonald’s Has Trademarked?

No, not all the McDonald’s Slogans are trademarked, as only a few of them became popular among the people. As you know, the real reason behind trademarking a slogan is to avoid other companies from using the same slogan, so that only the company can use it, to advertise its restaurants or food items on their daily menus. Furthermore, not all the slogans get the trademark status, and only the slogans that gather people’s attention, and increase the revenue are trademarked.

Besides, the trademarking period for the slogan depends on the company, as they can choose to end the trademark or continue using it. In this case, the company often decided to trademark slogans for a few years, and mostly for one year even though some of them were popular. Apart from this, there are many trademarked slogans of the McDonald’s company, such as Serving a Quality Meal Every Time, Get Moving with Ronald McDonald, Golden Arches, The Simpler, the Better, You Deserve a Break Today, Here We Grow Again, We Believe and lot more.

Why Are Slogans Very Important For Companies?

Now that we have completed talking about the McDonald’s Slogans, let us now discuss the reasons why slogans play a major role in the company’s success and popularity.

Standing Out

As you know there are many popular retailers and restaurant chains in the country, and if you want your company to stand out from them, that’s when you need a slogan. The slogans must be simple sentences that will be able to convey all about the company, its various features, and functions.

Consistency

Many companies open and close all the time, trying different fields often. And if you want to succeed in a particular field, and don’t want people to forget about your brand after some time. That is when you need a slogan, which will help you keep consistency, in an ever-growing market or field.

Brand Popularity

Another major reason why slogans are very important to companies regardless of their size is that they help these companies to attain brand popularity. Moreover, the companies often try to find the right slogans for their companies, so that they will attract more customers, and the company will end up making more revenue.

Conclusion

In the above article, we have talked about the McDonald’s Slogan in detail. In addition to this, we explained the meaning behind the first-ever slogan of the company, and why they had to keep changing slogans after that. Moreover, we listed out various popular slogans and marketing campaigns of the company over the years. Next, we talked about why companies trademark their slogans, while also listing some of the trademarked slogans of the McDonald’s company. And in the last section, we have given a comprehensive description of the various reasons why slogans are very important for companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current McDonald’s Slogan? “I’m Loving It” is the slogan of McDonald’s restaurants currently, and it has become the trademark of the company since the year 2003. Why do companies trademark their slogans? As stated in the above sections, the company trademark its slogans all the time, so that they can be used by other companies, as they help them stand out from them. What are some of the popular slogans of Mcdonald’s? The McDonald’s company has many popular slogans over the years such as I’m Loving It, You Deserve a Break Today, Look for the Golden Arches, Here We Grow Again, We Believe, Serving a Quality Meal Every Time.